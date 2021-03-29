TV THIS WEEK: Resident Alien and The Walking Dead finales; Manifest and Godzilla vs. Kong premieres

This week brings an avalanche of cool genre stuff to the TV and streaming dial, from a blockbuster movie premiere on HBO Max to some major finales and premieres that hit on everything from superheroes, to aliens, to the undead. Let's dig in.

On the film side, HBO Max's hybrid streaming/theatrical release strategy continues with the debut of Godzilla vs. Kong, which will open in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously this week. In other premieres, The CW has the season premiere of Supergirl and NBC has the season premiere of its twisty mystery series Manifest. SYFY is also premiering its Child's Play movie marathon, where the schedule will be taken over by a killer line-up of Chucky movies.

There are also some major finales this week, led by the Season 1 finale of Resident Alien on SYFY. But don't worry, the hit series has already been renewed for a second season. TNT has the season finale of its chilly, future-set saga Snowpiercer and AMC has the season finale of its extended season of The Walking Dead.

Outside of debuts and finales, there's also plenty of new stuff. Disney+ has a new episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; The CW has a new Flash; SYFY has a new Wynonna Earp; NBC has a new Debris; CBS has a new Clarice; and more.

Check out the full rundown below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Supergirl (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Rebirth"

SEASON PREMIERE: As Brainiac lays close to death after trying to stop Lex, Supergirl and team soar in to save him; Lena enlists the entire team to help stop her brother.

Godzilla Vs. Kong (HBO Max), Wednesday

FILM PREMIERE: Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong, as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe.

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Heroes of Patience"

SEASON FINALE: On the verge of completing his mission, Harry faces his own humanity.

‘Childs Play' Marathon: Chucky takes over SYFY (SYFY), Thursday 7 a.m.

A movie marathon of the Child's Play and Chucky filmography. Includes Child's Play, Child's Play 2, Child's Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky. The original trilogy will also replay in primetime.

Manifest (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Tailfin"

SEASON PREMIERE: Ben heads on an international mission with Vance to seek a clue that may finally unlock the mystery of Flight 828; an intense calling leads newlyweds Michaela and Zeke on an adventure of their own; Saanvi attempts to forget her past sins.

Wynonna Earp (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Better Dig Two"

Wynonna and Waverly take two very different and dangerous paths in an effort to save Purgatory.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Here's Negan"

SEASON FINALE: With Maggie back at Alexandria, Carol takes Negan on a journey to minimize the increasing tension; here, Negan reflects on his late wife, Lucille, and the events that led him to this point.

MONDAY

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "Earthshine"

INFLUX steps out from the shadows, weaponizing the debris in a terrifying experiment; Finola struggles to keep her newfound knowledge from affecting her work.

Snowpiercer (TNT), Monday 9 p.m. - "The Show Must Go On"

Wilford goes forward with his endgame; Layton sinks to new lows.

Snowpiercer (TNT), Monday 10 p.m. - "Into the White"

SEASON FINALE: As things hit their darkest point, Layton hatches a plan.

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Fear Me"

When a powerful new villain channels and amplifies everyone's fears in order to wreak havoc on Central City, Barry realizes that he must face his own worst fear in order to beat this new threat.

Supergirl (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Rebirth"

WEDNESDAY

Godzilla Vs. Kong (HBO Max), Wednesday

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Chapter Eighty-Six: The Pincushion Man"

Archie is caught off guard when his former Army general shows up with some unexpected news; Jughead's unconventional way to get through a case of writer's block causes Tabitha to be concerned for his safety.

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "The Spell of the Burning Bride"

Nancy picks up a new investigating job involving the local florist and is pleasantly surprised when Gil Bobbsey is able to offer some assistance; Ace receives a cryptic text message.

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Heroes of Patience"

Space's Deepest Secrets (Science), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Mystery of the Dead Planets"

Astronomers are laying the groundwork to locate a new planet for the human race to inhabit, and the more alien worlds they discover and encounter, the more they unmask the mysterious and truly destructive nature of the cosmos.

THURSDAY

‘Childs Play' Marathon: Chucky takes over SYFY (SYFY), Thursday 7 a.m.

Manifest (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Tailfin"

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Bounty Hunters: A Song of Fire and METAL"

The hunt for TOMBSTONE concludes as the semi finalists adjust their strategies to cash in the bounty. Hits are harder and parts fly farther, but will the newly crowned hunter be able to end Tombstone's reign?

Clarice (CBS), Thursday 10 p.m. - "How Does It Feel to Be So Beautiful"

Sidelined because of her harrowing ordeal with Marilyn Felker, Clarice goes to Ruth Martin to be reinstated and gets roped into having dinner at the Martin residence.

FRIDAY

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+), Friday - New Episode

The most recent episode finally brought Sam and Bucky back together for a fresh mission, where they also met the new Captain America. It didn't go all that well. Up next, the duo are headed to meet Baron Zemo as they investigate a dangerous new threat somehow tied to the super-soldier serum.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 102, Dusters"

A present day continuation of the classic hockey trilogy. This new series finds a new team of misfit kids aiming to form their own hockey team, as they enlist long-retired coach Gordon Bombay into the fold.

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8 p.m. - "Royalty + Marriage + Vivaah Sanskar + Zinc + Henna"

Mac, Desi and Russ go under cover during a royal Indian wedding to protect a princess whose policies could put her life in danger; Bozer suspects Riley is up to her old hacking ways.

The UnXplained (History), Friday 9 p.m. - "The Mystery of Plagues"

Examining some of the most devastating plagues in human history, as well the scientific advances to combat these diseases, including the development of Edward Jenner's vaccine for smallpox in the 1790s.

Wynonna Earp (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Better Dig Two"

SATURDAY

Fairly slim night on this one. Might be a good chance to settle in and watch Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max, maybe?

SUNDAY

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Zoey's Extraordinary Birthday"

It's Zoey's 30th birthday, but before she can celebrate properly, she must confront her unresolved feelings for the men in her life.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Here's Negan"

*TV listings via Zap2it, network and streaming listings.