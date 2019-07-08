TV THIS WEEK: Scream slashes to VH1, The Outpost returns, new Legion, more

We have a few interesting premieres this week, including a reboot of a horror franchise that was already rebooted just a couple years ago. You ready for Ghostface, again?

The long-gestating revived revival of Scream, which has jumped from MTV over to VH1 for this miniseries incarnation, makes its debut this week. They at least have the mask back, though the jury is still out on if this version can live up to the legacy of the film series that started it all. And over on The CW, the summer fantasy series The Outpost is also back this week, in case you’re needing a new threat to keep you busy.

Digging deeper, Legion is all new on FX, taking a look at David’s family history (which will almost certainly include some X-Men nods), and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has the second half of a world-destroying two-parter. The go-to horror block at AMC is also new, with Fear the Walking Dead unraveling more mysteries, plus a new NOS4A2. The CW’s The 100 is also new, along with CBS’s already-renewed Blood & Treasure, NBC’s The InBetween, and SYFY’s Krypton.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Scream: The TV Series (VH1), Monday 9 p.m. - “The Deadfast Club/Devil's Night”

PREMIERE: GhostFace is back! When a shadowy figure from Deion's past returns to haunt his present, it threatens the lives of him and his newfound friends. The group decides to turn the tables and set a trap for their would-be killer.

Video of VH1’s “Scream” Trailer | 3-Night Event Starts Monday July 8 @ 9PM

Legion (FX), Monday 10 p.m. - “Chapter 22”

A family history.

Video of Legion | Season 3 Ep. 3: Chapter 22 Preview | FX

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Friday 8 p.m. - “Collision Course (Part II)”

No time for the team to play catch-up — there's a planet to save.

Video of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. | Season 6, Ep. 8 ‘Collision Course’ Promo

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - “We Only Kill to Survive”

SEASON PREMIERE: In the Season 2 premiere, Talon summons a new threat, recalling the ghosts of her childhood. Meanwhile, while Garret hunts for Dred, Gwynn prepares the Outpost for war.

Video of The Outpost | We Only Kill To Survive Promo | The CW

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Still Standing”

Strand and Charlie seek safety; Dorie helps Dwight on his quest; Morgan stays focused on the greater mission; Alicia refuses to give up.

Video of Fear The Walking Dead 5x07 &quot;Still Standing&quot; Promo

MONDAY

A Haunting (Travel), Monday 8 p.m. - “Family Under Attack and Haunted Cemetery”

A Michigan couple seeks to restore peace and sanity after a demon targets their son for possession, and a dark and dangerous entity disrupts the picture-perfect life of a North Carolina family.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8 p.m. - “Cincinnati City Qualifiers”

The final qualifying round comes from Cincinnati, where the Sling Shot is new to the course. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila host, with sideline reporter Zuri Hall.

Video of Season 11, Episode 6: Will One Ninja&#039;s Dream Be Cut Short? - American Ninja Warrior (Promo)

Scream: The TV Series (VH1), Monday 9 p.m. - “The Deadfast Club/Devil's Night”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

A Haunting (Travel), Monday 10 p.m. - “Grave Awakenings”

A woman makes the harrowing discovery that her new home harbors a paranormal portal. The activity has awakened her dormant ability as a psychic medium, forcing her to learn how to live with her newfound power to see the dead.

American Dad (TBS), Monday 10 p.m. - “Mom Sauce”

Steve's life turns upside down when Snot gets rich after his mom starts selling a dipping sauce. Klaus, Stan, Roger, and Jeff become mall fashion show models.

Video of American Dad: Francine Sings in an Airport Bar | TBS

Legion (FX), Monday 10 p.m. - “Chapter 22”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

TUESDAY

The 100 (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - “What You Take With You”

Bellamy must venture into enemy territory with an unlikely companion. Meanwhile, Octavia is forced to confront her past.

Video of The 100 | What You Take With You Promo | The CW

Scream: The TV Series (VH1), Tuesday 9 p.m. - “The Man Behind the Mask/Ports in the Storm”

What starts as a YouTube video going viral, soon leads to problems for the teenagers of Lakewood and serves as the catalyst for a murder that opens up a window to the town's troubled past.

Video of Tyga, Keke Palmer &amp; More on Fears &amp; Their Death Face | VH1’s Scream

Blood & Treasure (CBS), Tuesday 10 p.m. - “The Shadow of Project Athena”

Danny and Lexi seek out a famed Nazi hunter whose research leads them to Montreal, where they suspect that the last of the Nazis who escaped with Cleopatra may still be alive and in hiding. Also, tensions between Gwen and Fabi come to a head.

Video of Blood and Treasure - The Shadow of Project Athena (Sneak Peek 1)

WEDNESDAY

UFOs: Uncovering the Truth (Travel), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “UFO Tech”

Humanity's rapid technological advances since the mid-20th century have completely transformed the way we live.

Scream: The TV Series (VH1), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “Blindspots/Endgame”

What starts as a YouTube video going viral, soon leads to problems for the teenagers of Lakewood and serves as the catalyst for a murder that opens up a window to the town's troubled past.

Krypton (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - “A Better Yesterday”

Amidst a hostage negotiation that could end the war on Krypton, Seg seeks answers about Lyta.

Video of KRYPTON | Season 2, Episode 4: Sneak Peek | SYFY

The InBetween (NBC), Wednesday 10 p.m. - “Another Broken Morning”

Cassie is drawn to a young mother who needs her help and encounters young Abigail once again. Tom and Damien investigate a complicated murder that has international ramifications.

Video of The InBetween 1x05 Promo &quot;Another Broken Morning&quot; (HD)

THURSDAY

Siren (Freeform), Thursday 8 p.m. - “The Outpost”

Mermaid mating season has begun, with Ryn knowing she will need to go back to the sea to help her colony. The hybrids convince one of the mermaids to come with them to a remote location, leading Helen and Ben on a hunt to find them. A journalist turns to Xander for help putting the pieces together of the night of the oil rig disaster, but Xander is torn on where his loyalties lie and what helping him could mean for his future.

Video of Siren 2x13 Promo &quot;The Outpost&quot; (HD)

iZombie (The CW), Thursday 8 p.m. - “Night and the Zombie City”

The murder of a private eye who was stabbed in the head with an ice pick leads Liv to eat his brain in hopes of breaking down how the gruesome murder took place.

Video of iZombie | Night And The Zombie City Promo | The CW

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - “We Only Kill to Survive”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

Elementary (CBS), Thursday 10 p.m. - “Miss Understood”

Cassie Lenue, a brilliant young criminal Holmes and Watson helped put in prison, seeks their help in solving a murder.

Video of Elementary 7x08 Promo &quot;Miss Understood&quot; (HD) Season 7 Episode 8 Promo

FRIDAY

BattleBots (Discovery), Friday 8 p.m. - “Buckers And Brawlers”

Competition gets fierce as the teams set their sights on making it into the top 16, and when defending champ Bite Force takes on legendary flipper Bronco, top teams are pushed to the brink.

Video of New BattleBox floor construction and testing is underway…

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Friday 8 p.m. - “Collision Course (Part II)”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

Haunted Towns (Travel), Friday 10 p.m. - “Wraith Revenge”

The Tennessee Wraith Chasers head to Wyoming to investigate a former frontier town infamous for the botched hanging of one of its most notorious criminals. Some believe the Wild West outlaw is seeking revenge in the afterlife.

SATURDAY

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (AMC), Saturday 8 p.m.

PREMIERE: Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt (Robin Williams), Amelia Earhart (Amy Adams) and others to prevent four of history's worst villains from conquering the world.

Video of Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian | Trailer | Fox Family Entertainment

Planet Earth: The Hunt (BBCA), Saturday 9 p.m. - “The Best of The Hunt”

Detailed look at the remarkable strategies the planet's top hunters use to succeed and the huge effort they must put forth to survive.

Video of Pack Of Wolves Hunt a Bison | Frozen Planet | BBC Earth

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Saturday 8 p.m. - “Exploring Alien Phenomena”

A look at what could have been aliens' legacy on Earth; a search behind clues that exist in plain sight such as sophisticated aircraft; Indian Sanskrit texts, dating back to 6000 B.C., describe in varying but vivid detail flying machines.

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9 p.m. - “Idaho State Tuberculosis Hospital”

In Gooding, Idaho, Zak and the crew investigate an inn that used to be a tuberculosis hospital; the owners and their staff have been terrorized by whispering voices, ghostly children, and the spirit of an angry old man.

SUNDAY

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Still Standing”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

NOS4A2 (AMC), Sunday 10 p.m. - “Scissors for the Drifter”

Vic finds herself stuck in the real world; Manx runs into trouble and calls Bing for help.

Video of &#039;I&#039;ve Given Them Everything&#039; Talked About Scene Ep. 105 | NOS4A2

Moon Landing: The Lost Tapes (History), Sunday 10 p.m.

On the 50th anniversary of the historic moon landing, lost tapes of the Apollo 11 astronauts are unearthed, and the discovery of the dangers and challenges of the mission to the moon come to light.

The Rook (Starz), Sunday 8 p.m. - “SEASON 1, EPISODE 3”

Myfanwy discovers a disturbing clue to her past; Farrier searches for a scapegoat for the bankside murders; Monica goes undercover to attend an EVA auction.

Video of This Season on The Rook | STARZ

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (SYFY), Sunday 8 p.m.

PREMIERE: Brother and sister, Hansel (Jeremy Renner) and Gretel (Gemma Arterton), are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past.

Video of Hansel &amp; Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) - Troll Rampage Scene (6/10) | Movieclips

Rings (SYFY), Sunday 10 p.m.

PREMIERE: A young woman (Matilda Lutz) makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend (Alex Roe) investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it.

Video of Rings | Trailer #1 | Paramount Pictures International

UFOs: The Lost Evidence (Travel), Sunday 8 p.m. - “UFOs and the Presidents: FDR to JFK”

Investigators reveal the secret history of U.S. presidents and UFOs, from President Franklin D. Roosevelt's knowledge about a UFO battle over Los Angeles to President John F. Kennedy's alleged plan to share extraterrestrial secrets with the Russians.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! (Travel), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Building the Impossible”

Each year, the folks at Lego set out to build a groundbreaking creation using only Lego parts; this year, they build a full-size replica of a Bugatti Chiron Hypercar, and they make it drivable.

*TV listing information via TV Guide, Zap2it.