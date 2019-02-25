TV THIS WEEK: Shadowhunters midseason premiere, The Gifted season finale, The Orville two-parter

There are a whole lot of deeper cuts hitting this week when it comes to premieres and finales — plus a genre-adjacent premiere that could be of interesting to sci-fi fans.

Freeform is lining up the midseason premiere of Shadowhunters, while Fox is wrapping up Season 2 of its X-Men drama The Gifted. The ratings for The Gifted have taken a hit this season, and there's been no word on a possible renewal. So, if you're a fan, it might be time to start ramping up those "Save Our Show" hashtags. Also, it's not exactly genre, but ABC makes its formal debut for spy dramedy Whiskey Cavalier, with The Walking Dead alum Lauren Cohan in a starring role.

Fox is dropping the second part of its ambitious two-parter for The Orville, which is tackling a very heady, high-stakes mission that would make Trek proud. There's also a new The Walking Dead, as the battle with the Whisperers continues to ramp up. SYFY is also dropping some new episodes, with both The Magicians and Deadly Class fresh this week.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Shadowhunters (Freeform), Monday 8PM - "Lost Souls"

MIDSEASON PREMIERE: In the emotional midseason premiere, everyone is dealing with the loss of Clary and are trying to move on best they can. Unbeknownst to them, the Shadowhunters face a new level of evil that they can't even imagine with the arrival of Jonathan Morgenstern, the true form of Clary's brother.

The Gifted (Fox), Tuesday 9PM - "oMens"

SEASON FINALE: Reeva prepares to carry out her plan for the Inner Circle, but not everyone is on the same page. Reed struggles to manage his powers and the family realizes that without enough of the serum, it's only a matter of time before he completely loses control. Frustrated and egged on by Benedict Ryan, Jace and the Purifiers are on the attack, but for Jace, things aren't as black and white as they once were.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC), Wednesday 10PM - "Pilot"

SERIES PREMIERE: In the series premiere, Will Chase is assigned to work with Francesca "Frankie" Trowbridge. Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world—and each other—while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.

The Orville (Fox), Thursday 9PM - "Identity, Pt. 2"

Ed and the crew travel to Isaac's home planet, Kaylon.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Guardians"

While one community struggles to ease tensions that threaten to divide from within, the true nature of another group comes into focus; a mission to rescue a friend has deadly consequences.

MONDAY

Shadowhunters (Freeform), Monday 8PM - "Lost Souls"

Alaska Haunting (Travel), Monday 8PM - "Where Evil Lives"

A mom and daughter have a terrifying encounter with a menacing figure in their new home. Then, another family is unaware of their property's gruesome history until threatening incidents begin to occur.

The Passage (Fox), Monday 9PM - "You Are Like the Sun"

Brad and Lila flash back through their history together as they plan to save Amy. The Secretary of Defense gives Horace Guilder full authority over Project NOAH, leaving Sykes and Richards terrified for what his plan of attack might entail. Meanwhile, the bond between Amy and Carter is stronger than ever, as he prepares her for Fanning's grand plan, and Lear fights to help Elizabeth before it's too late.

TUESDAY

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

In a series of flashbacks to 2008, secrets are uncovered about Rosa's final day, Isobel's mysterious blackouts, and Alex and Michael's relationship in high school.

The Gifted (Fox), Tuesday 9PM - "oMens"

Project Blue Book (History), Tuesday 10PM - "War Games"

Quinn and Hynek discover that soldiers suffer from the physical and psychological effects of war.

Miracle Workers (TBS), Tuesday 10:30PM - "12 Days"

The latest episode of TBS's heaven-set workplace comedy.

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Forty-Eight: Requiem for a Welterweight"

Veronica attempts to steer Hiram away from the drug business, but Gladys' return to Riverdale throws a wrench into her plan. Betty grows concerned when Alice decides to take her commitment with The Farm to the next level. Elsewhere, Archie's rush to get into the boxing ring lands him in hot water, while Cheryl's attempt to send the Serpents a message causes tension between her and Toni.

Video of Riverdale | Chapter Forty-Eight: Requiem For A Welterweight Promo | The CW

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 9PM - "A Timeline And Place"

Julia and Quentin play Pictionary. Margo drinks milk.

Deadly Class (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Rise Above"

Marcus tells the truth about Chester to Saya.

Paranormal Caught on Camera (Travel), Wednesday 10PM - "The Montauk Monster and More"

An internet-famous monster washes up again on a New York beach, parents catch ghosts haunting nurseries on baby monitors and a UFO saves a Russian town.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC), Wednesday 10PM - "Pilot"

THURSDAY

Gotham (Fox), Thursday 8PM - "Nothing's Shocking"

Bullock's past comes back to haunt him when he and Gordon investigate two murders at Sirens. Meanwhile, Bruce and Alfred explore the tunnels beneath the city, and Penguin and Nygma's plans to escape are thwarted by the least likely of suspects.

Siren (Freeform), Thursday 8PM - "Distress Call"

Dale copes with the fallout from Maddie and Ryn's encounter with the man from Susan's past; Katrina continues to persuade the rest of the mermaid pack to get on her side, even if it means brute force against both mermaids and humans.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "There's a Mummy on Main Street"

When the urn goes missing, Alaric, Hope, Josie, Lizzie, Kaleb, Dorian and Emma hit the road to locate the artifact before the next Malivore creature arrives. Meanwhile, Lizzie takes aim at Hope for all the past spring breaks she's ruined. Finally, the group bands together when a town-wide quarantine threatens to expose their supernatural identities.

The Dead Files (Travel), Thursday 9PM - "Revealed: Smothered - Delmont, Pennsylvania"

In an enhanced episode, Steve and Amy investigate disturbing paranormal activity targeting children at a family home in Delmont, Pennsylvania. Steve uncovers a tragic past suicide and a murder that both took place in the home.

The Orville (Fox), Thursday 9PM - "Identity, Pt. 2"

FRIDAY

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Friday 9PM - "Haunted Hospitals"

Zak and the crew investigate a massive abandoned hospital in Fayetteville, Tennessee. Then the guys head to Duluth, Minnesota, to become the first paranormal team to investigate the Nopeming Sanatorium.

SATURDAY

Skyscraper (HBO), Saturday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world's tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno.

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Palomino Club"

Zak and the crew investigate the oldest gentlemen's club in Las Vegas; several tragic deaths have saturated the club with raw human emotion, creating a charged paranormal atmosphere and possibly fueling murderous behavior among employees and patrons.

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8PM - "Two Guys, a Girl, and a Thai Food Place"

Miles and Cara help a woman who wakes from a coma and has no memory of the night she collapsed; Rakesh meets Simon Hayes, the tech CEO who may be involved with the God account; Arthur's mentorship of Rev. Carver gets off to a rocky start.

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "101 Mitigations"

After Homer steals Comic Book Guy's car, he must either prove his innocence in court or reconcile with the jilted nerd.

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9PM - "Family Guy Lite"

After a mishap at work, Peter decides to take his health more seriously and diet with the help of Quagmire, Joe and Cleveland; Lois tries to write a romantic fantasy novel.

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "What's So Funny About Truth, Justice, and the American Way?"

Manchester Black breaks out of prison with the help of his new team, the Elite; Supergirl tries to apprehend Black and his team while dealing with a shocking new development involving Ben Lockwood.

Charmed (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Manic Pixie Nightmare"

Parker informs Maggie about a mysterious death on campus that might be of a demonic nature; Galvin remembers something from his grandma's stories that could help Macy overcome her dark side.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Guardians"

Suicide Squad (TBS), Sunday 8PM

Deadshot (Will Smith), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker (Jared Leto) launches an evil agenda of his own.

