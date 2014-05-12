TV THIS WEEK: S.H.I.E.L.D.'s season finale, Game of Thrones, and more!

A number of high profile shows are ending their seasons this week, including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

After an often rocky first season, the Marvel Cinematic Universe series finally got a season two renewal during upfronts last week, but it's far from the only show ending its year in the coming days. Arrow will also see a final showdown in Starling City, while Grimm will close with a wedding, and what was intended to be Star-Crossed's season finale will be its series finale instead. Plus, immortality is explored on Cosmos, we return to the future on Continuum, Tyrion seeks new allies on Game of Thrones, and much more.

Check out the week in TV below. What's on your watchlist?

Highlights of the Week

Star-Crossed (The CW) Monday, 8 p.m. - "Passion Lends Them Power"

Series finale! - Up until late last week, we were merely calling this the "season finale" of Star-Crossed. Sadly for its fans, we now have to call it the series finale. The show was cancelled by the network last Thursday, along with fellow freshman sci-fi drama The Tomorrow People. Star-Crossed seemed to have a lot going for it that would appeal to a CW audience -- high school drama, pretty aliens, forbidden love, plenty of sci-fi-tinged angst -- but the viewers just weren't there. The series does still stand, though, as another example of The CW's continued efforts to be a bastion for genre programming, even if some viewers would rather write it off as teen-driven genre stuff. Arrow, The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural and recently renewed freshman show The Originals are all doing well, freshman drama The 100 did well enough to earn a renewal last week, and Beauty and the Beast -- which many thought might be dead -- is also on the way back. Star-Crossed might not have worked in the long run, but it was an intriguing reminder of the (for many genre fans, very encouraging) way this network is leaning, and some devoted fans will be sad to see it go. On tonight's finale, the race is on for the stolen Suvek, and Roman is seriously injured. Check out a preview below.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC) Tuesday, 8 p.m. - "Beginning of the End"

Season finale! - If you've been a consistent viewer of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., you know it's been a pretty wild ride. There were times when things looked bleak for the show, when the ratings were slipping and the storytelling seemed lacking. Now, though, we seem to be living in the best possible time to be a steady viewer. The series has improved, its storyline has intensified, its ratings have grown (however modestly), and it's got a second season renewal from ABC. A lot of story-based questions remain as we head into this one, though. Will the Hydra threat that is Agent Garrett really be contained for good? Will Ward fully embrace his dark side, or face redemption? Will the full truth of Skye's past finally be revealed? Will Coulson get answers about the T.A.H.I.T.I. project? Will Nick Fury play a major role? It's unlikely that every single one of these questions will be answered here -- we need fuel for season two, after all -- but the show is finally existing in a space where there are plenty of questions we care about answering, and I don't think we could say that for some of the earlier episodes. The bottom line is this: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is in a good place right now, and if it sticks the season one landing, it could be in an even better place when season two starts. On the finale, Coulson and company will take great risks to finally bring down Garrett and his operation. Check out a preview below.

Arrow (The CW) Wednesday, 8 p.m. - "Unthinkable"

Season finale! - Last week on Arrow, Starling City was flat-out transformed into a war zone, as Slade commenced his destruction while Ollie and company did everything they could to stop it. Now, as the season finale looms, the city stands on the brink of total destruction, and Ollie and his crew have only hours left to prevent that. Arrow is a series that's been escalating to a new kind of superhero story all season, and now it seems to be delivering in a big way on the promise of the earlier episodes. As the series prepares for another season on The CW, Starling City is definitely in serious peril, but the fate of everything Ollie's fought for isn't the only thing worth focusing on. Arrow is also, for the moment, the veteran superhero-themed TV series on the air, and in a few months it will enter a new TV season that will feature a whole slew of new superhero or comic book-inspired series, including its own network mate The Flash, Gotham, Agent Carter and Constantine. Does this mean the uniqueness of the show will diminish? Will other superhero series cut into the Arrow audience? Will Oliver Queen fade into the background when competing with higher-profile heroes? We'll have to wait and see, but it's interesting to note as this season ends that Arrow's TV future is going to be fascinating. Check out a preview for the finale, in which Ollie must contemplate just how far he'll go to stop Slade, below.

Grimm (NBC) Friday, 9 p.m. - "Blonde Ambition"

Season finale! - Grimm has introduced plenty of chaos into its season thus far, and that chaos seems to be (understanbly) building to a fever pitch for the series finale. Adalind has hatched a devious new scheme, Rosalee and Monroe are getting married, and Nick still has the new Grimm Trubel to deal with. What happens next could take the show in an ambitious, entirely new direction for season four, setting the stage for the show to further subvert fairy tale conventions while also paying homage to them. The character of Trubel, in particular, seems like a promising addition going forward for a show that seems to work best when its ensemble is firing on all cylinders. There's a lot of promising stuff hanging in the air as we head into the finale, and for now we're left to wonder whether the show will tie up a lot of loose ends and send us in a new direction next season, or leave us with a heavy cliffhanger with plenty of unanswered questions. Check out a preview below.

Game of Thrones (HBO) Sunday, 9 p.m. - "Mockingbird"

It should go without saying that Game of Thrones is a buzz-heavy, Internet-fueled kind of show. Every Monday, after each new episodes airs, we're treated to a new wave of shock, think pieces and plenty of fan opinions about where the show goes from here, how it ties into the books, and how true the series is staying to the world and its characters. That, in itself, might be enough to make this show a highlight of every TV week, but Game of Thrones has been doing something more lately. After setting a personal best in ratings with its season premiere a few weeks ago, the show has set two new personal bests in the middle of its fourth season, two weeks in a row. Last week's episode topped seven million viewers, and that's huge for a premium cable series that's not celebrating either a premiere or a finale at the time. The point is, Game of Thrones has always flexed its fan muscles at the beginning and end of each season, but this year it seems to be doing it right smack dab in the middle of this run of episodes, and that's both impressive and attention-grabbing. Now, as the final four episodes of the season loom, we have to wonder: Can the show climb even higher? This week, Tyrion finds a new ally, Brienne finds a new lead, and Dany mulls an offer from Daario. Check out a preview below.

Monday, May 12

Warehouse 13 (Syfy) 9 p.m. - "Cangku Shisi"



The Warehouse is in upheaval when Valda tries to move it to China.

Metal Hurlant Chronicles (Syfy) 10 p.m. - "Pledge of Anya" & "Back to Reality"

A warrior battles a demon. A fixer gives the wealthy the chance to dream their way into new worlds.

Tuesday, May 13

Person of Interest (CBS) 10 p.m. - "Deux Ex Machina"



Season finale! - The team fight to stop the Samaratian from coming online.

The Originals (The CW) 8 p.m. - "From a Cradle to a Grave"

Season finale! - Cami and Davina go after Klaus, while Hayley does whatever is necessary to protect her child.

Supernatural (The CW) 9 p.m. - "Stairway to Heaven"

A conspiracy is uncovered, and Castiel seeks Sam and Dean's help after a massive attack against the angels.

Jim Henson's Creature Shop Challenge (Syfy) 9 p.m. - "Tavern at the Crossroads"

The designers must build a full-body creature, including props and effects.

From Dusk till Dawn (El Rey) 9 p.m. - "Boxman"

Jacob and Kate must face Scott's transformation, while Seth and Richie try to navigate the temple.

Wednesday, May 14

Revolution (NBC) 8 p.m. - "Memorial Day"

A plan to steal mustard gas goes wrong, and Monroe and Neville forge an alliance.

The 100 (The CW) 9 p.m. - "Unity Day"

Finn and Clarke's attempt to find peace doesn't work out as they'd hoped.

Thursday, May 15

The Vampire Diaries (The CW) 8 p.m. - "Home"



Season finale! - After an unexpected tragedy, Damon must fight to hold himself together.

Rosemary's Baby (NBC) 9 p.m. - "Night 2"



Miniseries finale! - Guy's career picks up, but Rosemary's health grows worse as her pregnancy progresses.

Friday, May 16

Continuum (Syfy) 10 p.m. - "Waning Minute"

In 2076, Kiera is forced to work with her prisoner when her CPS flyer crashes.

Saturday, May 17

Orphan Black (BBC America) 9 p.m. - "Ipsa Scientia Potestas Est"

As Rachel lashes out at those who are close to Sarah, Sarah's plans are altered by an unexpected visitor.

In The Flesh (BBC America) 10 p.m. - "Episode 2"

A travel ban and harsh debt repayment measures are imposed on the undead.

Da Vinci's Demons (Starz) 9 p.m. - "The Enemies of Man"

Leonardo learns of the conditions in Florence. Riario tries to find redemption.

Sunday, May 18

Penny Dreadful (Showtime) 10 p.m. - "Seance"

Vanessa and Sir Murray visit an Egyptionist's party in search of answers, while Madame Kali conducts a seance. Here's a clip.

Salem (WGN America) 10 p.m. - "Lies"

Aiden and Cotton find a dangerous relic. Mary is at odds with the coven.

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey (FOX) 9 p.m. - "The Immortals"

This episode explores why civilizations die, and why some beings might live forever.