TV THIS WEEK: Snowpiercer reaches its stop; new Doom Patrol; plus 'The Old Guard' and 'Palm Springs'

This week we have a few high-profile streaming original movies dropping this week, plus the season finale of TNT's high-concept sci-fi series Snowpiercer. Let's dig in.

The first season of Snowpiercer reaches the station this week, but don't worry, a second season is already in the works. There's also a new episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., fresh off some major twists last week; plus a new episode of The CW's latest super-hit Stargirl. NBC has a double dose of Blindspot, HBO has a new hard-boiled Perry Mason, Fox has a new Ultimate Tag, HBO Max has a new Doom Patrol, and AMC is still creeping us out with NOS4A2.

On the movie front, Netflix is dropping its wild sci-fi fantasy action flick The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron; and Hulu has its time loop romantic comedy Palm Springs (starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti) going wide. Digging a bit deeper, CINEMAX has the network premiere of the extremely creepy Ma, and STARZ has the network premiere of the new The Grudge flick, if you're a completist on that long-running creep-fest.

HIGHLIGHTS

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Wednesday 9PM - "The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and The D"

After getting stranded in 1982, Mack retreats to his childhood home to deal with the death of his parents; Deke scouts a group of new agents.

The Old Guard (Netflix), Friday

A Netflix original film: Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it's up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka.

Palm Springs (Hulu), Friday

When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

Ma (CINEMAX), Friday 8:20PM

PREMIERE: A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn't get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host.

Snowpiercer (TNT), Sunday 10PM - "994 Cars Long"

SEASON FINALE: In the revolution's aftermath, Layton struggles to govern the shell-shocked survivors; Melanie finally makes peace with her demons.

MONDAY

The Titan Games (NBC), Monday 8PM - "Western Regional Finals"

Action continues in the West Division, with Victor Cruz and stunt woman Jessie Graff as pro Titans waiting to take on this round's winner on Mt. Olympus, in the consummate athletic test. Dwayne Johnson hosts.

Edward Scissorhands (SYFY), Monday 9PM

A deceased inventor's unfinished creation (Johnny Depp) becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite (Dianne Wiest) brings him home.

TUESDAY

Stargirl (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Shiv Part Two"

After Courtney gets herself into some trouble following an unexpected confrontation, Pat decides they need to come clean to Barbara. Meanwhile, Cindy takes heat from her father after a plan to take matters into her own hands goes awry. Finally, Yolanda, Beth, and Rick lead an investigation into one of their own classmates.

WEDNESDAY

The 100 (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Anaconda"

Clarke confronts a new adversary. A surprising connection takes us back to the past and the nuclear apocalypse that destroyed the Earth.

Ultimate Tag (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Higher, Better, Faster, Stronger"

Six more contestants enter the Tag Arena, but only two will leave with $10,000 as they look to outrun elite Taggers with a range of jaw-dropping skills. The NFL's Watt brothers (J.J., T.J. and Derek) host.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Wednesday 9PM - "The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and The D"

THURSDAY

Doom Patrol (DC Universe/HBO Max), Friday - "Finger Patrol"

Dorothy finds a friend in Baby Doll, while Vic looks to win Roni back. With Rita's help, Larry finally tries to break the ice with his family.

Blindspot (NBC), Thursday 8PM - "Brass Tacks," "Love You to Bits and Bytes"

With the surviving members of the team captured and held in FBI custody, Madeline and Ivy are in the final stages of their plan, but a few unlikely allies come out from the woodwork, trying to stop her before it's too late.

SYFY Wire's the Great Debate (SYFY), Thursday 11PM - "With Great Debate, Comes…"

Discussing the most overlooked character and the best wizard of all time.

FRIDAY

The Old Guard (Netflix), Friday

Palm Springs (Hulu), Friday

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Cell Phone Hack, Water Torture, and Alonzo's Shop of Horrors"

Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Naathan Phan, Anna DeGuzman, Richard Turner, Ed Alonzo, Eric Jones and Titou. Then: As Ivy races to retrieve the devastating stash of ZIP bombs, the remaining members of the team must rely on the help of a longtime thorn in their side, the very unstable genius Kathy Gustafson.

Ma (CINEMAX), Friday 8:20PM

The Grudge (STARZ), Friday 8PM

PREMIERE: Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it.

Dino Hunters (Discovery), 8PM - "Shots Fired"

Clayton must haul his 20,000-pound dinosaur fossil over 200 miles to a lab where it will finally be identified. The Harris/Bolan clan chases poachers off of their land and Jared makes a last-ditch effort to bring in some money this season.

SATURDAY

The UnXplained (History), Saturday 8PM - "The Greatest Escapes"

A look at some of history's greatest escapes, the most incredible of which defy explanation.

SUNDAY

Perry Mason (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Chapter Four"

Mason and Strickland lean on Virgil for extra legal assistance; following Sister Alice's recovery from a frightening episode, Birdy urges her daughter to renounce her claims about baby Charlie.

Snowpiercer (TNT), Sunday 9PM - "The Train Demanded Blood"

The rebel forces are on the ropes when a dangerous foe defects to their side; they hatch a final plan to take control of Snowpiercer once and for all, but it comes at a grave, moral cost.

Snowpiercer (TNT), Sunday 10PM - "994 Cars Long"

NOS4A2 (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "The Lake House"

With Charlie Manx on the hunt, Vic and her family go into hiding with Maggie; Wayne suffers mysterious nightmares while Tabitha chases a lead on Bing.

