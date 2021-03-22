TV THIS WEEK: Solar Opposites and Invincible premiere; new Resident Alien, Debris & Wynonna Earp

If you're a fan of adult animated genre fare, this is a good week for TV — but that's far from the only thing on the dial.

Hulu is dropping Season 2 of its hit original animated sci-fi series Solar Opposites, while Amazon Prime has the first season of its adult superhero series Invincible, which is adapted from the long-running Robert Kirkman comic series. If you're jonesing for more superhero action, there's plenty to go around, led by a new episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The CW also has new episodes of The Flash, Superman & Lois and Batwoman (which is rolling out some wild new twists).

Digging deeper, NBC's buzzy mystery series Debris has a new episode, and AMC has a new installment of The Walking Dead, which looks to move the big story forward with a new community on the verge of entering the fold. Hulu has the season finale of its horror anthology Into the Dark and SYFY has new episodes of both Resident Alien and Wynonna Earp.

Of course, plenty of programming will also be dedicated to March Madness this week if you're a college basketball fan. Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "In Universe"

When the debris creates a strange rainstorm over a farm in Nebraska, Bryan and Finola must treat the situation like they are stepping foot onto an alien planet.

Video of There&#039;s Still Magic to Discover - Debris

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Welcome Aliens"

Harry and Asta attend an alien convention.

Video of The Mayor v. The Sheriff | Resident Alien | SYFY

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 2"

Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.

Video of Action | Marvel Studios&#039; The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Disney+

Solar Opposites (Hulu), Friday - Complete Season 2

SEASON PREMIERE: Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer's assistant on Rick & Morty), Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff.

Video of Solar Opposites Season 2 Trailer | Hulu

Invincible (Amazon Prime), Friday - Season 1

SERIES PREMIERE; Invincible is an Amazon Original series based on the groundbreaking comic book from Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead. The story revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons).

Video of Invincible – First Look Clip | Prime Video

Wynonna Earp (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Life Turned Her That Way"

A deadly foe reemerges in the Ghost River Triangle, intent on finishing a job.

Video of The Earps Have A Heart To Heart | Wynonna Earp | SYFY

MONDAY

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "In Universe"

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Central City Strong"

The Flash must deal with Abra Kadabra's sudden return to Central City; Allegra deals with a tricky situation; Caitlin suspects something is off with Frost; Iris is forced to look at a dark moment in her past.

Video of The Flash | Season 7 Episode 4 | Central City Strong Promo | The CW

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "The Best of Smallville"

As Smallville celebrates its first Harvest Festival since Martha's passing, Clark is reminded what his mother meant to him; Lois makes a breakthrough in the investigation of Morgan Edge; Kyle tries to reconnect with Lana.

Video of Superman &amp; Lois | Season 1 Episode 5 | The Best Of Smallville Promo | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Chapter Eighty-Five: Destroyer"

After the Bulldogs lose several games, Archie and Veronica come up with a plan to boost school spirit; Jughead turns his attention to a student who he thinks needs his help; Betty seeks guidance from Cheryl after being faced with a tough decision.

Video of Riverdale | Season 5 Episode 9 | Chapter Eighty-Five: Destroyer Promo | The CW

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "The Bargain of the Blood Shroud"

Nancy and the crew strike a deal with Gil Bobbsey; Carson runs into a distraught Bess.

Video of Nancy Drew | Your Story Promo | The CW

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Welcome Aliens"

THURSDAY

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Bounty Hunters: Cold as Ice"

Eight brave challengers face off for a chance to become the Bounty Hunter and get a shot at the legendary horizontal spinner bot Icewave.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "Long Time, No See"

Students at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted — including Hope Mikaelson and Lizzie and Josie Satlzman — protect Mystic Falls and the world.

Video of Legacies | Season 3 Episode 7 | Fundraising Plan Scene | The CW

FRIDAY

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 2"

Solar Opposites (Hulu), Friday - Complete Season 2

Into the Dark (Hulu), Friday - "Blood Moon"

SEASON FINALE: Esme and her 10 year old son, Luna, move to a small desert town looking for a fresh start but as locals begin to probe, Esme must battle to protect her son and a terrifying secret before the full moon exposes them.

Video of Into the Dark: Blood Moon - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

Invincible (Amazon Prime), Friday - Season 1

For All Mankind (Apple TV+), Friday - "Season 2, Episode 6"

American astronauts and NASA leadership prepare for a new mission with unlikely partners. Ellen gets in touch with an old friend.

Video of For All Mankind — Time Capsule: A New AR App | Apple TV+

Godzilla (TNT), Friday 8 p.m.

Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant's reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation.

Video of Godzilla - Official Main Trailer [HD]

Wynonna Earp (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Life Turned Her That Way"

Kong: Skull Island (TNT), Friday 10:30 p.m.

Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean.

Video of Kong: Skull Island - Rise of the King [Official Final Trailer]

SATURDAY

What on Earth? (Science), Saturday 8 p.m. - "Secret Nazi Horror Lab"

Satellite images capture a foreboding concrete structure that's mysteriously deserted just offshore in the Baltic Sea; experts investigate and uncover a secret WWII weapons testing facility and the sinister ruins of a secret Nazi laboratory.

The Meg (TNT), Saturday 8 p.m.

Opening wide.

Video of THE MEG - Official Trailer #1 [HD] Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

SUNDAY

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Rule #1"

Batwoman confronts Gotham's biggest foe; new information forces those closest to Kate to make some difficult decisions; Ryan's feelings for Angelique puts her partnership with Luke and Mary at risk; Alice goes on a warped walk down memory lane.

Video of Batwoman | Season 2 Episode 8 | Live Feed Scene | The CW

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Uncut Femmes"

It is revealed that Chief Wiggum's wife is more than she seems; Marge takes part in a jewel heist.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Diverged"

At the lowest point in their friendship, Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways; Carol returns to Alexandria, while Daryl stays on the road, each going into their own type of survival mode.

Video of (SPOILERS) Cast &amp; Creators on Princess&#039;s Captivity: Behind the Scenes | The Walking Dead

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Zoey's Extraordinary Memory"

Zoey's effort to re-create a cherished memory with Mitch is thwarted by Leif; Max and Mo have their big restaurant opening.

Video of This Is Max - Zoey&#039;s Extraordinary Playlist

Charmed (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "O, the Tangled Web"

Macy reels from an encounter with the Shea Group; Maggie uses her psych background to get to the bottom of things; Harry and Mel must detangle an ancient feud.

Video of Charmed | Season 3 Episode 7 | Witch Way Out Promo | The CW

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - "Customer of the Week"

After feeling unappreciated by her family, Lois taps into her villainous side and attempts to win best customer at her favorite coffee shop.

*TV listing information via Zap2it, network and streaming listings.