TV THIS WEEK: Star Trek, Helstrom and Tales From the Hood 3 premiere; Lovecraft Country finale

One of the biggest sci-fi franchises on the planet returns to the small screen for a new season this week, plus we get the final live action series from the OG era of Marvel TV. Oh, and did we mention Tales From the Hood is back?!

CBS All Access makes headlines this week with the time-hopping Season 3 premiere of Star Trek: Discovery, fresh off the season finale of its buzzy animated comedy Lower Decks. Over on Hulu, the Marvel horror series Helstrom (think Constantine, but Marvel-y) makes its long-awaited debut with its full first season. If that's not scary enough, SYFY has the premiere of the cult horror sequel Tales From the Hood 3 and HBO has the season finale of its acclaimed Lovecraft Country.

Digging deeper, Prime Video has two new Welcome to the Blumhouse horror flicks, The CW has a fresh installment of DC Universe acquisition Swamp Thing, Fox has a new episode of its sci-fi event series neXt, The CW continues its march toward Supernatural's series finale, and AMC has a whole block of new Walking Dead content with Fear and World Beyond on tap.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

Welcome to the Blumhouse (Prime Video), Tuesday - "Evil Eye," "Nocturne"

PREMIERE: Evil Eye: Based off the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar. A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter's new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past. Nocturne: Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.

Video of Welcome to the Blumhouse – Official Trailer

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access), Thursday - "That Hope Is You"

SEASON PREMIERE: Burnham navigates a strange, new galaxy, 930 years in her future, looking for the rest of the Discovery crew.

Video of Watch The Exhilarating Opening Scene Of Star Trek: Discovery Season 3

Helstrom (Hulu), Friday - Complete Season 1

SERIES PREMIERE: As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.

Video of Helstrom - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

Tales From the Hood 3 (SYFY), Saturday 9PM

PREMIERE: William, a lumbering man in his 50s, tries to outrun an unseen evil with six-year-old girl Brooklyn, who tells him four different moralistic and horrific stories to keep her mind off the impending danger.

Video of Tales From The Hood 3 | Coming Soon | SYFY

Lovecraft Country (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Full Circle"

SEASON FINALE: Atticus Black joins his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father.

Video of Lovecraft Country Radio: Jig-A-Bobo | Episode 8 | HBO

MONDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8PM - "Semifinals 1"

Qualifying is over and it's time to step it up for the competition's Semi Finals. Competitors will face up to ten daunting obstacles including the head spinning Corkscrew and mechanical Clockwork, which are new to the course this season, in addition to fan favorites such as the Salmon Ladder and the iconic Warped Wall.

Video of Sandy Zimmerman Shows Us How P.E. Teachers Do It - American Ninja Warrior Semifinals 2020

TUESDAY

Swamp Thing (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Worlds Apart"

The police look into Alec's passing, ignoring Abby's evidence. Susie has a terrifying dream, but decides to go onto the swamp with Matthew anyway.

Video of Swamp Thing | Nightmare | Season Trailer | The CW

neXt (Fox), Tuesday 9PM - "File #2"

After being mishandled, NEXT escapes the confined servers of its home company and gains internet access; Shea recruits Paul and her co-workers to track NEXT's possible location; Paul tries to rekindle his relationship with his daughter.

Video of Official Trailer: NEXT | FOX ENTERTAINMENT

WEDNESDAY

The Curse of La Llorona (HBO2)

Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother, a social worker and her own children are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope of surviving the legendary ghost La Llorona is a disillusioned priest who practices mysticism.

THURSDAY

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Gimme Shelter"

Castiel and Jack work a case involving members of a local church. Meanwhile, Sam and Dean go off in search of Amara. Matt Cohen directed the episode written by Davy Perez.

Video of Supernatural | Season 15 Episode 14 | Dean And Sam Do What They Gotta Do Scene | The CW

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "The Peace You Promised"

Wren and Janzo solve a mysterious puzzle box. Meanwhile, Tobin and Munt escape to recruit help. Lastly, Talon learns a secret about who abandoned her.

Video of The Outpost | Season 3 Episode 1 | I&#039;m Still On Your Side Scene | The CW

What on Earth? (Science), Thursday 9PM - "Enigmas of Area 51"

Satellites capture two strange patterns in the desert and they are right next to Area 51; experts use cutting-edge science and new revelations from declassified documents to reveal what they are and what they mean.

FRIDAY

The Right Stuff (Disney Plus), Friday - "Episode 3"

The incredible story of the early days of the U.S. space program, based on the iconic bestseller by Tom Wolfe. At the height of the Cold War, newly formed NASA selects seven of the military's best test pilots to become astronauts.

Video of The Right Stuff | Official Trailer | Disney+

Anna (Cinemax), Friday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Beneath a woman's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet.

Video of Anna Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Body, Mind and Transformations"

Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Alex Ramon, Chipper Lowell, Nick Dopuch, Murray SawChuck, Kent Axell and Shaun Jay.

SATURDAY

Eli Roth's History of Horror (AMC), Saturday 10PM - "Monsters"

The history of monster movies is also the history of the evolution of special effects technology; whatever their size or shape and whatever they represent, for many horror fans monsters are the best part of the genre.

Video of Eli Roth&#039;s History of Horror Season 2 Teaser | Returns October 10 | AMC

SUNDAY

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "Treehouse of Horror XXXI"

The annual terror-themed trilogy, including a frightening look at the 2020 election, parodies of Pixar and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and a ninth birthday Lisa just can't get over.

Video of Preview: It&#039;s Story Time | Season 32 Ep. 3 | THE SIMPSONS

Pandora (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "Gates of Eden"

Jax and the team visit the distant planet where Professor Osborn first discovered Jax as an infant; Ralen suffers a loss that will change him forever.

Video of Pandora | Season 2 Episode 1 | Things Have Changed Scene | The CW

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Welcome to the Club"

Virginia forces Alicia and Strand to clear an unusual walker threat, where an encounter with a new ally gives Strand an idea that could be the key to their freedom.

Video of Fear the Walking Dead: A Look at Season 6

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "CutawayLand"

Peter and Lois accidentally set up a cutaway gag together, which somehow transports them into the cutaway itself.

Video of Preview: It&#039;s A Total Scream | ANIMATION DOMINATION ON FOX

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "The Tyger and the Lamb"

Burdened by their pasts, members of the group adopt opposing strategies for dealing with a massive obstacle; pressure is put on the group to return home.

Video of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Sneak Peek: Season 1, Episode 2

*TV listing information via TV Guide, Zap2it, network listings.