TV THIS WEEK: Stargirl, Marvel's What If...? Fantasy Island, Lower Decks and Titans premiere; new SurrealEstate

This week is absolutely loaded with big premieres, serving up everything from grim dark superhero action, reality-busting Marvel adventures, Star Trek comedy and more. Let's dig in.

Marvel is debuting its latest Disney+ series with the multiversal adventure What If…? and Fox is kicking off its reimagining of the genre-friendly thriller Fantasy Island. Digging a bit deeper, HBO Max has the season premiere of Titans (the show's third proper season, but first to debut on HBO Max); Star Trek: Lower Decks debuts its second season of animated hijinks and Paramount Plus; and The CW has the second season of its small town superhero series Stargirl, plus Season 2 of Wellington Paranormal.

Outside of the premieres, Disney+ has the season finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch (which was recently renewed for a second season). Digging deeper we also have a new episode of SYFY's SurrealEstate; a new American Ninja Warrior on NBC; Fox has a fresh LEGO Masters taking on weather-based challenges; Disney+ has a new Turner and Hooch; and The CW has a new DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

DC's Stargirl (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Summer School: Chapter One"

SEASON PREMIERE: With summer break around the corner, Pat suggests the family take a vacation; Beth stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her; Rick secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area.

Video of DC&#039;s Stargirl | Amy Smart – A Fine Line | The CW

Fantasy Island (Fox), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Hungry Christine; Mel Loves Ruby"

SERIES PREMIERE: An island birthday bash exposes fault lines in the relationships of three friends.

What If…? (Disney+), Wednesday - Episode 1

SERIES PREMIERE: Flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; AC Bradley is head writer.

Video of “Steve” Official Clip | Marvel Studios’ What If…? | Disney+

Titans (HBO Max), Thursday - Season 3 Premiere

SEASON PREMIERE: Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.

Video of Titans | Everything Leading Up to Season 3 | HBO Max

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount Plus), Thursday - Season 2 Premiere

SEASON PREMIERE: Focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Video of Star Trek: Lower Decks | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ Paramount Plus on YouTube

SurrealEstate (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Ft. Ghost Child"

When a rap star rents a client's recording studio, a tragic secret is revealed in the playback.

Video of Luke Sides with the Ghosts This Time | SurrealEstate Highlights (S1E4) | SYFY

MONDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8 p.m. - "Semifinals 2"

The semifinals continue as competitors face up to 10 obstacles, including the new obstacle Padlock; for Split Decision, the ninjas must choose between an upper-body and balance obstacle; the top two runs of the night face off on the Power Tower.

Video of Never Count Out Former Champion Daniel Gil - American Ninja Warrior

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Monday 8 p.m. - "Black Hole Sun"

Liz confronts Max; Maria is desperate to figure out the mystery of her vision; Isobel learns more about her abilities; Kyle has a strange encounter; Michael is fueled by his anger.

Video of Roswell, New Mexico | Tyler Blackburn - Deep Sky | The CW

TUESDAY

LEGO Masters (Fox), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Bricking Wind"

The remaining seven duos compete in an exciting weather-based challenge; teams build an incredible world with a giant centerpiece that must spin in the wind and withstand the rage of a 60 mph wind machine.

Video of Weekly Brickdown: Episode 6 | LEGO MASTERS

DC's Stargirl (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Summer School: Chapter One"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Signs (SYFY), Tuesday 8:30 p.m.

With the help of his brother (Joaquin Phoenix), a Pennsylvanian (Mel Gibson) investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields.

Fantasy Island (Fox), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Hungry Christine; Mel Loves Ruby"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "The Eradicator"

Lois is worried about Jordan as he and Sarah continue to grow closer; Clark pays Lana a visit; Jonathan spends more and more time with John Henry.

Video of Superman &amp; Lois x Suicide Squad: This is How We Do It | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Marvel's What If…? (Disney+), Wednesday - Episode 1

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Monsters At Work (Disney+), Wednesday - Episode 7

Takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer.

Video of Clowns | Monsters at Work | Disney+

Turner & Hooch (Disney+), Wednesday - Episode 4

When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn't want may be the partner he needs. Turner & Hooch stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.

Video of Turner &amp; Hooch | How They&#039;re Connected | Disney+

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Chapter Eighty-Seven: Strange Bedfellows"

In the aftermath of the prison break at Hiram's jail, Archie leads the charge to round up the remaining convicts on the loose; Tabitha reaches out for Betty's help when she realizes Jughead is missing; Cheryl becomes suspicious of Penelope.

Video of Riverdale | Set The Devil Free | Return Trailer | The CW

THURSDAY

Titans (HBO Max), Thursday - Season 3 Premiere

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount Plus), Thursday - Season 2 Premiere

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "They Bleed Black Blood"

Talon and Luna fight to save Zed from unearthly powers; Garret pressures Tobin to betray Falista; Wren and Janzo explore mysteries beneath the outpost.

Video of The Outpost | Season 4 Episode 4 | Inconvenient Scene | The CW

FRIDAY

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+), Friday - Episode 16

SEASON FINALE: Follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Video of Mid-Season Sneak Peek | Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Disney+

Final Destination (POP), Friday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Teens meet with horrible ends after a classmate's (Devon Sawa) precognitive vision leads to their ejection from a doomed airliner.

Ancient Aliens (History), Friday 9 p.m. - "Top 10 Mysterious Sites"

Texts, archaeology and legend contain evidence of past human-extraterrestrial contact.

SurrealEstate (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Ft. Ghost Child"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

SATURDAY

Pixels (AMC), Saturday 9:45 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A home-theater installer (Adam Sandler) leads a team of old-school arcade champs and a military specialist (Michelle Monaghan) in a battle against aliens who base their attacks on 1980s-era video games.

Video of XAHprLW48no

SUNDAY

Aladdin (Freeform), Sunday 7:45 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine and a powerful, wisecracking, larger-than-life genie. After quickly becoming friends, the trio must soon join forces to stop the evil sorcerer Jafar from overthrowing Jasmine's kingdom.

Video of Disney&#039;s Aladdin Official Trailer - In Theaters May 24!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Bored on Board Onboard"

Constantine overloads Gideon and they must preserve the ship's energy; Gary suggests playing a murder mystery game to pass time; Rory and Gary deal with an unexpected guest that arrives on the Waverider.

Video of DC&#039;s Legends of Tomorrow x Suicide Squad: This is How We Do It | The CW

San Andreas (SYFY), Sunday 8:30 p.m.

When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot (Dwayne Johnson) must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife (Carla Gugino) and daughter to safety.

Video of San Andreas - Official Trailer 2 [HD]

Wellington Paranormal (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Taniwha"

SEASON 2 PREMIERE: Officers Minogue and O'Leary head for the ocean, joined by Sgt. Maaka, when 10 anglers disappear from around Wellington Harbour.

Video of Wellington Paranormal | Season 1 Episode 6 | Zombie Cops Promo | The CW

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Season 11 Preview Special"

Cast and crew discuss the eleventh season of "The Walking Dead," hosted by Chris Hardwick.

Video of TWD Exec Producer Denise Huth on Season 11 | TWDU Sundays @ SDCC Twitch Aftershow

UFO (Showtime), Sunday 9 p.m. - "102"

In 2004, a team of elite Navy pilots and radar operators have many military encounters with unidentified aerial phenomena; as evidence mounts, the government, along with billionaire Robert Bigelow, grow more interested in UFOs and the paranormal.

Video of UFO (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary Series

Dead Pixels (The CW), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - "Healthy Balance"

Nicky and Meg are forced to spend an evening in the real world when an eagerly awaited update to the game takes more than five hours to download

A Discovery of Witches (AMC), Sunday 10 p.m. - "Episodes 9 & 10"

SEASON FINALE: Matthew is forced to account for his disruptive visit to Bohemia; Matthew and Diana reach a new level of intimacy; Diana makes plans to complete her training with Goody Alsop and perfect the ninth magical knot in order to return home.

Video of Marcus Reveals His Secret: Sneak Peek Ep. 208 | A Discovery of Witches

