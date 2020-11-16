TV THIS WEEK: Supernatural's last ride; LEGO Star Wars; Animaniacs; Marvel's 616

It's a stacked week across the board, but Disney+ is pulling out the big guns all the way around with everything from fresh Star Wars to Marvel programming in the mix.

The Mouse House streamer is dropping the buzzy LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special this week, which reunites several fan favorite heroes for a wild, time-traveling adventure through the history of the franchise. Disney+ also has the season finale of space race drama The Right Stuff; the Marvel docu-series Marvel's 616; and a new episode of its hit live action Star Wars original series The Mandalorian. Not bad, right?

For OG network genre fans, the big story this week is on The CW: Supernatural finally bids farewell with its series finale after 15 monster-hunting seasons with the Winchesters. The network is taking full advantage of the moment with an hour-long retrospective leading into the final episode. Hulu has its fascinating revival of the cult hit animated series Animaniacs, HBO has the season premiere of His Dark Materials, and AMC has the midseason finale of Fear the Walking Dead (plus a new episode of World Beyond).

There's also a new NeXT at Fox; a fresh Swamp Thing on The CW; a Hallmark holiday flick with a sci-fi slant; a new Simpsons on Fox and more. Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

His Dark Materials (HBO), Monday 9PM - "The City of Magpies"

SEASON PREMIERE: In the Season 2 premiere, Lyra and Will explore a new world; the Magisterium take action on past events; and Lee Scoresby embarks on a mission.

Video of His Dark Materials Season 2: Title Sequence | HBO

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (Disney+), Tuesday

PREMIERE: Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids reunite for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker Saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

Video of LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special | Official Trailer | Disney+

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Long Road Home," "Carry On"

SERIES FINALE: Get ready for the series finale with cast interviews from Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and more. Then: It's the final ride for saving people and hunting things, as the longest running sci-fi series in the U.S. comes to an end after 15 seasons.

Video of Supernatural | Carry On | Season Trailer | The CW

Animaniacs (Hulu), Friday - Season 1

SERIES PREMIERE: They're back! The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain also return to continue their quest for world domination.

Video of Animaniacs (Official) Trailer | A Hulu Original

Marvel's 616 (Disney+), Friday - Full Docuseries

SERIES PREMIERE: Marvel's 616 explores Marvel's rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel's world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the "forgotten" characters of Marvel, and much more.

Video of Marvel&#039;s 616 Official Trailer | Marvel Studios Disney Plus Teaser

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Damage From the Inside"

MIDSEASON FINALE: When Dakota goes missing, Strand sends Alicia and Charlie on a search and rescue mission to find her; an unlikely ally provides a new possibility of escape from Virginia.

Video of &#039;We Could Leave&#039; Sneak Peek Ep. 606 | Fear the Walking Dead

MONDAY

Godzilla (TMC), Monday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City.

Video of Godzilla (1998) - Godzilla Rises Scene (1/10) | Movieclips

NExT (Fox), Monday 9PM - "FILE #4"

Shea and LeBlanc steal an important hard drive and enlist Ben, Gina and C.M. to help decrypt it; Ted and his Zava team buckle down on their search for NEXT; Ty and Ethan hide out in a remote cabin.

Video of Shea Destroys A Machine | Season 1 Ep. 3 | NEXT

His Dark Materials (HBO), Monday 9PM - "The City of Magpies"

TUESDAY

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (Disney+), Tuesday

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Fox), Tuesday 8PM - "The Search For Intelligent Life on Earth"

A hidden underground network – a collaboration of four kingdoms of life – is revealed. Explore a true first-contact story between humans and beings who communicate with a symbolic language and have maintained a representative democracy for tens of millions of years.

Swamp Thing (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "The Price You Pay"

Avery's people try to take down Swamp Thing, but he fights them off. Matt is sent to investigate the situation.

Video of Swamp Thing | Season 1 Episode 6 | The Price You Pay Promo | The CW

WEDNESDAY

A Timeless Christmas (Hallmark), Wednesday 8PM

A man travels from 1903 to 2020, where he meets a tour guide at his historic mansion and gets to experience a 21st century Christmas.

Video of Preview + Sneak Peek - A Timeless Christmas - Hallmark Channel

THURSDAY

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Long Road Home," "Carry On"

Skyfall (SYFY), Thursday 8:30PM

When M's (Judi Dench) past comes back to haunt her, James Bond (Daniel Craig) must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost.

Video of Skyfall (10/10) Movie CLIP - One Thing Right (2012) HD

FRIDAY

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Friday - "Chapter 12"

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. "The Mandalorian" stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.

Video of The Star Wars Celebration Store is Back, A New Mando Mondays Mystery, and More!

The Right Stuff (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 8 - Finale"

SEASON FINALE: The incredible story of the early days of the U.S. space program, based on the iconic bestseller by Tom Wolfe. At the height of the Cold War, newly formed NASA selects seven of the military's best test pilots to become astronauts. Competing to be the first in space, these men achieve the extraordinary, inspiring the world to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope.

Video of The Right Stuff | Official Trailer | Disney+

Marvel's 616 (Disney+), Friday - Full Docuseries

Animaniacs (Hulu), Friday - Season 1

Noah (SYFY), Friday 8PM

God chooses Noah (Russell Crowe) to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood.

Video of Noah (1/10) Movie CLIP - The Watchers (2014) HD

SATURDAY

History's Greatest Mysteries (History), Saturday 9PM - "Titanic's Lost Evidence"

A dust-covered box may hold the key to solving the mystery of the sinking of the Titanic, the most famous maritime disaster in history. The box has remained hidden in a British manor house for over 100 years and contains the personal notes of Lord Mersey, the respected British jurist and politician charged with investigating the sinking of the Titanic in 1912.

Video of History&#039;s Greatest Mysteries: The Hunt for D. B. Cooper Explained (Season 1) | History

Lego Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum (Disney XD), Saturday 10PM - "Wild Weather"

The Avengers must break into teams to stop Red Skull.

Video of Red Skull’s Revenge | LEGO Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum | Friends and Foes Part 3

SUNDAY

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "Three Dreams Denied"

Bart becomes a voice-over actor; Comic Book Guy is humiliated at Comic-Con; Lisa is set up for a fall.

Video of Lisa &amp; Marge Bond Over The Guilty Grampa Podcast | Season 32 Ep. 6 | THE SIMPSONS

Pandora (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "A Fool Such as I"

Xander, Ralen and Jett follow a consignment of illegal weapons to a cargo ship carrying clones of dead EarthCom soldiers.

Video of Pandora | Season 2 Episode 6 | You&#039;re Going To Have To Trust Me Scene | The CW

The Outpost (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Go Ahead and Run"

Yavalla, Gwynn and Tobin overtake the Capital; the Outpost becomes a home for a Prime Order brute.

Video of The Outpost | Season 3 Episode 6 | Kill the Rat, Kill the Kinj Scene | The CW

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Damage From the Inside"

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum (Disney XD), Sunday 9PM - "Red Skull Rising"

The Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye must defend New York City while Iron Man, Captain America and Justin Hammer must confront the Red Skull deep into the ocean before he destroys the world.

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "Wild Wild West"

Lois and Peter are divided by differing views on who the next mayor of Quahog should be; upset at Lois' first choice, Peter seeks out the late Mayor Adam West's cousin, Wild Wild West.

Video of Preview: A Full Night Of Celebrations &amp; Surprises | ANIMATION DOMINATION ON FOX

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC), Sunday 10:10PM - "The Sky Is a Graveyard"

A horrific discovery finds the group at a crossroads and prompts one of them to revisit past trauma.

Video of &#039;Looks Can Be Deceiving&#039; Sneak Peek Ep. 107 | The Walking Dead: World Beyond

*TV listing information via TV Guide, Zap2it and network listings.