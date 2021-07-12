TV THIS WEEK: SurrealEstate premieres on SYFY; Loki finale; Dr. Death on Peacock; Space Jam 2; Fear Street 3

It's a positively packed week, filled with buzzy TV premieres and plenty of major genre films on streaming. From horror to hoops, and ghosts to gods, let's dig in.

SYFY has the series premiere of its new horror-ish scripted drama SurrealEstate, which follows a real estate team (led by Wynonna Earp alum Tim Rozon) that takes on the deadly listings — ya know, the pads haunted with ghosts and ghouls. Disney+ has the finale of its reality-shattering, Easter egg-filled Marvel Studios' series Loki, and Peacock has the premiere of its new scripted thriller Dr. Death, about the real-life case of a doctor who goes rogue (starring Fringe's Joshua Jackson). Hulu also has the debut of American Horror Stories with a double-episode premiere.

On the film side, the big story is HBO Max's drop of Space Jam: A New Legacy, which will also be opening theatrically. The film follows up on the Michael Jordan classic, but brings on LeBron James this time around. Netflix has the third and final film in its Fear Street horror trilogy, plus mysterious, original scare-fest A Classic Horror Story.

Digging deeper, The CW has a new Flash (the first part of a two-part finale that will continue next week), Superman & Lois, and Legends of Tomorrow. Discovery has some fun Shark Week programming; Paramount Plus has a new EVIL (which was just renewed for Season 3); and Disney+ has a new installment of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

HIGHLIGHTS

Loki (Disney+), Wednesday - "Finale"

FINALE: Features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Dr. Death (Peacock), Thursday - Season 1

SERIES PREMIERE: Neurosurgeon Robert Henderson and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby set out to stop the brilliant but sociopathic Dr. Christopher Duntsch, whose patients leave his operating room either permanently maimed or dead; inspired by the terrifying true story. The real-life horror series stars Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater.

SurrealEstate (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Pilot"

SERIES PREMIERE: The Roman Agency welcomes a new agent, as well as a new client with a connection to Luke's past.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (HBO Max), Friday

FILM PREMIERE: Opening in theaters and on HBO Max. Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you've never seen them before.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (Netflix), Friday

FILM PREMIERE: The origins of Sarah Fier's curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.

MONDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8 p.m. - "Qualifiers 5"

The qualifiers come to a close at the Tacoma Dome with a new generation of ninjas facing up to six challenging obstacles, including new obstacle Tilt A Whirl in addition to the iconic Warped Wall.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (SYFY), Monday 8 p.m.

Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen (Edward Furlong) who will someday lead humanity against the machines.

Titans (TNT), Monday 10 p.m. - "Pilot"

The DC Universe series, which jumps over to HBO Max, hits cable with its first season ahead o the Season 3 streaming premiere next month. Rachel Roth, a teen haunted by dark visions and powers, falls under the wing of Det. Dick Grayson; the introductions of Kory Anders and "Beast Boy" Gar Logan.

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Heart of the Matter, Part 1"

Barry and Iris greet their future children, XS and Bart, only for a shocking secret to threaten their new familial harmony; the Godspeed war intensifies and threatens to destroy Central City.

True Lies (BBC America), Tuesday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A Washington wife (Jamie Lee Curtis) discovers her computer-salesman husband (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists.

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Through the Valley of Death"

Lois and John Henry Irons can't seem to agree on the best way to stop Morgan Edge; Jonathan encourages Jordan to focus on strengthening his powers to help locate their dad; an old friend is brought in to help with the search.

WEDNESDAY

Loki (Disney+), Wednesday - "Finale"

A Classic Horror Story (Netflix), Wednesday

FILM PREMIERE: Music for children, an abandoned house, five strangers: it looks like the classic horror movie and instead...

Monsters At Work (Disney+), Wednesday - "Episode 102"

Takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in.

Mechashark (Discovery), Wednesday 8 p.m.

Researchers Kina Scollay, Mark Erdmann and Al Baxter build a submersible mechanical shark to track down New Zealand's monster great whites and pilot it deep into what they believe could be a mating ground.

Kung Fu (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Sacrifice"

With time running out, Nicky and Henry work to translate a cryptic map that could lead them to the Forge; Althea and the family prepare for Po Po's arrival.

The Real Sharknado (Discovery), Wednesday 9 p.m.

Ian Ziering and Tara Reid join Dr. Tristan Guttridge to see if a real "Sharknado," with sharks risking their lives to attack humans, could happen.

THURSDAY

Dr. Death (Peacock), Thursday - Season 1

American Horror Stories (Hulu), Thursday - "Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere"

SERIES PREMIERE: A spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning anthology series American Horror Story. The weekly anthology series will feature a different horror story each episode. Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself.

Making It (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "All the Holidays at Once"

Nick and Amy celebrate the holidays with the makers; everyone creates a handmade Halloween costume that incorporates an optical illusion; for the master craft, makers decorate an ordinary fireplace mantel using their favorite holiday as inspiration.

Paranormal Caught on Camera (Travel), Thursday 9 p.m. - "Minnesota UFOs and More"

A woman in Tennessee is terrified to discover she is not alone while working from home; a ghoulish creature creeps up behind a group of friends in Indonesia; a Minnesota man seeks answers about a UFO sighting near his house.

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "Someone Has to Rule"

SEASON PREMIERE: Garret wants Talon to take the throne, while a mysterious assassin seeks revenge; Falista mourns for Tobin; Zed wants Wren to be High Priestess and uncovers a secret about her.

FRIDAY

Space Jam: A New Legacy (HBO Max)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (Netflix), Friday

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 104"

After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of "The Mysterious Benedict Society" must devise a plan to defeat him.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 112"

Follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8 p.m. - "The Storm Before the Calm"

The sisters confront the Whispering Evil, even though their collective powers may not be strong enough to defeat it; Macy must face down Abby's mother in order to acquire a secret weapon.

Underwater (Cinemax), Friday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Seven miles below the ocean surface something has awakened.

Mimic (TCMX), Friday 8 p.m.

Married scientists (Mira Sorvino, Jeremy Northam) battle killer cockroaches that develop the ability to assume human form.

SurrealEstate (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Pilot"

SATURDAY

The Spy Who Dumped Me (Comedy Central), Saturday 7 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world.

Escape Room (FXM), Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Get ready for the sequel film in theaters later this month with the OG thriller: Find the clues or die.

The Empty Man (HBO), Saturday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A series of mysterious disappearances in a small Midwestern town may be linked to a supernatural entity.

SUNDAY

EVIL (Paramount Plus), Sunday - "Z Is for Zombies"

A psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Bad Blood"

With Constantine obsessed with getting his powers back, he convinces Spooner to join him on the quest to find the Fountain of Imperium; Sara and Lita are concerned about Rory's health, so they try to convince him to take it seriously.

A Discovery of Witches (AMC), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Episode 5"

Matthew and Diana arrive in France to see Matthew's dead father; Matthew and Diana face Philippe and he has a revelation for Diana.

Wellington Paranormal (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "70's Ghost"

O'Leary and Minogue investigate a noise complaint and stumble upon a mysterious party.

Dead Pixels (The CW), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - "Crates"

SEASON PREMIERE: The new Kingdom Scrolls expansion pack is here and the gang's excitement is quickly squashed.

