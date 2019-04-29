TV THIS WEEK: The 100 and iZombie premiere; Arsenal back on Arrow; new Game of Thrones

The CW is hitting its midseason stride this week, bringing back two fan favorites set to roll us through the summer doldrums. Oh, and of course, there’s a new Game of Thrones this week as the end draws near.

Both The 100 and iZombie return to The CW’s schedule this week, and the Arrowverse is also new across the board (led by the present-day return of Roy Harper to Team Arrow). Digging a bit deeper, SYFY has a new Happy!, Freeform has new episodes of Shadowhunters and Cloak and Dagger, and AMC has new Killing Eve and Discovery of Witches. Of course, pretty much everything is eclipsed by the latest Game of Thrones, and just two episodes remain after this one.

We’ve also cherry-picked a few good genre movies hitting basic cable this week, including one that’s definitely worth a rewatch.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Arrow (The CW), Monday 9 p.m.- “Confessions”

When they learn of an upcoming attack on the city, Team Arrow calls Roy Harper to help them stop the Ninth Circle. However, things go awry and there is massive collateral damage. As captain of the SCPD, Dinah investigates what happened in an episode that takes on a true crime narrative and tone.

Video of Arrow | Confessions Promo | The CW

The 100 (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - “Sanctum”

SEASON PREMIERE: The Season 6 premiere: Still reeling after receiving Monty's message, a small group goes down to explore the mysterious new planet. Back on the Mothership, several members of Wonkru face the consequences of their decisions.

Video of The 100 | Season 6 Extended Trailer | The CW

Happy! (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - “Pervapalooza”

Meet Janet, you ape. Happy moves way past the (imaginary) Friend Zone. Sax and Merry get slimy.

Video of HAPPY! | Season 2, Episode 5: Sax Is Tripping | SYFY

iZombie (The CW), Thursday 8 p.m. - “Thug Death”

SEASON PREMIERE: The Season 5 premiere: Liv and Clive investigate a murder case with no body and no brain to eat, and the only evidence they have to work with is a grainy video and a little bit of blood found at the crime scene. Meanwhile, Blaine is up to his old tricks.

Video of iZombie | Undead Trailer | The CW

Game of Thrones (HBO), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Episode 4”

The depiction of two powerful families -- kings and queens, knights and renegades, liars and honest men -- playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, and to sit atop the Iron Throne.

Video of Florence + the Machine - Jenny of Oldstones (Lyric Video) | Season 8 | Game of Thrones (HBO)

MONDAY

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Monday, 8 p.m. - “Egg MacGuffin”

While Ray is worried about Nora, he is suddenly faced with his own problem that forces him to do the unthinkable. Nate and Zari are stuck in an awkward limbo, so Sara devises a plan to send them on an easy mission together. Meanwhile, Charlie and Rory are approached with a lucrative offer that could upend their lives.

Video of DC&#039;s Legends of Tomorrow | Egg MacGuffin Scene | The CW

Shadowhunters (Freeform), Monday 8 p.m. - “City of Glass”

Alec, Jace, and Isabelle make a plan to finally get Clary back and stop Jonathan, much to Luke's and Simon's chagrin; Magnus struggles to deal with his father's reappearance.

Video of Shadowhunters 3x20 Sneak Peek &quot;City of Glass&quot; (HD) Season 3 Episode 20 Sneak Peek

Arrow (The CW), Monday 9 p.m.- “Confessions”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

Into the Badlands (AMC), Monday 10 p.m. - “Requiem for the Fallen”

Sunny, Bajie, and Gaius seek an unlikely ally in the fight against Pilgrim. Cressida has a disturbing revelation. The Widow questions her future.

Video of &#039;Requiem for the Fallen&#039; Next On Ep. 315 | Into the Badlands

Knightfall (History), Monday 10 p.m. - “Blood Drenched Stone”

King Philip launches a massive attack on the Chartres Temple, igniting a battle that will determine the fate of the Knights Templar.

Video of Knightfall 2x06 Promo &quot;Blood Drenched Stone&quot; (HD) Season 2 Episode 6 Promo

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “Gone Rogue”

Barry continues to struggle with how he feels about Nora's betrayal. Brie Larvan, Joss Jackam, and Peter Merkel return to Central City. Meanwhile, Cisco makes a bold decision.

Video of The Flash | Gone Rogue Promo | The CW

The 100 (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - “Sanctum”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - “Chapter Fifty-Five: Prom Night”

Betty takes matters into her own hands after learning some unsettling news about her father. Mary grows concerned by Archie's desire to take boxing to the next level. Elsewhere, Cheryl runs into a roadblock during her campaign for prom queen, while Jughead and Betty's plan to confront the Gargoyle King takes an unexpected turn.

Video of Riverdale | Chapter Fifty-Five: Prom Night Promo | The CW

In Search of Monsters (Travel), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “The Wendigo”

New evidence reveals that Native American stories of the Wendigo may be true. It's a terrifying creature with an insatiable appetite for flesh who turns its doomed human victims into flesh-eating zombies.

Happy! (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - “Pervapalooza”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC), Wednesday 10 p.m. - “Good Will Hunting”

When an unexpected murder shocks everyone, Will goes to a dark place as he and the rest of the team are tasked to hunt down the culprit behind this unsettling attack.

Video of Whiskey Cavalier 1x10 Promo &quot;Good Will Hunting&quot; (HD) Lauren Cohan, Scott Foley series

THURSDAY

Marvel's Cloak and Dagger (Freeform), Thursday 8 p.m. - “B Sides”

Tandy lands in a difficult situation in her mission to take down the sex trafficking ring.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Cloak and Dagger 2x06 Promo &quot;B Sides&quot; (HD) Season 2 Episode 6 Promo

The Big Bang Theory (CBS), Thursday 8 p.m. - “The Plagiarism Schism”

Kripke has proof that Dr. Pemberton plagiarized his thesis in college, and Sheldon and Amy aren't sure if they should turn him in or not. Also, Wolowitz is happily surprised to learn that Bernadette wasn't the only waitress at the Cheesecake Factory who had a crush on him back in the day.

Video of The Big Bang Theory - The Plagiarism Schism (Preview)

iZombie (The CW), Thursday 8 p.m. - “Thug Death”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

FRIDAY

Blindspot (NBC), Friday 8 p.m. - “Coder to Killer”

A horrifying and vengeful villain threatens the FBI. Weller considers his priorities. Zapata and Reade try to navigate their living situation. Patterson explores a budding interest.

Video of Blindspot 4x20 Promo &quot;Coder to Killer&quot; (HD) Season 4 Episode 20 Promo

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8 p.m. - “Treason + Heartbreak + Gum”

Matty's ex, Ethan, asks her for help when a criminal organization, S-Company, kidnaps his wife and daughter, forcing Matty to decide if she's willing to commit treason in order to help him save his family. Also, Riley joins Billy Colton and Mama Colton on a mission to Paris and makes a heartbreaking discovery.

Video of MacGyver 3x21 Promo &quot;Treason + Heartbreak + Gum&quot; (HD) Season 3 Episode 21 Promo

SATURDAY

Umm, uhh. Maybe go see Avengers: Endgame a few more times? Or rewatch Santa Clarita Diet and mourn its end? Yeah, it’s a slow night.

SUNDAY

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Woo-Hoo Dunnit”

When Lisa's college fund goes missing, the documentary crime series "Deadline Springfield" goes in-depth to solve the case.

Video of Lisa Is Afraid Of America | Season 30 Ep. 21 | THE SIMPSONS

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Girl, Internetted”

When Meg suddenly becomes internet famous, she and an excited Peter work together to build her following; Brian and Stewie revel in a new ride while Brian's car gets repaired.

Video of Brian Tells The Family About His New Musical | Season 17 Ep. 18 | FAMILY GUY

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Will the Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?”

Kara and Lena head to Kaznia to hunt down Lex; Eve Tessmacher sets a trap that could ultimately reveal that Kara is Supergirl; Alex gets a long-awaited phone call; James practices using his powers; Ben Lockwood takes a dangerous stand inside the DEO.

Video of Supergirl 4x20 Promo &quot;Will The Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?&quot; (HD) Season 4 Episode 20 Promo

Charmed (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Ambush”

The sisters and Harry band together to try and stop the evil that is happening; Mel and Maggie become concerned when Macy starts to tap more easily into her demon side.

Video of Charmed | Power Of Four Promo | The CW

Killing Eve (AMC), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Smell Ya Later”

The MI6 team make a pact with the devil in order to get information from The Ghost; a visitor from Broadmoor comes with a dire warning; Eve and Villanelle find themselves closer than ever.

Video of Smell Ya Later | Killing Eve Sunday at 8pm | BBC America

A Discovery of Witches (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Episode 5"

Gillian pays a price for her disloyalty to Diana; the vampires study witch DNA; the fall-out threatens the fragile equilibrium between creatures and the focus is on ending Matthew and Diana's relationship, whatever the cost.

Video of &#039;Diana Meets Matthew&#039; Season Premiere Talked About Scene | A Discovery of Witches

Game of Thrones (HBO), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Episode 4”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

John Carter (SYFY), Sunday 8 p.m.

It’s better than you remember: Somehow transported to Mars, a war-weary human captain (Taylor Kitsch) becomes embroiled in an epic conflict among the inhabitants of that planet.

Video of John Carter Trailer

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (TBS), Sunday 7 p.m.

This movie is still awesome, and now on basic cable: Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) joins forces with a spy (Diego Luna) and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire's plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star.

Video of Rogue One Trailer

*TV listing information via TV Guide and Zap2it.