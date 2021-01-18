TV THIS WEEK: The CW’s fall premieres; WandaVision; Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and more

It's taken a while to arrive, but The CW's fall schedule is finally kicking off in earnest — and this week brings several major premieres from the Arrowverse to Riverdale.

Shows such as Riverdale, Nancy Drew, Charmed, Legacies (and even non-genre series like football soap All American) return this week, after Batwoman kicked things off with its new season last week. A few other Arrowverse shows are set to return in the coming weeks, so look for The CW's schedule to get even busier soon.

On streaming, Netflix's excellent Jurassic World animated spinoff series Camp Cretaceous drops a full second season; Disney+ has a new episode of its mysterious MCU series WandaVision; and CBS All Access has a terrifying new chapter in its adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand. Back on the dial, SYFY has a new episode of its wild movie talk show The Movie Show; Starz has a new American Gods; and TNT has two episodes of its horror anthology Two Sentence Horror Stories.

If you're into fighting robots, there are several new episodes of BattleBots to be found, and CBS has a pandemic-inspired episode of MacGyver. There are also a few good movies on the schedule, including X-Men: The Last Stand, The Meg, and Don't Let Go.

Check out our full rundown below and be sure to update your DVR.

HIGHLIGHTS

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax"

SEASON PREMIERE: Bett and Jughead's investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings; Archie agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against KO Kelly.

Video of Riverdale | Mark Consuelos - Senior Year Time Capsules | The CW

The Movie Show (SYFY), Thursday 10 p.m. - "The Movie Show Does Ghosts"

A public access movie review show hosted by polar opposites Deb and Wade, who have nothing in common other than their shared love of movies and the fact that they're both puppets.

Video of The Movie Show | Improv 1 | All-New Thursdays 11/10c | SYFY

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix), Friday - Season 2

SEASON PREMIERE: A new season of survival begins, and the stakes are higher than ever before as the campers must adapt and survive in all new episodes.

Video of Sneaking Into the T-Rex Nest | JURASSIC WORLD CAMP CRETACEOUS | NETFLIX

WandaVision (Disney+), Friday - Episode 3

Marvel Studios' captivating new series "WandaVision" stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Video of Showstopper | Marvel Studios’ WandaVision | Disney+

American Gods (Starz), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Ashes and Demons"

As the search for the missing girl continues, Shadow dreams of Bilquis; Wednesday discovers the whereabouts of his old love, the Greek goddess Demeter, and resolves to free her.

Video of ‘Ms. World’ Ep. 1 Clip | American Gods | Season 3

MONDAY

Hidden Figures (FX), Monday 7 p.m.

NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn (Glen Powell) into outer space.

Video of Hidden Figures | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

TUESDAY

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Zoey's Extraordinary Dreams"

Zoey is haunted by bad dreams that start to affect her personal life; Jenna helps Maggie find her creative spark again.

Video of Zoey Can&#039;t Outrun Her Grief - Zoey&#039;s Extraordinary Playlist

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Instinct," "Imposter"

A female gig worker arrives at a stranger's home for an odd job but starts to suspect that her seemingly genial host might be a serial killer. Then: Charles, the lone Asian American financial adviser at a high-profile investment firm, is on the cusp of receiving an award from senior management when he realizes he is being stalked by a terrifying stranger who looks just like him.

Video of Two Sentence Horror Stories | Season 2 Episode 1 | Students Enter The Classroom Scene | The CW

The Meg (TNT), Tuesday 8 p.m.

A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark.

Video of THE MEG - Official Trailer #1 [HD] Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

WEDNESDAY

The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr. (NBC), Wednesday 8 p.m.

LIVE: Sure, it's not genre — but it's still the biggest thing happening on TV this week: Joesph Biden and Kamala Harris take the oaths of office to become the next president and vice president of the United States.

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

BattleBots (Science), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Sin City Slasher"

Witch Doctor takes on Kraken and Vegas newcomer Jackpot rolls the dice against Ghost Raptor. Veteran flipper Hydra returns with a big surprise.

Video of The 2020 Season of BattleBots premieres Thursday, December 3rd, 8PM on Discovery!

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "The Search for the Midnight Wraith"

SEASON PREMIERE: Nancy and her friends realize they need to come up with a plan to stop the Aglaeca before it's too late; Detective Tamura shows up at The Claw to bring Nancy in for questioning in a mysterious comatose girl's assault.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 2 Trailer | The CW

BattleBots: Mega Fights (Science), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "Savage Spinners!"

A deadly battle of horizontal spinners ensues as Valkyrie and Rotator square off in the BattleBox. With both bots undefeated, Malice and MadCatter engage in all-out warfare, while Uppercut takes on SawBlaze in an explosive main event.

THURSDAY

The Stand (CBS All Access), Thursday - "The Vigil"

Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, CBS All Access's The Stand stars Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, and many more. The limited event series will also feature an all-new coda written by Stephen King.

Video of The Stand - The Art Of Adapting Stephen King

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Turning Up the Heat"

Slick-driving Whiplash tries to get its championship hopes back on track against Gruff's formidable flamethrowers; underdog Rusty wants to upset the renowned Beta; Hypershock and Mammoth lock horns in a gear-grinding showdown.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "We're Not Worthy"

SEASON PREMIERE: When a medieval monster arrives with a challenge, the students are left scrambling to guess which one of them may be a worthy opponent.

Video of Legacies | We&#039;re Not Worthy | Season Trailer | The CW

The Movie Show (SYFY), Thursday 10 p.m. - "The Movie Show Does Ghosts"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

FRIDAY

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix), Friday - Season 2

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

WandaVision (Disney+), Friday - Episode 3

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8 p.m. - "Quarantine + N95 + Landline + Telescope + Social Distance"

During COVID-19's first stay-at-home order, Mac, Bozer and Riley must stop a crime in progress at their neighbor's house; Russ' romantic fling takes on a longer and more complicated turn when they quarantine together.

Video of MacGyver - Fail-Safe

The UnXplained (History), Friday 9 p.m. - "The Search for Atlantis"

According to the Greek philosopher Plato, the lost continent of Atlantis was once home to an advanced civilization before it was destroyed in a cataclysm; for centuries, archaeologists have tried to uncover evidence to prove that this legend is true.

X-Men III: The Last Stand (SYFY), Saturday 9 p.m.

An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers (Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, Anna Paquin, Rebecca Romijn) of Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and those of Magneto (Ian McKellen).

Video of X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

SATURDAY

Don't Let Go (HBO), Saturday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen.

Video of Don&#039;t Let Go Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers

SUNDAY

American Gods (Starz), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Ashes and Demons"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

The Watch (BBC America), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Not on My Watch"

The Watch must trek through the Unreal Estate to destroy the sword in a magical lake.

Video of ‘The Watch’ Closer Look: Episode 3 Sundays 8/7c | BBC America

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Prior Criminal History"

After her quick spin in the Batgear, Ryan Wilder is back to facing the daily challenges of life as herself; Alice has a new, devious plan to get the attention of both Gotham and Safiyah; Ryan comes face to face with Alice for the first time.

Video of Batwoman | Nicole Kang Interview | The CW

Charmed (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "An Inconvenient Truth"

SEASON PREMIERE: Lives are in jeopardy as the faction closes in; Macy and Harry struggle to define their relationship.

Video of Charmed | Witching Hour | Season Trailer | The CW

A Discovery of Witches (AMC), Sunday 10 p.m. - "Season 2 Premiere"

SEASON PREMIERE: Matthew and Diana head to Elizabethan London to find a teacher to harness Diana's powers.

Video of A Discovery of Witches Season 2 | Behind The Magic

Resident Alien (SYFY), Sunday 10:34 p.m. - "Behind the Scenes"

A behind-the-scenes look at the new series ahead of the series premiere next week.

Video of Resident Alien | Behind The Scenes: Do Aliens Cook? | Premieres January 27 At 10/9c | SYFY

*TV listings via Zap2it and network listings.