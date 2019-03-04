TV THIS WEEK: The Flash and Arrow return, new Alien News Desk, Project Blue Book and more

After a brief hiatus, the Arrowverse is back in action — along with everything from alien invasion dramas to more undead action in Alexandria. Put simply, there's a whole lot to see for genre fans.

Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Black Lightning are all back to save their particular cities this week, so there's plenty of super heroics to be found on The CW. Fox has new episodes of apocalyptic thriller The Passage and Batman prequel Gotham (which is getting ever so close to its series finale). SYFY has new episodes of Deadly Class, The Magicians and the TV news-y comedy Alien News Desk (which made its snarky debut last week). Over at History, the period-set alien drama Project Blue Book is also fresh.

The ratings might be taking a hit these days, but The Walking Dead continues to shuffle forward with its latest season, which has seen the exit of Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes (the network is prepping a trilogy of Rick-centric TV movies). There might be less people watching, but this season really has been solid creatively — so this could be the perfect time for a return trip to the land of the undead.

HIGHLIGHTS

Arrow (The CW), Monday 8PM - "Brothers & Sisters"

After months of covertly pursuing Dante, Diggle and Lyla finally have a solid lead on the elusive terrorist, so they deploy the ARGUS Ghost Initiative to apprehend him. Meanwhile, Oliver tries to bond with Emiko.

Video of Arrow - &quot;Brothers and Sisters&quot; Promo

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd"

Gorilla Grodd attacks Central City, and Barry and Team Flash find themselves teaming up with an unexpected ally to defeat him: King Shark. However, when they hit a snag, they bring in Dr. Tanya Lamden to try to reach the man behind the shark, Shay Lamden.

Video of The Flash | King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd Promo | The CW

Project Blue Book (History), Tuesday 10PM - "Abduction"

Hynek is drawn into a case he literally can't escape when a man arrives at Blue Book headquarters with his wife. The man then claims he was abducted by aliens, and plans to hold Hynek and Quinn hostage until they find out the truth.

Video of Project Blue Book 1x09 Promo &quot;Abduction&quot;

Alien News Desk (SYFY), Wednesday 11PM - "Inane Utterings of a Brainwashed People"

Shocking reports on floating prisons, anti-poor fabrics and a barbaric act known as ventriloquism.

Video of ALIEN NEWS DESK - FULL EPISODE | Ungrateful Wads Of Protein | Season 1, Episode 1 | SYFY

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Chokepoint"

Daryl's daring rescue mission forces Alpha to unleash a group of her own to retrieve what belongs to her, even if the price is paid in blood; the Kingdom's plans to reunite the communities are put in jeopardy.

MONDAY

Arrow (The CW), Monday 8PM - "Brothers & Sisters"

Fear the Woods (Travel), Monday 8PM - "Deadly Legends"

Two friends investigating a haunted highway get more than they bargain for when they spot a gruesome ghost. A desert road trip becomes a terrifying ordeal when a father and son cross paths with a Skinwalker.

Shadowhunters (Freeform), Monday 8PM - "Original Sin"

Simon tries to track down New York's oldest vampire to get more information on the Mark of Cain; now in Paris, Clary desperately attempts to find an escape from her current situation; Magnus tries to live life to the very fullest.

Video of Shadowhunters 3x12 Sneak Peek #3 &quot;Original Sin&quot; (HD) Season 3 Episode 12 Sneak Peek #3

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9PM - "The Book of Secrets: Chapter Four: Original Sin"

Looking for answers, a worried Anissa sets out to find Grace.

Video of Black Lightning - &quot;The Book of Secrets: Original Sin&quot; Promo

Paranormal 911 (Travel), Monday 9PM - "Fear The Reaper"

A dark entity follows an EMT home from the scene of a suicide, a security officer hears a ghostly scream inside an empty school and a paramedic has a terrifying encounter with the Grim Reaper in the morgue of an abandoned hospital.

Star Wars Resistance (Disney XD), Monday 9PM - "Descent"

Yeager's team evade troopers that hunt them.

Video of It&#039;s Complicated - &quot;Descent&quot; Preview | Star Wars Resistance

The Passage (Fox), Monday 9PM - "You Are Not That Girl Anymore"

Amy experiences symptoms of the virus that indicate she is close to turning, so Brad brings everyone together. Lila and Sykes race to perfect an anti-viral medicine to save her from Fanning. Meanwhile, Richards tries to keep Project NOAH contained when Guilder makes a mysterious decision to let go of most of the staff while also trying to ward off Babcock's attempts to get in his head.

Video of The Passage 1x08 Promo &quot;You Are Not That Girl Anymore&quot; (HD)

Haunted Hospitals (Travel), Monday 10PM - "Faces Of Death"

A nurse faces down an unearthly apparition at a hospital, a miraculous recovery may actually be a case of demonic possession at a nursing home and a woman wakes up with the ability to see ghosts after a near-death experience.

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd"

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "I Saw the Sign"

After uncovering a devastating secret about Rosa's death, Liz takes matters into her own hands to protect herself and those around her. However, her plans are sidelined after a day with Mimi, Maria and Alex leads to a new revelation about Rosa. Elsewhere, Max takes aim at Wyatt, while Cameron decides whether she's going to help Sergeant Manes.

Video of Roswell, New Mexico | I Saw The Sign Promo | The CW

Expedition Unknown (Travel), Tuesday 10PM - "Extra Finds: Hunt for the Ruby Slippers"

In an enhanced episode, Josh investigates the theft of one of the most iconic pieces of Hollywood memorabilia of all time -- the ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 classic movie, The Wizard of Oz.

Project Blue Book (History), Tuesday 10PM - "Abduction"

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me"

Betty takes matters into her own hands when she learns that The Farm has set their sights on someone in her inner circle. Meanwhile, when Hiram and Gladys' control over Veronica becomes too much to handle, she sets a plan in motion to turn the tables on them. Elsewhere, Archie grows concerned about a young runaway he meets at the gym, while Jughead struggles to maintain control over the Serpents.

Video of Riverdale | Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me Promo | The CW

Beyond the Unknown (Travel), Wednesday 9PM - "Ancient Alien, Haunted Hotel And Southern Sasquatch"

Don Wildman investigates a mysterious skeleton that sparked rumors of visitors from outer space, the haunted hotel that inspired a bloodcurdling bestseller and a terrifying encounter with a horrific and legendary beast.

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 9PM - "The Side Effect"

Kady goes to the flea market. What's Zelda been up to? This one's about Fen, you guys.

Video of THE MAGICIANS | Season 4, Episode 7: Sneak Peek | SYFY

Deadly Class (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "The Clampdown"

Following the death of Chico and Yukio, a gang war brews during a lockdown imposed by Lin.

Video of Deadly Class 1x08 Promo &quot;The Clampdown&quot; (HD)

Alien News Desk (SYFY), Wednesday 11PM - "Inane Utterings of a Brainwashed People"

THURSDAY

Gotham (Fox), Thursday 8PM - "The Trial of Jim Gordon"

After Gordon is shot in an attempt to establish a cease-fire, he hallucinates a trial for his life that could have deadly real consequences. Meanwhile, Ivy returns and puts her spell on Bruce, leaving Selina to defend herself. Lee has a life-changing moment as Barbara and Penguin consider their next moves.

Video of Gotham 5x09 Promo &quot;The Trial of Jim Gordon&quot; (HD) Season 5 Episode 9 Promo

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry (E!), Thursday 8PM - "Kenya Moore, Wendi Mcclennon-Covey, Macklemore"

The larger-than-life Kenya Moore has an emotional reading when Tyler connects with her endeared grandmother, prompting the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star to share raw memories of her childhood. Tyler brings hilarious "Bridesmaids" and "The Goldbergs" actress and comedian Wendi McClennon-Covey to tears when he demystifies details about the death of her uncle. Tyler travels to Seattle where music superstar Macklemore fights back tears as he hears messages from beyond the grave.

Video of Tyler Henry&#039;s Most Shocking Friendship Readings | Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry | E!

Siren (Freeform), Thursday 8PM - "Entrapment"

Tensions rise following a shocking discovery; living in a tank rather than the ocean starts to have an adverse effect on many of the mermaids; hoping to save her kind and help her human circle, Ryn makes a deal with a complicated ally.

Video of Siren Season 2, Episode 6 | Ben Rescues Xander &amp; Levi | Freeform

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Ouroboros"

Sam and Dean enlist the help of Rowena to track down a demi god who feasts on human flesh. The challenge of keeping Michael at bay is proving to be more difficult than originally anticipated.

Video of Supernatural | Ouroboros Promo | The CW

The Big Bang Theory (CBS), Thursday 8PM - "The Conference Valuation"

Penny and Bernadette go to San Diego for a pharmaceutical sales convention, leaving Wolowitz in charge of the kids. Also, Sheldon finds a book on experimenting on kids, and the guys plus Amy make a day of it.

Video of The Big Bang Theory - The Conference Valuation (Preview)

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "The Boy Who Still Has a Lot of Good to Do"

A spontaneous road trip to visit MG's parents leaves him and Landon missing, and a distressed Rafael with no memory of what happened. Hope, Alaric and Kaleb set out to find them before it's too late.

Video of Legacies | The Boy Who Still Has A Lot Of Good To Do Promo | The CW

The Dead Files (Travel), Thursday 9PM - "Revealed: Fatal Attachment - Huntington, West Virginia"

In an enhanced episode, Steve and Amy investigate reports of ghostly apparitions at a dental office in Huntington, West Virginia. While Steve uncovers conflicting evidence of a mysterious death, Amy encounters disturbing spirits that may hold the secrets

The Orville (Fox), Thursday 9PM - "Blood of Patriots"

Ed must initiate peace talks with the Krill.

Video of The Orville 2x10 Promo &quot;Blood of Patriots&quot; (HD)

FRIDAY

Blindspot (NBC), Friday 8PM - "The Big Blast From the Past Episode"

An active bomber forces the team to delve into a case from their past.

Video of Blindspot 4x14 Promo &quot;The Big Blast From The Past Episode&quot; (HD) Season 4 Episode 14 Promo

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM - "Seeds + Permafrost + Feather"

MacGyver and team are asked to solve a locked-door mystery when a man working inside a remote, ultra-secure international seed vault disappears.

Video of MacGyver - Seeds + Permafrost + Feather (Preview)

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Friday 9PM - "Southwest Shadows"

Zak and the crew spend a terrifying night in the ghost town of Apache Junction, Arizona. Then the guys return to Tombstone, Arizona, to hunt an entity called The Swamper.

SATURDAY

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (HBO), Saturday 8PM

PREMIERE: Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that's about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet.

Video of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) - Mosasaurus Attack Scene (1/10) | Movieclips

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Lutes Casino"

Zak and the crew travel to Yuma, AZ, to investigate a series of mysterious attacks inside a former casino with a shady past. The intense lockdown reveals a childlike entity with a dark, sinister presence roaming the building.

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8PM - "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant"

Miles and Cara must help a sous chef whose dreams of opening her own restaurant are in danger of falling apart; Ali and Miles are concerned that the diocese sent Rev. Carver to replace Arthur; Rakesh gets closer to Simon Hayes.

Video of God Friended Me 1x16 Promo &quot;Scenes From an Italian Restaurant&quot; (HD)

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "I Want You (She's So Heavy)"

When a romantic night ends in injury, Marge recovers by taking up kite boarding while Homer bonds with his hallucinated hernia; Lisa attempts to fix her parents' strained relationship by seeking advice from an unlikely source.

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9PM - "No Giggity, No Doubt"

When the guys volunteer to chaperone the high school prom, Quagmire hits it off with Courtney only to discover that she is his daughter.

Video of Jayce Tells Peter That Pizza Is Unhealthy | Season 17 Ep. 14 | FAMILY GUY

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "Stand and Deliver"

When Lockwood organizes a rally, the aliens decide to peacefully protest; Brainiac and J'onn join the alien march, while Supergirl and Dreamer patrol to keep everyone safe; Hayley assigns Alex a job that clashes with her beliefs.

Video of Supergirl 4x14 Promo &quot;Stand And Deliver&quot; (HD) Season 4 Episode 14 Promo

Charmed (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Touched by a Demon"

Macy tries to cope with her new demon situation by watching a lot of her favorite TV shows, but things take a weird and dangerous turn; Mel and Jada enlist Niko's help to learn who might be after Jada; Mel's powers seem to be expanding.

Video of Charmed 1x14 Promo &quot;Touched By A Demon&quot; (HD)

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Chokepoint"

