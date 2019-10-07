TV THIS WEEK: The Flash, Black Lightning, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Banana Splits premiere

Whether you're into superheroes, killer children's animatronic characters, or some soapy mysteries — there's plenty to like on TV this week.

After debuting new seasons of Batwoman and Supergirl last week, The CW is right back at it with The Flash and Black Lightning this week. The network is also bringing back most of its primetime line-up this week, including genre-friendly projects like Nancy Drew, Supernatural, Riverdale, and more. If you're looking for a scary throwback, Nick has the premiere of its rebooted miniseries take on Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and SYFY has the premiere of the horror original The Banana Splits Movie.

Digging deeper, there's still plenty more to see. AMC has new episodes of The Walking Dead and The Terror; ABC has a new installment of Emergence; NBC has a new episode of The Good Place's final season; FX has a new American Horror Story; and CBS has a new Evil.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9PM - "The Book of Occupation: Chapter One: Birth of Blackbird"

SEASON PREMIERE: Season 3 opens with Jefferson Pierce and Lynn in the hands of the ASA as Agent Odell tightens his grip on the Pierce family, leaving Jennifer abandoned and Freeland without Black Lightning and Thunder. But Anissa secretly defies Odell in her alter ego as Blackbird with the able tactical and technical support of Gambi.

Video of Black Lightning | Season 3 Preview | The CW

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Into the Void"

SEASON PREMIERE: In the Season 6 premiere, Barry and Iris deal with the heartbreaking loss of their daughter, Nora, while the team face their greatest threat yet—one that threatens to destroy all of Central City. Meanwhile, Killer Frost has a brush with death that results in an unexpected new dynamic that will change her relationship with Caitlin forever.

Video of The Flash | Love Is Power Trailer | The CW

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9PM - "Pilot"

SERIES PREMIERE: When a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene.

Video of Nancy Drew | Answers Trailer | The CW

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Nick), Friday 8PM - "Part One: Submitted for Approval"

SERIES PREMIERE: Tormented by a series of scary nightmares, a new girl in school feels isolated and out of place until a mysterious group invites her to join its ranks; all she has to do is tell a truly terrifying story.

Video of Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019) Official Trailer

The Banana Splits Movie (SYFY), Saturday 9PM

PREMIERE: A maniac dressed in a dog costume wreaks bloody havoc during the taping of a popular children's television show.

Video of The Banana Splits Movie - Exclusive Clip &quot;How Do We Stop Them?&quot; | SYFY WIRE

MONDAY

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Monday 8PM - "Havens of Horror"

Zak and the crew investigate a Montana orphanage with a long history of cruelty and death. They then visit a massive North Dakota sanatorium that's become a hot spot for satanic rituals, accidental deaths, and supernatural attacks.

The Terror (AMC), Monday 9PM - "Infamy: Come and Get Me"

The Terminal Islanders return home to find that things have changed since they left. The Nakayamas, still tense from the pain they've inflicted on one another, must come together to battle the spirit that threatens their future.

Video of True Terror w/ George Takei: &#039;The Kinross Incident&#039; | The Terror: Infamy

Lodge 49 (AMC), Monday 10PM - "Le Reve Impossible"

In a foreign land, the Lynx search for the Grail and Ernie embraces his fate. Janet pulls Liz into a scheme.

Video of &#039;We Need To Go To Mexico!&#039; Talked About Scene Ep. 208 | Lodge 49

TUESDAY

Emergence (ABC), Tuesday 10PM - "2 MG CU BID"

A mysterious illness takes hold of Piper; Jo and Benny investigate a powerful tech mogul; Alex works to decipher a radio frequency code from Piper's plane crash; and Ed has a follow-up oncology appointment.

Video of Emergence Season 1 Featurette

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam"

SEASON PREMIERE: In the Season 4 premiere, the residents of Riverdale prepare for the Independence Day parade; and Archie receives a phone call that will change the rest of his life forever.

Video of Riverdale | CWNYCC 2019 Trailer | The CW

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "True Killers"

Mr. Jingles closes in on the one who got away as the counselors rally to escape Camp Redwood.

Video of American Horror Story: 1984 | Season 9 Ep. 3: Redemption Highlight | FX

THURSDAY

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Back and to the Future"

SEASON PREMIERE: In the Season 15 premiere, Sam, Dean and Castiel are left to defend the world after all the souls in hell have been released and are back on Earth and free to kill again.

Video of Supernatural | Believe Trailer | The CW

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "I'll Never Give Up Hope"

SEASON PREMIERE: In the Season 2 premiere, Hope becomes determined to find her way back to Mystic Falls after discovering that there may be a way out of Malivore; and Alaric continues looking into the mysterious night Malivore was destroyed. Elsewhere, as the students leave for summer vacation, Landon stays behind to keep an eye on Rafael, while MG heads to Atlanta to spend time with Kaleb's family. Finally, while Lizzie spends the summer in Europe, Josie searches for answers about the mysterious ascendant.

Video of Legacies | Favorite Scenes - Kaylee Bryant | The CW

The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 9PM - "Chillaxing"

Michael and Eleanor discover something troubling and turn to an unusual source for help. Tahani lends her expertise to assist with one of the new residents.

Video of The Selection Official Trailer - The Good Place (Digital Exclusive)

Evil (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "3 Stars"

A high-strung theater producer's behavior turns from demanding to what is believed to be demonic, and Kristen, David and Ben are called in to assess the situation. Also, Kristen discredits her DA office successor and nemesis, Leland Townsend, before he can ruin a 17-year-old boy's life.

Video of Evil - 3 Stars (Preview)

FRIDAY

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Safe Space"

SEASON PREMIERE: In the Season 2 premiere, Mel, Maggie, and Macy take over the duties of the Elders. Maggie takes time to celebrate her birthday with a big bash, but Mel finds herself too preoccupied with their new responsibilities to join in the fun. As the girls clean up the following morning, Macy shocks her sisters with an announcement. A mysterious hooded foe attacks the Charmed Ones, who escape through a portal while Harry has an unnerving encounter with the villain.

Video of Charmed | Spellbound Trailer | The CW

Portals to Hell (Travel), Friday 8PM - "Terror in Alaska and Spirits in the Theatre"

Jack and Katrina investigate demonic activity at a historic hotel in Juneau, Alaska. They then explore the dark mysteries haunting a majestic opera house in McConnelsville, Ohio.

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Love Less"

A grieving and aimless Axel rescues an enigmatic Max, who returns the favor with a job offer.

Video of VAN HELSING | Season 4, Episode 3: Sneak Peek | SYFY

In Search Of (History), Friday 10PM - "The Loch Ness Monster Part II"

The Loch Ness Monster, possibly the world's most famous unidentified species, is featured.

Video of In Search Of: New Evidence of the Loch Ness Monster (Season 1) | History

SATURDAY

Expedition Unknown: Rediscovered (Discovery), Saturday 9PM - "A Secret Revealed"

Josh Gates goes on a nationwide treasure hunt to uncover the many mysteries of "The Secret," a cryptic book published in the 1980s that has a cult following and could lead to the discovery of 10 more treasures.

SUNDAY

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "The Rabbit Hole"

Kate battles Alice and the Wonderland Gang from the shadows while continuing to be haunted by her sister's death 15 years earlier. Meanwhile, the city holds on to hope that Batman has returned; and Jacob Kane and the Crows up the stakes trying to take down the villainous crew. Kate continues to look to Bruce Wayne's legacy for guidance as Luke Fox inadvertently gets pulled into Batwoman's vigilante heroics.

Video of Batwoman | Rachel Skarsten - Down The Rabbit Hole | The CW

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "The Fat Blue Line"

During the San Castellanta street festival, much of the town finds their wallets have been pickpocketed; after the state investigator puts the wrong man in jail, Chief Wiggum sets out to catch the real criminal and show he's still up for police work.

Video of Homer Gives Mike A Tour Of The Power Plant | Season 31 Ep. 2 | THE SIMPSONS

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8:30PM - "From Paris With Love"

Miles reunites with Cara in Paris as they seek to unravel clues from the God account; Rakesh helps Joy with her latest friend suggestion, a parking officer who just ticketed Joy.

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Stranger Beside Me"

Supergirl, Alex and Brainiac thwart an alien attack while William investigates Kara. J'onn J'onzz and Kelly use Obsidian tech to solve a problem.

Video of Supergirl fights a Dinosaur | The CW

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "We Are the End of the World"

A flashback reveals the origins of Alpha and Beta; Alpha attempts to toughen up Lydia as they prepare to walk with the dead; the Whisperers create their herds.

Video of The Walking Dead Opening Minutes: Season 10, Episode 1

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "Absolutely Babulous"

When Stewie receives a participation medal in his school's toddler games, he begins to question everything he has ever won; Peter causes a fight between Lois' parents and must repair the damage he caused.

Video of Cleveland Teaches Peter About Apples | Season 18 Ep. 1 | FAMILY GUY

Mr. Robot (USA), Sunday 10PM - "402 Payment Required"

Elliot and Darlene come together; Dom gets Dark Army vibes; Price has answers.

Video of Mr. Robot | Recap: Season 3 In 10 Minutes (Spoilers) | on USA Network

TV listing information via TV Guide and Zap2it.