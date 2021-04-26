TV THIS WEEK: The Handmaid’s Tale, Legends of Tomorrow, Van Helsing, Manifest & more

This week is absolutely loaded with premieres, ranging from space-faring Arrowverse adventures to Emmy-winning dystopian dramas and a whole lot more. And we haven't even mentioned the buzzy new Netflix movie debuting yet.

The biggest story this week is the long-awaited return of The Handmaid's Tale to Hulu. The acclaimed drama looks to take some big steps forward in Year 4 and fans are certainly excited to see the battle for freedom play out. The CW has the season premiere of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which will be dealing with a time-traveling alien invasion this year; and Netflix has the premiere of the new Lord and Miller animated film The Mitchells vs. The Machines, which looks to tape into some of the vibes that made Into the Spider-Verse so fun.

Digging deeper, SYFY has a new episode of Van Helsing; NBC has a new episode of Debris, plus a double header of new episodes of sci-fi mystery thriller Manifest; HBO has the network premiere of Christopher Nolan's Tenet (in case you didn't check it out on that Game Boy); CBS has the series finale of MacGyver; AMC has a new Fear the Walking Dead; and The CW has several new episodes across its genre-friendly schedule.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "Do You Know Icarus?"

While Bryan and Finola figure out their next move, a diver finds debris off the coast and accidentally erases his sister from reality.

Video of George Reveals a Game-Changer to Bryan and Finola - Debris

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu), Wednesday - "Season 4 Premiere"

SEASON PREMIERE: The Emmy-winning hit returns for Season 4. Freedom is just the beginning. The series follows a woman forced into sexual servitude as she struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.

Video of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Official Trailer

Manifest (NBC), Thursday 9 p.m. - "Graveyard Spiral"

As Michaela and Zeke collide with Jace in a grueling match to survive, Ben races against the clock to save his family; when they all converge in an intense battle, the fallout reveals a massive new clue regarding the fate of the 828 passengers.

Video of Vance Asks Ben How Much He&#039;s Willing to Sacrifice to Get to the Truth - Manifest

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Lumina Intunecata"

Jack faces off against the Dark One with a new ally whose allegiances may not be trusted.

Video of This Family Portrait Answers all of Jack&#039;s Questions | Van Helsing | SYFY

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix), Friday

PREMIERE: A robot apocalypse put the brakes on their cross-country road trip. Now it's up to the Mitchells — the world's weirdest family — to save the human race.

Video of The Mitchells vs. The Machines | Official Trailer | Netflix

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Ground Control to Sara Lance"

SEASON PREMIERE: The legends discover that Sara is missing; Ava sends Rory and Behrad to follow a lead on who can possibly help them find Sara, while Constantine tries to work his magic; Sara does all she can to try to escape from her captors.

Video of DC&#039;s Legends of Tomorrow | Season 6 Trailer | The CW

MONDAY

Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days (ABC), Monday 8 p.m.

Highlighting the 50-year impact of the iconic series and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop; featured guests include W. Kamau Bell, Gloria Estefan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Whoopi Goldberg, Christopher Jackson, John Legend, Lucy Liu and Olivia Munn.

Video of Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9 p.m. - "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Four: Lyding"

Gambi warns the Pierce family of a possible crisis looming.

Video of Black Lightning | Y’all Miss Me | Season Trailer | The CW

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "Do You Know Icarus?"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

TUESDAY

Supergirl (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Prom Night!"

Nia and Brainy attempt to save Supergirl from the Phantom Zone by time traveling back to Kara's home in 2009; a young reporter named Cat Grant sets her sights on Midvale as she suspects there is a big story in the small town.

Video of Supergirl | Katie McGrath: Lena Luthor | The CW

Forbidden History (Science), Tuesday 10 p.m. - "Myth of the Templars"

The fabled stories of the Knights Templar have become blurred over the centuries with varying depictions told in literature and film; Jamie Theakston separates fact from fiction and investigates the truth behind this legendary religious order.

WEDNESDAY

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu), Wednesday - "Season 4 Premiere"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Kung Fu (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Hand"

Nicky and Henry follow a new lead that brings them to a private collector in Napa; a tension-filled dinner with the Soong's leaves Althea to question her worth; Evan's suspicions about Henry continue to grow.

Video of Kung Fu | Gavin Stenhouse - Not Over Nicky | The CW

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "The Beacon of Moonstone Island"

Gil insists on helping Nancy investigate a hunch on Moonstone Island, but Ace and Amanda are forced to step in when he is unable to be there for her; Nick begins questioning Nancy's loyalty; Odette gets on George's last nerve.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 2 Episode 13 | The Beacon Of Moonstone Island Promo | The CW

Presidential Address to Congress (NBC), Wednesday 9 p.m.

LIVE: Coverage of President Biden's address to Congress. Obviously not a genre event here, but it is preempting programming across most major broadcast networks. So definitely worth noting.

THURSDAY

Manifest (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Water Landing"

Michaela's premonition leads her to pursue a fugitive; Ben tries to gain the trust of an unlikely ally; Olive's relationship with Levi leads to a fascinating discovery; Jared and Drea uncover devastating secrets; Saanvi faces a dilemma.

Video of Ben and Eagan Have to Save a Kid from a Calling Before the Building Collapses - Manifest

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Bounty Hunters: Reap What You Sow"

Eight teams look to cash in the bounty on the formidable Son of Whyachi; Copperhead, Chronos, Kraken, Rusty, Grabot, Gigabyte, Perfect Phoenix and Big Dill all want a shot at the legend.

Manifest (NBC), Thursday 9 p.m. - "Graveyard Spiral"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

FRIDAY

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix), Friday

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse (Amazon Prime), Friday

PREMIERE: An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, the origin story of action hero John Clark -- one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan universe.

Video of Without Remorse - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Happy Death Day 2U (FX), Friday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends.

Video of Happy Death Day 2U - Official Trailer (HD)

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8 p.m. - "Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal"

SERIES FINALE: Mac and Riley go missing and wake up 24 hours later in a cornfield with no memory of how they got there; they must unravel the mystery and find out how to get rid of the nanotrackers in their bodies, no matter the cost.

Video of MacGyver - Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal (Preview)

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Lumina Intunecata"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

SATURDAY

Tenet (HBO), Saturday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III.

Video of TENET - Final Trailer

SUNDAY

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Ground Control to Sara Lance"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Zoey's Extraordinary Double Date"

Zoey attempts to throw all her energy into her relationship, but things get complicated when a double date doesn't go as planned.

Video of Zoey and Simon Join Max and Rose for a Double Date - Zoey&#039;s Extraordinary Playlist

The Nevers (HBO), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Undertaking"

While Mundi seeks justice, Amalia and her most trusted advisers make a list of potential enemies; Harriet, Primrose and the other Orphans attempt to decipher a message; Amalia exposes an unexpected threat.

Video of The Nevers: Inside a Charitable Event | HBO

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Initiate Self-Destruct"

Ryan is faced with a difficult decision that could expose her as Batwoman; Black Mask's plans for Kate Kane begin to unfold; Alice is reunited with someone from her past; Sophie must decide where her loyalty lies.

Video of Batwoman | Season 2 Episode 11 | Sophie And Jacob Argue Scene | The CW

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "The Holding"

An infiltration turns rescue mission as members of the group dig deeper into an underground community.

Video of (SPOILERS) Cast &amp; Creators on the Shakeup in Ep. 9 | Inside Fear the Walking Dead Season 6

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - "Meg Goes to College"

Meg deals with a college admissions scandal; Brian embarks on a fitness journey.

*TV listing information via streaming and network listings, Zap2it.