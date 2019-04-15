TV THIS WEEK: The Magicians season finale, Flash faces Thawne, new Game of Thrones and more

Your favorite angsty magicians are saying goodbye for the year, the battle for the Iron Throne continues, and the Arrowverse is back in action — all in this week on TV.

After a brief hiatus, The Flash returns this week with an episode that looks to bring Barry face to face once again with his arch nemesis Reverse Flash. Arrow is also back, with Black Siren going rogue. On SYFY, The Magicians is wrapping up its twist-filled season (there's also a new episode of the indescribably weird Happy!), while Fox has a new episode of Gotham that looks to set up that future-set series finale.

The big story this week is pretty much the same as last week — the final season of HBO's Game of Thrones continues, as fans clamor to find out who will rule, and if anyone can survive the onslaught of the White Walkers. Digging a bit deeper, there are new eps of Legends of Tomorrow, Knightfall, Into the Badlands, Supergirl and a whole lot more.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching this week. You know, other than Game of Thrones, of course.

HIGHLIGHTS

Arrow (The CW), Monday 9PM - "Lost Canary"

After being accused of murder and having her criminal past exposed, Laurel goes full Black Siren and teams up with an old criminal acquaintance, Shadow Thief, to go on a crime spree around Star City. While Dinah aims to bring Laurel in, Felicity refuses to give up on her friend and tries everything to get through to her, even summoning Sara Lance for help. However, Laurel rebuffs all her efforts, forcing the former friends to face off against each other.

Video of Arrow | Lost Canary Scene | The CW

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Godspeed"

Barry and Iris disagree about how to handle their daughter after discovering that Nora is working with Thawne. Team Flash isn't sure they can trust Nora, so they go through her journal to find out exactly how she came to work alongside their greatest nemesis.

Video of The Flash | Godspeed Promo | The CW

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 9PM - "The Seam"

SEASON FINALE: Quentin and Josh get cake. Quentin reflects on his actions.

Video of THE MAGICIANS | Season 4, Episode 13: Sneak Peek | SYFY

Gotham (Fox), Thursday 8PM - "They Did What?"

As Bane enacts his final plan for Gotham's destruction, Gordon rallies his former enemies to save the city. Meanwhile, Nyssa al Ghul kidnaps Barbara's newborn daughter, with ambitions to raise her as her own. Then, Bruce's decision to leave Gotham points him to his destiny, while devastating Selina.

Video of Gotham 5x11 Promo &quot;They Did What?&quot; (HD) Season 5 Episode 11 Promo

Game of Thrones (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Episode 2"

The depiction of two powerful families - kings and queens, knights and renegades, liars and honest men - playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, and to sit atop the Iron Throne.

Video of Game of Thrones | Season 8 | First Day on Set (HBO)

MONDAY

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Monday 8PM - "Séance and Sensibility"

Mona discovers that her favorite author, Jane Austen, might be at the epicenter of a magical alert, so Mona, Sara, Charlie and Zari find themselves in 1809. With Nate still dealing with family issues, Constantine and Rory perform a séance and receive a message from the other world that rocks Constantine to his core. Meanwhile, Ray and Nora are forced into close quarters.

Video of DC&#039;s Legends of Tomorrow | Séance &amp; Sensibility Scene | The CW

Shadowhunters (Freeform), Monday 8PM - "The Beast Within"

A demon outbreak in New York City on Halloween becomes a top priority at the Institute, but as the Shadowhunters hunt the demons, Jace becomes more worried about Clary; Alec juggles the outbreak with his deep concern about Magnus' depression.

Video of Shadowhunters 3x18 Promo &quot;The Beast Within&quot; (HD) Season 3 Episode 18 Promo

Arrow (The CW), Monday 9PM - "Lost Canary"

American Dad! (TBS), Monday 10PM - "Fantasy Baseball"

Steve tries to get into baseball to connect with Stan.

Into the Badlands (AMC), Monday 10PM - "Black Lotus, White Rose"

Sunny discovers an important figure from his past is working with the Black Lotus. The Widow, Gaius and Tilda bring an end to the bloody civil war.

Video of &#039;Black Lotus, White Rose&#039; Next On Ep. 313 | Into the Badlands

Knightfall (History), Monday 10PM - "Equal Before God"

A mysterious knight arrives at Chartres Temple and brings the Knights Templar devastating news. Louis struggles to produce an heir, creating a rift between he and his wife. King Philip sends Gawain on a mission where he comes face to face with his former Templar brothers.

Video of Knightfall 2x04 Promo &quot;Equal Before God&quot; (HD) Season 2 Episode 4 Promo

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Godspeed"

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Creep"

A major revelation causes Max, Michael and Isobel to clash over how to deal with the fallout. Elsewhere, Alex uncovers a secret about Project Shepard and enlists Kyle and Michael's help looking into it.

Video of Roswell, New Mexico | Creep Promo | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Fifty-Three: Jawbreaker"

A tainted batch of fizzle rocks makes its way through Riverdale, and Jughead and FP set out to find who's responsible. After asking Veronica to help get him into an upcoming boxing tournament, Archie quickly learns he may be in over his head. Elsewhere, Betty makes one last attempt to rescue Alice from The Farm's grip, and Toni becomes unsettled by a sudden change in Cheryl's behavior.

Video of Riverdale | Chapter Fifty-Three: Jawbreaker Promo | The CW

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 9PM - "The Seam"

Happy! (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Blitzkrieg!!!"

Who the hell is Dayglo Doug. Sax, Merry & Happy enter a geriatric death trap. Don't eat the jelly.

Video of HAPPY! | Season 2, Episode 3: He Has Risen | SYFY

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC), Wednesday 10PM - "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind"

The team heads to Europe for a mission to transport a dangerous prisoner for interrogation, who, much to their surprise, turns out to be Will's corrupt former boss and ex-FBI director Alex Ollerman. Meanwhile, Jai helps organize a Secret Santa gift exchange for an off-season Spy Christmas.

Video of Whiskey Cavalier 1x08 Promo Confessions of a Dange

THURSDAY

Gotham (Fox), Thursday 8PM - "They Did What?"

Marvel's Cloak and Dagger (Freeform), Thursday 8PM - "Rabbit Hold"

Still on her quest to find out more about the sex trafficking ring, Tandy takes a dangerous trip to find Mayhem, who may have the answers she needs; Tyrone's past actions catch up to him and put Adina in harm's way.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Cloak and Dagger 2x04 Promo &quot;Rabbit Hold&quot; (HD) Season 2 Episode 4 Promo

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Jack In The Box"

Sam, Dean and Castiel investigate a string of suspicious deaths that have a biblical element to them.

Video of Supernatural | Jack In The Box Trailer | The CW

The Big Bang Theory (CBS), Thursday 8PM - "The Inspiration Deprivation"

Amy has a meltdown due to the pressure associated with winning a Nobel Prize. Also, Koothrappali and Wolowitz try to relive the good old days after Wolowitz buys a scooter that looks like the one he had years ago.

Video of The Big Bang Theory - The Inspiration Deprivation (Preview)

The Orville (Fox), Thursday 9PM - "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow and Tomorrow"

A time distortion affects Ed and Kelly's relationship.

Video of The Orville 2x13 Promo &quot;Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow&quot; (HD)

FRIDAY

Blindspot (NBC), Friday 8PM - "Everybody Hates Kathy"

The team discovers an international conspiracy when a deadly weapon is stolen; Jane supports Weller when someone from his past dredges up painful memories; Patterson and Rich contend with their newly released hacker accomplice.

Video of Blindspot 4x19 Promo &quot;Everybody Hates Kathy&quot;

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM - "Mysteries of Mankind"

Exploring whether advances in human evolution could be the work of interstellar beings; modern archaeologists unearth artifacts and sites that defy the conventional timeline of human history.

Strange Evidence (Science), Friday 8PM

Diving into the unexplained using footage from surveillance cameras.

SATURDAY

The Muppets (Disney XD), Saturday 8:30PM

Kermit, Miss Piggy and the other Muppets join forces with their fans to raise $10 million to save Muppet Studios from a greedy Texan (Chris Cooper) who wants to raze the building and drill for oil.

Video of Official Trailer | The Muppets (2011) | The Muppets

SUNDAY

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "Crime and Punishment"

Kara and Lena head to Stryker's Island to search for clues on how to defeat Lex; Kara tries to befriend a prisoner who may have insight into what Lex was doing; Kelly encourages James to talk to someone about his PTSD.

Video of Supergirl | Crime And Punishment Promo | The CW

Charmed (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "The Replacement"

When Harry mysteriously disappears, a substitute Whitelighter, Tessa, surprises the sisters; with Galvin's return imminent, Macy knows she must tell him her decision about her demon side; Maggie tries to figure out how she can pay for college.

Video of Charmed | The Replacement Promo | The CW

Killing Eve (AMC), Sunday 8PM - "The Hungry Caterpillar"

Villanelle's new circumstances are looking bleak; Eve makes a dangerous deal with an old acquaintance; Villanelle is surprised when she is approached by a figure from her past.

Video of Nice and Neat | Killing Eve Sunday at 8pm | BBC America

A Discovery of Witches (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Episode 3"

Domenico takes Satu's information to menacing vampire Gerbert, who gains the advantage he has been waiting for; Diana refuses to help Knox realize his longing to destroy the vampires and answers his threats with a force of untamed elemental power.

Video of I&#039;m Craving Her | A Discovery of Witches Episode 2 | Sundays at 9pm | BBC America

Game of Thrones (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Episode 2"

American Gods (Starz), Sunday 8PM - "Treasure of the Sun"

In Cairo, Mr. Wednesday entrusts Shadow with the Gungnir spear; Mad Sweeney, plagued by the cries of Banshees, recalls his journey through the ages as he awaits his promised battle; again, he warns Shadow about Wednesday.

Video of American Gods | Neil Gaiman’s America: The House on the Rock | STARZ

*TV listing information via TV Guide, Zap2it.