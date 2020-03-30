TV THIS WEEK: The Magicians series finale; The Walking Dead kinda ends; Harley Quinn S2

From zombies to time-travel adventures to the end of a fan-favorite fantasy series, there's plenty on TV this week to keep us busy during the latest week of self-quarantining.

The big story is the series finale of SYFY's long-running hit The Magicians, which wraps up its fifth and final season this week. AMC also has its abrupt season finale of The Walking Dead, which is ending its run an episode early due to the production impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The show's actual season finale, which was originally scheduled to air next week, will now air as a special episode later in the year.

Beyond that, there are plenty of premieres to bring some fresh content to these socially distant times: DC Universe is premiering Season 2 of its adult animated series Harley Quinn, Hulu has the final season of Future Man, Freeform has a new season of mermaid thriller Siren, and Amazon Prime has its high-brow new sci-fi series Tales from the Loop. NBC also has a new installment of Manifest, The CW has a new Roswell, New Mexico, and SYFY has the second episode of its latest original Vagrant Queen.

Check out the full rundown below, set your DVR and streaming queues accordingly, and dig in. We've got plenty of time to watch these days.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Fillory and Further"

SERIES FINALE: Christmas comes early.

Future Man (Hulu), Season 3

SEASON PREMIERE: The third and final season of Hulu's wild time travel comedy-action-adventure finally arrives. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll travel through time — and yeah — you'll probably get squirted with blood.

Harley Quinn (DC Universe), Friday - "New Gotham"

SEASON PREMIERE: DC Universe's hit animated series Harley Quinn returns for its second season. The first run of episodes were hilarious, clever and loaded with F-bombs. Season 2 promises more of the same, and a whole new Gotham.

Tales from the Loop (Amazon Prime) - Season 1

SERIES PREMIERE: Tales from the Loop explores the mind-bending adventures of the people who live about the Loop, machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe — making things previously relegated to science fiction possible.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "The Tower"

SEASON-ISH FINALE: The communities prepare for the final battle of the Whisperer War; meanwhile, Eugene's group encounters Princess.

MONDAY

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Monday 9PM - "Good Mother"

To regain control of her life in the aftermath of Noah's death, Isobel makes a risky choice despite its potential consequences. Meanwhile, Alex and Michael work together to unravel the mystery surrounding the night Nora's spaceship crashed in 1947. Elsewhere, Liz makes a surprising confession when Cameron shows up looking for answers about Max.

The Plot Against America (HBO), Monday 9PM - "Episode 3"

Based on the homonymous novel by Philip Roth, a chilling alternative history where an anti-Semite is elected president of the United States.

Manifest (NBC), Monday 10PM - "Call Sign"

Ben is drawn to help absolve a passenger of his guilt, while Saanvi enlists help in protecting herself from the Major. Jared and Drea attempt to extract a confession from a trio of ruthless meth dealers who would do anything to exact revenge on Michaela.

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC), Monday 10PM - "Everyone"

With time running out, the gang splits up in an effort to find Clara; Simone and Janice follow her artwork, while Fred Wynn and Peter link the game to a large corporation.

TUESDAY

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages (TBS), Tuesday 10:30PM - "Moving Out: Part Two"

Al and Prince Chauncley face their biggest challenge yet.

WEDNESDAY

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform), Wednesday 9PM - "A Biddy's Life"

On the eve of Beltane, male witches arrive at Fort Salem. Raelle learns more about Scylla's past. Alder leads an international military council of witches, and is startled by a new crisis.

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Fillory and Further"

True Terror With Robert Englund (Travel), Wednesday 10PM - "Cryptic Messages"

Inexplicable phone calls torment the manager of a New Jersey cemetery; a foolhardy citizen taunts an insane serial killer in New Orleans; and love and obsession drive a Florida scientist to desperate lengths.

THURSDAY

Siren (Freeform), Thursday 9PM - "Borders"

SEASON PREMIERE: As an old friend visits Helen, a new mermaid arrives leaving Ryn questioning their motives. Maddie learns the truth behind Ian's death, as Ben fights for his mother's treatments. While Xander is inspired to take on more responsibility.

Siren (Freeform), Thursday 10PM - "Revelations"

When another mysterious death is uncovered in Bristol Cove, Ryn suspects Tia. Maddie befriends a new acquaintance in Seattle. Helen warns the hybrids of trouble. Xander begins training and Ted revisits the past.

FRIDAY

Future Man (Hulu), Season 3

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode (Disney+) - "Dangerous Debt"

Taken prisoner by the Pykes, Ahsoka and the Martez sisters attempt to escape.

Harley Quinn (DC Universe), Friday - "New Gotham"

Tales from the Loop (Amazon Prime) - Season 1

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Diplomatic Relations"

The Charmed Ones must join forces with Parker when Mel is endangered in the demon world. Harry and Jordan infiltrate the Faction with dangerous consequences.

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM - "Father + Son + Father + Matriarch"

After Oversight is almost killed in a bombing, he recruits Mac to help him find the bomber, Mason. However, when Mason reveals he didn't plant the bomb, the three team up to track down Codex, the shadow organization that set them up. Also, Mac meets his aunt Gwendolyn.

Vagrant Queen (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Yippee Ki Yay"

The team is forced to stop for repairs, but the cannibals who inhabit the planet have other plans.

SATURDAY

What on Earth? (Science), Saturday 8PM

An exploration of breathtaking images and unfathomable mysteries

SUNDAY

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "The Tower"

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Sunday 9PM - "Zoey's Extraordinary Silence"

Zoey tries to help Mitch's caregiver, Howie, reconnect with his estranged daughter; Max must make a decision about his future at SPRQ Point.

