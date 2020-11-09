TV THIS WEEK: The Mandalorian, Alex Rider, Supernatural, Moonbase 8 and more

With election coverage no longer dominating the airwaves, there's plenty of geeky stuff vying to fill the space. From moon mission comedy to a new spy-fi series on streaming, here's what we'll be watching on TV this week.

The final season of Supernatural marches on at The CW, fresh off a heartbreaking (and controversial) death, while Disney+ is bringing its big space guns with a new episode of The Mandalorian. AMC continues its Sunday block of The Walking Dead spinoffs with Fear and The World Beyond, while neXt is still rolling out its one-and-only season at Fox.

Showtime has a new episode of its fresh, buzzy sci-fi-ish comedy Moonbase 8 and Fox has new episodes of The Simpsons and Family Guy. Digging a bit deeper, there are also some fun movies to check out: SYFY has Journey to the Center of the Earth and Gods of Egypt; Paramount has Mr. and Mrs. Smith; and FX is replaying The Martian.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Inherit the Earth"

Everything is on the line as the battle against God continues; a familiar face returns to join the fight.

Video of Supernatural | Season 15 Episode 19 | Inherit The Earth Promo | The CW

Alex Rider – IMDb TV Original (Prime Video), Friday - Season 1

When Alex Rider learns that his Uncle Ian was killed in the line of duty as a British spy – and not a car accident like he's been told – everything changes for this otherwise normal teen. Alex is soon approached by Alan Blunt, head of a top-secret offshoot of MI6 known as The Department, who reveals that he's been unknowingly trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage. Pressured to leave his old life behind, Alex goes undercover to investigate the connection between the deaths of two billionaires and a remote boarding school called Point Blanc.

Video of Alex Rider I Official Trailer

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus), Friday - "Chapter 11"

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Video of Season 1 Recap | The Mandalorian | Disney+

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC), Sunday 10:05PM - "Truth or Dare"

While the group searches for something to advance their quest, one of them recalls their struggles in the early days of the apocalypse; a game of truth or dare brings emotions to the surface.

Video of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Sneak Peek: Season 1, Episode 6

Moonbase 8 (Showtime), Sunday 11PM - "Rats"

Rook's video correspondence with his family leads to a serious case of homesickness that has him contemplating leaving the team; Cap becomes obsessed with catching a prowler; Skip comes up with solutions to help the team suit up more efficiently.

Video of Moonbase 8 (2020) Official Trailer | Fred Armisen SHOWTIME Series

MONDAY

Journey to the Center of the Earth (SYFY), Monday 9PM

A science professor (Brendan Fraser) and his nephew (Josh Hutcherson) encounter strange creatures and stranger lands as they travel beneath the Earth's surface.

Video of Journey to the Center of the Earth - Original Theatrical Trailer

TUESDAY

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Fox), Tuesday 8PM - "The Man of a Trillion Worlds"

A child lies on the rug of a tenement, dreaming of interstellar adventures. At the dawn of the space age, a young Carl Sagan's career is forged in the clash of his mentors: two scientific titans. Sagan goes on to realize his childhood dreams, carrying their research forward and communicating its significance to the whole world.

Video of Magic Without Lies | Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Swamp Thing (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Drive All Night"

Swamp Thing encounters the Phantom Stranger. Susie is possessed and lures Maria to the swamp lands. Abby follows close behind her.

Video of Swamp Thing | Abby And The Sunderlands | The CW

neXt (Fox), Tuesday 9PM - "File #3"

Shea and LeBlanc head to Dartmouth to investigate NEXT's whereabouts, which are potentially linked to Biomotion Labs. There, they visit LeBlanc's friend, Professor Richard Pearish for answers. Meanwhile, Shea, Ethan and Ty take extra precautions to disconnect from electronics and the Internet, and LeBlanc urges Abby to do so, as well, but NEXT complicates their plans.

Video of Official Trailer: NEXT | FOX ENTERTAINMENT

WEDNESDAY

Gods of Egypt (SYFY), Wednesday 8:30PM

A defiant mortal (Brenton Thwaites) forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) to save the world from Set (Gerard Butler), the merciless god of darkness.

Video of Gods of Egypt Official Trailer #2 (2016) - Brenton Thwaites, Gerard Butler Movie HD

THURSDAY

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access), Thursday - "Die Trying"

The latest episode of the CBS All Access original series, which finds the crew of the Discovery navigating a far-flung future, as they attempt to rebuild the Federation.

Video of Star Trek: Discovery | Burnham, The Responsibility Hoarder (S3, E4)

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Inherit the Earth"

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Kill the Rat, Kill the Kinj"

Talon sets up a sanctuary for the infected while Janzo and Wren conduct research to find a cure. Garret investigates a cult using human sacrifices.

Video of The Outpost | Season 3 Episode 4 | Where is Garret Spears? Scene | The CW

FRIDAY

Alex Rider – IMDb TV Original (Prime Video), Friday - Season 1

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus), Friday - "Chapter 11"

The Right Stuff (Disney Plus), Friday - "Episode 7"

The incredible story of the early days of the U.S. space program, based on the iconic bestseller by Tom Wolfe. At the height of the Cold War, newly formed NASA selects seven of the military's best test pilots to become astronauts. Competing to be the first in space, these men achieve the extraordinary, inspiring the world to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope.

Video of The Right Stuff | Official Trailer | Disney+

The Martian (FX), Friday 8PM

Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut (Matt Damon) must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home.

Video of ej3ioOneTy8

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Paramount), Friday 8:15PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: A husband (Brad Pitt) and wife (Angelina Jolie) are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other.

Video of Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith (2005) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

SATURDAY

Dolittle (HBO), Saturday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure.

Video of Dolittle - &quot;Official Trailer&quot;

Eli Roth's History of Horror (AMC), Saturday 10PM - "Nine Nightmares"

A deep dive into nine films that defy categorization and push the boundaries of horror; great films that entertain and provoke audiences; films that put society under a microscope, making people question not just what they fear, but why they fear it.

Video of Movies That Scared My Pants Off ft. Quentin Tarantino &amp; Stephen King | Eli Roth&#039;s History of Horror

SUNDAY

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "Podcast News"

Grampa is accused of a crime; Kent Brockman questions his career.

Video of Homer Votes 2020 | THE SIMPSONS

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg"

A deadly explosion in the oil fields sends June on a mission to save as many lives as possible; an investigation by Virginia threatens to undermine June's work.

Video of Fear the Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Season 6, Episode 5

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "Meg's Wedding"

Meg plans her wedding to an unexpected Quahog resident; Peter's arms are torn off, and he is left with tiny hands that have yet to grow back.

Video of Happy World Food Day | ANIMATION DOMINATION ON FOX

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC), Sunday 10:05PM - "Truth or Dare"

Moonbase 8 (Showtime), Sunday 11PM - "Rats"

*TV listings via TV Guide, Zap2it and network listings.