TV THIS WEEK: The Mandalorian returns; The Simpsons' Halloween; Archer finale & more

Not even a pandemic can stop the Star Wars franchise. Season 2 of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian makes its long-awaited return this week, with Mando and Baby Yoda still on the run out in the far fringes of the galaxy. But that's definitely not the only thing happening this week.

It's Halloween, which means there are plenty of horror flicks, marathons and Halloween specials to catch — led by the slightly delayed "Treehouse of Horrors" special episode from The Simpsons. FXX is also rolling out a Simpsons marathon on Halloween, in case you're wanting to keep that programming going all day. FXX also has the season finale of animated spy-fi series Archer, in case you're looking for a bit of Halloween counter-programming.

Digging deeper, Fox has a new episode of neXt; NBC has a new American Ninja Warrior; The CW has a new Supernatural; CBS All Access has a new Star Trek: Discovery; Disney+ has a new episode of The Right Stuff; and AMC has a fresh slate of The Walking Dead spinoff goodness. There are also some horror-friendly movies on tap, with HBO debuting the Black Christmas remake; SYFY defrosting Jason X; and a whole lot more.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Archer (FXX), Wednesday 10PM - "Cold Fusion"

SEASON FINALE: Archer and the gang travel to Antarctica to solve a murder mystery with international implications.

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus), Friday - "Season 2, Episode 1"

SEASON PREMIERE: The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror" Marathon (FXX), Saturday

If you're looking to keep your TV on theme for the entire day of Halloween, you could do far worse than this. FXX will be running an all day marathon, kicking off at 9 a.m. and running until midnight, showing all the classic "Treehouse of Horror" episodes from The Simpsons, along with some horror-themed episodes for good measure.

Black Christmas (HBO), Saturday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: As sorority sisters prepare for holiday parties, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout their campus. Refusing to become victims, the girls decide to band together and fight back against the psychotic Christmas killer.

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "Treehouse of Horror XXXI"

The annual terror-themed trilogy, including a frightening look at the 2020 election, parodies of Pixar and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and a ninth birthday Lisa just can't get over.

MONDAY

The Invisible Man (HBO), Monday 7:50PM

After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back.

Jason X (SYFY), Monday 8PM

The masked killer awakens in 2455 and stalks a professor and a group of students aboard a spacecraft.

Bram Stoker's Dracula (BBC America), Monday 8PM

The vampire count (Gary Oldman) of Transylvania seeks his lost love (Winona Ryder) and the conquest of Britain by plague.

TUESDAY

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Fox), Tuesday 8PM - "The Man of a Trillion Words"

A child lies on the rug of a tenement, dreaming of interstellar adventures. At the dawn of the space age, a young Carl Sagan's career is forged in the clash of his mentors: two scientific titans. Sagan goes on to realize his childhood dreams, carrying their research forward and communicating its significance to the whole world.

neXt (Fox), Tuesday 9PM - "File #3"

Shea and LeBlanc head to Dartmouth to investigate NEXT's whereabouts, which are potentially linked to Biomotion Labs. There, they visit LeBlanc's friend, Professor Richard Pearish for answers. Meanwhile, Shea, Ethan and Ty take extra precautions to disconnect from electronics and the Internet, and LeBlanc urges Abby to do so, as well, but NEXT complicates their plans.

WEDNESDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Wednesday 8PM - "Finals 1"

The competition moves into the Finals round with a two-night event to determine this season's champion. 28 top ninjas face up to ten diabolical obstacles including Falling Shelves and Dragonback, which are new to the course this year. The top eight advance to the Power Tower Playoffs to compete head-to-head to determine a winner.

Archer (FXX), Wednesday 10PM - "Cold Fusion"

THURSDAY

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access), Thursday - "People of Earth"

Reunited with Burnham, Discovery heads to Earth to find out what has happened to the Federation in the last thousand years. Directed by series veteran Jonathan Frakes.

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Unity"

Dean hits the road with Jack who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck. A difference of opinion leaves Sam and behind looking for answers to questions of their own.

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "The Key to Paradise"

As Talon presses for answers, Yavalla recruits Gwynn for her cause. Reunited with a past love, Tobin faces a difficult choice. Lastly, Zed's loyalty is tested.

FRIDAY

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus), Friday - "Season 2, Episode 1"

The Right Stuff (Disney Plus), Friday - "Episode 5"

The incredible story of the early days of the U.S. space program, based on the iconic bestseller by Tom Wolfe. At the height of the Cold War, newly formed NASA selects seven of the military's best test pilots to become astronauts. Competing to be the first in space, these men achieve the extraordinary, inspiring the world to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope.

The Osbournes: Night of Terror (Travel), Friday 9PM

The Osbourne family, Jack, Kelly, Ozzy and Sharon, go on their first-ever paranormal investigation together. The First Family of Darkness are in for real chills with a ghost hunt inside Los Angeles' historical Heritage Square, a collection of horrifying, active haunted houses believed to be the most haunted hotspot in the area and never before been investigated for TV.

SATURDAY

The Simpsons "Treehouse of Horror" Marathon, Saturday - FXX

What on Earth? (Science), Saturday 8PM - "Zombies in the Heartland"

Drones over Texas capture chilling images of dead bodies strewn about the land, and further examination reveals that these corpses are on the move; investigators explore the ghoulish scene to uncover the mystery behind this macabre madness.

Black Christmas (HBO), Saturday 8PM

Eli Roth's History of Horror (AMC), Saturday 10PM - "Witches"

The witch is a towering figure in the history of horror; the archetypical evil witch is everything mainstream religion tells believers a woman should not be -- and that unapologetic, very female power frightens men and fascinates women.

SUNDAY

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "Treehouse of Horror XXXI"

Pandora (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "On a Night Like This"

Xander and Jett set out to save Ralen, who has gotten caught up in the high-stakes world of an intergalactic fight club; Jax is on a mission for Osborn to acquire intel from a beautiful Sumi princess who is about to get married.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "The Key"

John is settling in as one of Virginia's rangers when a mysterious death sends him on an investigation that makes him question everything he thought about himself.

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "CutawayLand"

Peter and Lois accidentally set up a cutaway gag together, which somehow transports them into the cutaway itself.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC), Sunday 10:14PM - "Madman Across the Water"

While the group works together to cross the Mississippi River, a plot to steer the teens back home hits a snag; a member of the group must overcome past trauma to save the others from an approaching threat.

