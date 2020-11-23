TV THIS WEEK: 'The Movie Show' and G4 on SYFY; World Beyond finale; new Mandalorian

This week brings the season finale of The Walking Dead spinoff World Beyond, a new Star Trek: Discovery, a new Mandalorian, and a fresh new SYFY series where our favorite smack-talking puppets dig into the movies we all know and love. Oh, and video game network G4 is also making a holiday-themed return!
The latest installment in The Mandalorian looks to continue on the search for a Jedi to help with The Child; while Discovery is continuing to unravel the future-altering mystery of The Burn. On SYFY, we have a preview of the puppet movie talk show (yep, you read that correctly!) The Movie Show; plus the G4 Holiday Reunion event. If you're looking for some traditional Thanksgiving programming, NBC is airing the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Digging deeper, there are also plenty of great movies to fill in the gaps this week, with Aquaman, Venom, Elf, Smallfoot, and Slither on the schedule this week. There's also some kid-friendly holiday programming, such as Illumination Presents Minions Holiday Special on NBC, and a new Hell Den on SYFY'S TZGZ animation block.
Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.
HIGHLIGHTS
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access), Thursday - "Unification III"
The latest episode of Star Trek: Discovery.
The 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC), Thursday 9AM
LIVE: The annual parade travels from Central Park West to Herald Square, kicking off the holidays with iconic 50-foot balloons; celebrities, street performers and more make appearances during the procession.
The Mandalorian (Disney+), Friday - "Chapter 13"
Chapter 13 of the live-action Star Wars series.
The Movie Show (SYFY), Friday 11:35PM - "The Movie Show Does Big Sharks"
SPECIAL PREVIEW: Interview with the writer of "The Meg."
A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special (SYFY), Friday 12:05AM
Ron Funches hosts a mostly heartfelt reunion that eventually goes off the rails and wraps up the legacy of the original network with a bow, while opening the door to the new G4 adventures to come.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "The Deepest Cut; In This Life"
SEASON FINALE: There are a series of setbacks; someone makes a surprising discovery; a startling revelation casts everything in a new light; a divided group struggles to reunite; others set their sights on the greater good.
MONDAY
Elf (AMC), Monday 8PM
Adopted as a baby by one of Santa's elves (Bob Newhart), a man (Will Ferrell) leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York.
His Dark Materials (HBO), Monday 9PM - "The Cave"
Lyra and Will head to Oxford for answers; the Magisterium is faced with a choice.
Smallfoot (TNT), Monday 9PM
NETWORK PREMIERE: Migo is a friendly Yeti who discovers something that he didn't know existed -- a human. When his fellow villagers refuse to believe him, Migo embarks on an epic journey to find the mysterious creature that can put him back in good graces.
TUESDAY
neXt (Fox), Tuesday 9p.m. - "File #5"
NEXT orchestrates an unlikely and dangerous reunion between Shea and someone from her past; Ted is in trouble with Zava and figures out a way to remain in the company; LeBlanc gets honest with Abby; C.M.'s life is threatened.
WEDNESDAY
Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (Cartoon Network), Wednesday 7PM
NETWORK PREMIERE: With a few madcap ideas and a song in their hearts, the Teen Titans head to Hollywood to fulfill their dreams. Things soon go awry, however, when a supervillain plans to take over the planet -- putting the very fate of the young heroes on the line.
Illumination Presents Minions Holiday Special (NBC), Wednesday 8:30PM
Four new mini-movie escapades along with special guest appearances from some of Illumination's beloved characters from their "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Sing" franchises.
THURSDAY
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access), Thursday - "Unification III"
The 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC), Thursday 9AM
Aquaman (TNT), Thursday 8PM
NETWORK PREMIERE: Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother.
1917 (Showtime), Thursday 9PM
NETWORK PREMIERE: From the director of Skyfall. Time is the enemy.
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC), Thursday 9PM
A look back at spectacular celebrity musical performances among a flurry of Disney holiday entertainment; Derek and Julianne Hough co-host alongside Trevor Jackson; a sneak peek of new film "Soul."
FRIDAY
The Mandalorian (Disney+), Friday - "Chapter 13"
The Movie Show (SYFY), Friday 11:35PM - "The Movie Show Does Big Sharks"
A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special (SYFY), Friday 12:05AM
SATURDAY
The Call of the Wild (HBO), Saturday 8PM
NETWORK PREMIERE: Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s.
Venom (FX), Saturday 9PM
Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating.
Slither (TMC), Saturday 9PM
NETWORK PREMIERE: A small-town sheriff (Nathan Fillion) and his team encounter waves of wormlike alien organisms that are intent on devouring all life on Earth.
Hell Den (SYFY), Saturday 12:05AM - "BET-C Versus the House"
BET-C upsets the Controlled Home Automated Zystem (CHAZ) and it starts acting up.
SUNDAY
The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "The Road to Cincinnati"
Odd couple Skinner and Chalmers embark on an 800-mile car ride to Cincinnati to attend an administrator's convention.
Pandora (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "Tell Me That It Isn't True"
Xander, Ralen and Jett return to Earth, only to find it devoid of life except for the mysterious Jax.
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (Fox), Sunday 8:30PM
When Manny convinces Sid that he is on the naughty list, Sid, Crash, Eddie and Peaches head to the North Pole to explain themselves to Santa Claus.
The Outpost (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Dying Is Painful"
Talon deals with emotions as death seems to be the only answer to save her friends; an old enemy releases a dark power.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "The Deepest Cut; In This Life"
Ant-Man (SYFY), Sunday 9PM
Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) must prevent Dr. Hank Pym's former protégé (Corey Stoll), also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil.
*TV listing information via TV Guide, Zap2it, and network listings.