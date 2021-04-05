TV THIS WEEK: The Nevers, Kung Fu and THEM premieres; Wynonna Earp ends and more

One of the coolest, demon-killingest shows on SYFY comes to an end, but don't worry, there are plenty of new shows looking to get off the ground this week.
SYFY cult hit Wynonna Earp wraps up its network run this week, and the network is also dropping new episodes of animated shows The Pole and The Summoner. On the premiere front, The CW's Kung Fu debuts this week, along with HBO's new Joss Whedon-(less) fantasy series The Nevers and the Amazon Prime horror anthology THEM. If you haven't checked out The New Mutants yet, it's also premiering this week on HBO Max.
Digging a bit deeper, NBC has new episodes of Manifest and Debris; Fear the Walking Dead is back from its midseason break on AMC; The CW has new Supergirl, Batwoman and a Flash that sends half the team back to the '90s; and Disney+ has a new episode of its MCU series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Netflix is also dropping a big one this week, with the premiere of its superhero comedy flick Thunder Force, starring Melissa McCarthy.
HIGHLIGHTS
Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "Supernova"
When the team investigates a group of teenagers who are using debris to kill the elderly, Bryan faces increasing pressure from Maddox to get answers out of Finola.
The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "The One with the Nineties"
Cisco and Chester travel back in time and get stuck in 1998, repeating the same day over and over again; Iris forges a connection with the speed force.
Kung Fu (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Pilot"
SERIES PREMIERE: A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China; when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption.
THEM (Amazon Prime), Friday
SERIES PREMIERE: THEM is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The first season, 1950s-set COVENANT centers around a Black family who move from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family's idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.
Wynonna Earp (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Old Souls"
SEASON FINALE: Big feelings and bigger decisions are revealed when a new witch makes herself known in Purgatory.
The Nevers (HBO), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Pilot"
SERIES PREMIERE: Three years after an inexplicable event suddenly equips them with extraordinary abilities, Amalia True and Penance Adair work to protect their kind from deepening antipathy; police inspector Frank Mundi investigates a string of murders.
MONDAY
Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "Supernova"
TUESDAY
The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "The One with the Nineties"
Supergirl (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "A Few Good Women"
As the stakes with Lex are raised higher than ever before, Lena must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother; Supergirl and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they've ever dealt with before.
WEDNESDAY
Kung Fu (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Pilot"
Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "The Scourge of the Forgotten Rune"
Nancy and her friends work together to help one of their own; Ryan has an interesting conversation with Celia.
The Pole (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "A Holly Jolly Hostile Takeover"
Gretchen works with Jack to consolidate power and build a coalition.
The Summoner (SYFY), Wednesday 10:17 p.m. - "Parents"
Rory's judgey parents come to visit, so The Summoner hooks him up with infinite money.
The Summoner (SYFY), Wednesday 10:20 p.m. - "Friendship Bracelet"
Shannon makes Rory a friendship bracelet, so he quests for the perfect gift in return.
THURSDAY
Manifest (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Deadhead"
A threat to the Stone family tests Michaela's commitment to play by the rules and forces Grace to make a difficult decision; Ben enlists the aid of an old rival to save an old friend; Olive helps a new friend solve a calling.
Clarice (CBS), Thursday 10 p.m. - "Ugly Truth"
Clarice and Ardelia team up to investigate a deeply twisted cold case after the body of a missing teenager is found entombed in concrete; Clarice wrestles with the knowledge that Krendler may know the man who attacked her while she was held captive.
FRIDAY
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+), Friday - "New Episode"
Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson come together in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, embarking on a new adventure against a new enemy.
Thunder Force (Netflix), Friday
FILM PREMIERE: Two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers.
THEM (Amazon Prime), Friday
The UnXplained (History), Friday 9 p.m. - "Mysteries of the Moon"
Experts question whether the moon is just a rock floating in space, or whether it holds profound secrets and perhaps even possesses incredible powers.
Wynonna Earp (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Old Souls"
SATURDAY
The New Mutants (HBO), Saturday 8 p.m.
NETWORK PREMIERE: Five teenage mutants undergo treatments at a secret institution that will cure them of their dangerous powers. As their memories turn into terrifying realities, they soon start to question why they're being held and who's trying to destroy them.
Final Space (Cartoon Network), Saturday 10:30 p.m. - "One of Us"
Gary and Quinn plan a dangerous rescue mission to save Avocato and the others.
SUNDAY
Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Time Off for Good Behavior"
As Batwoman focuses on taking down Black Mask, a new foe emerges, diverting the team's attention to a distressing issue in Gotham; Jacob travels down a dangerous path.
The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Burger Kings"
Mr. Burns gets into the plant-based burger business.
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Zoey's Extraordinary Mystery"
After going to see a medium, Zoey's powers mysteriously start glitching again.
The Nevers (HBO), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Pilot"
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Episode 8"
MIDSEASON PREMIERE: A reunion with an old friend helps pull John Dorie out of his darkest moment yet; back at Lawton, Virginia demands answers.
Charmed (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "No Hablo Brujeria"
The charmed ones are visited by a mysterious stranger looking for answers; Macy helps Jordan face down the past.
Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - "Who's Brian Now?"
Brian has a microchip that reveals he had a family before the Griffins; he discovers his original family is rich, and he struggles to enjoy his life with the Griffins as much as he once did.
*TV listings via Zap2it, network and streaming service listings.