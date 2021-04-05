TV THIS WEEK: The Nevers, Kung Fu and THEM premieres; Wynonna Earp ends and more

One of the coolest, demon-killingest shows on SYFY comes to an end, but don't worry, there are plenty of new shows looking to get off the ground this week.

SYFY cult hit Wynonna Earp wraps up its network run this week, and the network is also dropping new episodes of animated shows The Pole and The Summoner. On the premiere front, The CW's Kung Fu debuts this week, along with HBO's new Joss Whedon-(less) fantasy series The Nevers and the Amazon Prime horror anthology THEM. If you haven't checked out The New Mutants yet, it's also premiering this week on HBO Max.

Digging a bit deeper, NBC has new episodes of Manifest and Debris; Fear the Walking Dead is back from its midseason break on AMC; The CW has new Supergirl, Batwoman and a Flash that sends half the team back to the '90s; and Disney+ has a new episode of its MCU series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Netflix is also dropping a big one this week, with the premiere of its superhero comedy flick Thunder Force, starring Melissa McCarthy.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "Supernova"

When the team investigates a group of teenagers who are using debris to kill the elderly, Bryan faces increasing pressure from Maddox to get answers out of Finola.

Video of Finola Faces Off with Anson Ash - Debris

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "The One with the Nineties"

Cisco and Chester travel back in time and get stuck in 1998, repeating the same day over and over again; Iris forges a connection with the speed force.

Video of The Flash | Season 7 Episode 6 | The One With The Nineties Promo | The CW

Kung Fu (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Pilot"

SERIES PREMIERE: A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China; when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption.

Video of Kung Fu | The Heart Of Kung Fu | The CW

THEM (Amazon Prime), Friday

SERIES PREMIERE: THEM is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The first season, 1950s-set COVENANT centers around a Black family who move from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family's idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

Video of THEM - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Wynonna Earp (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Old Souls"

SEASON FINALE: Big feelings and bigger decisions are revealed when a new witch makes herself known in Purgatory.

Video of Conversations Around Self-Care [BEHIND THE SCENES] | Wynonna Earp | SYFY

The Nevers (HBO), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Pilot"

SERIES PREMIERE: Three years after an inexplicable event suddenly equips them with extraordinary abilities, Amalia True and Penance Adair work to protect their kind from deepening antipathy; police inspector Frank Mundi investigates a string of murders.

Video of The Nevers: Official Trailer | HBO

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Supergirl (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "A Few Good Women"

As the stakes with Lex are raised higher than ever before, Lena must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother; Supergirl and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they've ever dealt with before.

Video of Supergirl | Season 6 Episode 1 | Lex Is Expecting A Call From Supergirl Scene | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "The Scourge of the Forgotten Rune"

Nancy and her friends work together to help one of their own; Ryan has an interesting conversation with Celia.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 2 Episode 11 | The Scourge Of The Forgotten Rune Promo | The CW

The Pole (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "A Holly Jolly Hostile Takeover"

Gretchen works with Jack to consolidate power and build a coalition.

Video of Santa&#039;s Ditching The Naughty List | The Pole | SYFY

The Summoner (SYFY), Wednesday 10:17 p.m. - "Parents"

Rory's judgey parents come to visit, so The Summoner hooks him up with infinite money.

The Summoner (SYFY), Wednesday 10:20 p.m. - "Friendship Bracelet"

Shannon makes Rory a friendship bracelet, so he quests for the perfect gift in return.

THURSDAY

Manifest (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Deadhead"

A threat to the Stone family tests Michaela's commitment to play by the rules and forces Grace to make a difficult decision; Ben enlists the aid of an old rival to save an old friend; Olive helps a new friend solve a calling.

Video of Manifest Season 3 Trailer - The Mystery Returns

Clarice (CBS), Thursday 10 p.m. - "Ugly Truth"

Clarice and Ardelia team up to investigate a deeply twisted cold case after the body of a missing teenager is found entombed in concrete; Clarice wrestles with the knowledge that Krendler may know the man who attacked her while she was held captive.

Video of Clarice - Ugly Truth (Preview)

FRIDAY

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+), Friday - "New Episode"

Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson come together in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, embarking on a new adventure against a new enemy.

Video of Better | Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Disney+

Thunder Force (Netflix), Friday

FILM PREMIERE: Two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers.

Video of Thunder Force | Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer | Official Trailer | Netflix

The UnXplained (History), Friday 9 p.m. - "Mysteries of the Moon"

Experts question whether the moon is just a rock floating in space, or whether it holds profound secrets and perhaps even possesses incredible powers.

SATURDAY

The New Mutants (HBO), Saturday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Five teenage mutants undergo treatments at a secret institution that will cure them of their dangerous powers. As their memories turn into terrifying realities, they soon start to question why they're being held and who's trying to destroy them.

Video of The New Mutants | Official Trailer | 20th Century FOX

Final Space (Cartoon Network), Saturday 10:30 p.m. - "One of Us"

Gary and Quinn plan a dangerous rescue mission to save Avocato and the others.

SUNDAY

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Time Off for Good Behavior"

As Batwoman focuses on taking down Black Mask, a new foe emerges, diverting the team's attention to a distressing issue in Gotham; Jacob travels down a dangerous path.

Video of Batwoman | Season 2 Episode 10 | Time Off For Good Behavior Promo | The CW

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Burger Kings"

Mr. Burns gets into the plant-based burger business.

Video of Captain Bowditch Addresses The Kids | Season 32 Ep. 17 | THE SIMPSONS

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Zoey's Extraordinary Mystery"

After going to see a medium, Zoey's powers mysteriously start glitching again.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Episode 8"

MIDSEASON PREMIERE: A reunion with an old friend helps pull John Dorie out of his darkest moment yet; back at Lawton, Virginia demands answers.

Video of Fear the Walking Dead S6: &#039;Back to Work&#039; Behind the Scenes | Returns April 11 on AMC

Charmed (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "No Hablo Brujeria"

The charmed ones are visited by a mysterious stranger looking for answers; Macy helps Jordan face down the past.

Video of Charmed | Season 3 Episode 9 | No Hablo Brujeria Promo | The CW

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - "Who's Brian Now?"

Brian has a microchip that reveals he had a family before the Griffins; he discovers his original family is rich, and he struggles to enjoy his life with the Griffins as much as he once did.

*TV listings via Zap2it, network and streaming service listings.