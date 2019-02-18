TV THIS WEEK: The Oscars, Manifest season finale, new Walking Dead, Deadly Class, and more

The Arrowverse might be taking the week off, but there's still plenty of new TV to check out this week — led by the latest Oscars presentation (go ahead and start crossing your fingers now for your favorite genre flicks to score a statue or two).

The big story this week is obviously the Oscars, but in case you're in the mood for some counter-programming, AMC will also have a new, walker-filled episode of The Walking Dead. As for the rest of the week, History has a new episode of its breakout period alien drama Project Blue Book; SYFY has new episodes of Deadly Class and The Magicians; and Fox is launching a mysterious two-parter for The Orville.

Digging deeper, NBC has the season finale of high-concept mystery series Manifest (which has taken some major steps in recent weeks to expand its mythology); Fox has more vampire action with The Passage; CBS continues to wind down the final season of The Big Bang Theory; and more. Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

Manifest (NBC), Monday 10PM - "Estimated Time of Departure"

SEASON FINALE: Ben and Michaela must confront a dire threat to the passengers' safety when Griffin schemes to take the callings public. Meanwhile, tensions between Jared and Zeke reach a boiling point, and Ben, Grace, and Olive make a devastating discovery.

Video of Manifest 1x16 Promo &quot;Estimated Time of Depature&quot; (HD) Season Finale

Deadly Class (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Stigmata Martyr"

Maria and Marcus deal with the ramifications of the death of Chico.

Video of DEADLY CLASS | Season 1, Episode 5: Sneak Peek | SYFY

The Orville (Fox), Thursday 9PM - "Identity, Pt.1"

The first installment of a mysterious two-parter for the throwback Fox sci-fi dramedy.

Video of Preview: This Is A Long Way From Home | Season 2 Ep. 8 | THE ORVILLE

The Oscars (AMC), Sunday 8PM

Honors for achievements in film take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. To celebrate, we've tossed in a funny SNL Oscars sketch from a couple months ago.

Video of Oscar Host Auditions - SNL

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Bounty"

The savage group led by Alpha confronts the Hilltop in a harrowing attempt to retrieve her daughter; a supply run for the Kingdom turns into a dangerous quest.

Video of &#039;Omega&#039; Next on Ep. 910 | The Walking Dead

MONDAY

The Passage (Fox), Monday 9PM - "I Want to Know What You Taste Like"

Tensions are high with a viral on the loose outside Project NOAH, as Guilder and Richards hurry to mobilize a search party. Amy volunteers to help in an unexpected way, causing friction between her and Brad. Meanwhile, Lear tries to help a lucid Elizabeth understand the tough decisions he's made while at NOAH, and a surprising connection between Sykes and Babcock is revealed.

Video of The Passage 1x06 Promo &quot;I Want To Know What You Taste Like&quot; (HD)

Manifest (NBC), Monday 10PM - "Estimated Time of Departure"

TUESDAY

The Gifted (Fox), Tuesday 9PM - "Monsters"

Lauren can't access her powers when it matters most, leaving Caitlin to take matters into her own hands when they are being pursued. Reeva finally reveals her plan for the Inner Circle and it's darker than anyone could have imagined. Meanwhile, Jace confronts some regrets about his actions and is torn between pressures from the Purifiers and his own beliefs.

Video of The Gifted 2x15 Promo &quot;Monsters&quot;

Project Blue Book (History), Tuesday 10PM - "The Scoutmaster"

A scoutmaster vanishes when he and his troop witness a strange craft hovering in the woods, and Hynek is sent to investigate for Project Blue Book, while Quinn is pulled into a rogue mission for General Harding.

Video of PROJECT BLUE BOOK | &quot;The Scoutmaster&quot; Sneak Peek

WEDNESDAY

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 9PM - "Escape From The Happy Place"

Alice and Quentin confront a dog. There are some flashbacks.

Video of THE MAGICIANS | Season 4, Episode 4: Checking Up | SYFY

Deadly Class (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Stigmata Martyr"

Paranormal Caught on Camera (Travel), Wednesday 10PM - "The World's Most Haunted School and More"

A traveling businessman encounters poltergeist activity in his Texas motel room, a UFO is spotted over one of the holiest sites on Earth, and a Sasquatch is spotted by two hikers in British Columbia.

Knight Fight (History), Wednesday 10PM - "Knights Templar"

Six modern-day fighters compete while suited in armor and weaponry of the past. After battling through a six-man Grand Melee, the remaining four combatants will be paired for a team Melee, and they must assemble the armor and adapt to the weapons used by 12th-century Knights Templar during the Crusades. Then the winning duo will go head to head in a final duel, wielding the two-handed falchion.

Video of Knight Fight: The Maciejowski Chopper (Season 1, Episode 1) | History

THURSDAY

Gotham (Fox), Thursday 8PM - "Ace Chemicals"

Gordon races to uncover the criminal element threatening to end talks of Gotham's reunification with the mainland. A very much alive Jeremiah returns and organizes a twisted recreation of the murder of Bruce's parents with the help of Jervis Tetch, aka Mad Hatter.

Video of Jeremiah ‘Chemical Green’ Band Movie Trailer | Season 5 | GOTHAM

Siren (Freeform), Thursday 8PM - "Primal Instincts"

Ryn continues to try to teach the other mermaids to be more human on land to better integrate, but some are starting to resist her; Maddie finds herself in a dangerous situation trying to help her mom, who has fallen off the wagon; and Ben and Xander reconcile in order to work together to get the mermaid pack back into the water.

Video of Siren 2x05 Promo &quot;Primal Instincts&quot; (HD)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS), Thursday 8PM - "The D & D Vortex"

The gang finds out Wil Wheaton hosts a celebrity Dungeons & Dragons game involving William Shatner, Joe Manganiello, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Kevin Smith. Deception and betrayal are the path to make it to the one open seat.

Video of The Big Bang Theory - 12x16 - The D &amp; D Vortex (Promo)

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "We're Gonna Need A Spotlight"

Alaric decides to postpone the school's annual talent show, but Lizzie and Josie are determined to make sure the show goes on. Meanwhile, tensions arise when the students face a creature that lowers their inhibitions. Lastly, Alaric decides to play hooky with Emma.

Video of Legacies | We’re Gonna Need A Spotlight Promo | The CW

The Orville (Fox), Thursday 9PM - "Identity, Pt.1"

FRIDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM - "Extraterrestrial Abductions"

Some stories involving extraterrestrial abductions are examined.

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM - "Lidar + Rogues + Duty"

The Phoenix must recover the body of a pilot whose plane crashed while testing an experimental laser mapping system that MacGyver designed. Also, Riley tries to identify the hacker who tricked a SWAT team into arresting her and Elwood.

Video of MacGyver - Lidar + Rogues + Duty (Preview)

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Friday 9PM - "California Screaming"

Zak and the crew investigate a house so evil that it affects all who dare enter. Then the guys visit the former home of Dorothea Puente after an occupant claims she was visited by the spirit of the elderly serial killer.

SATURDAY

National Treasure (AMC), Saturday 8PM

An adventurer (Nicolas Cage) must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune.

Video of National Treasure

Slender Man (Starz), Saturday 8PM

PREMIERE: Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing.

Video of SLENDER MAN - Official Trailer 2 (HD)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (SYFY), Saturday 8PM

PREMIERE: Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), two sisters and a No-Maj (Dan Fogler) battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York.

Video of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) - The Niffler Scene (1/9) | Movieclips

SUNDAY

The Oscars (AMC), Sunday 8PM

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Bounty"

