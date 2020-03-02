TV THIS WEEK: The Outsider finale; The Whisper War begins on The Walking Dead; Yesterday hits HBO

It's a fairly stacked week with plenty of genre shows dropping new episodes, plus one of HBO's buzziest new shows wrapping up its first (and probably only) season. From The Magicians to Manifest, let's dig in.

If you're looking for schedule changers, look no further than the season finale of HBO's Stephen King thriller The Outsider. The entire season leads to a "climatic showdown" that should be a big one. The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow are taking the week off, but don't worry — Black Lightning, Supergirl and Batwoman are keeping the light on for the Arrowverse.

SYFY has a new episode of The Magicians, which has faced everything from Lebowski-like alt-universes to a moon-busting apocalypse this season. AMC has a new episode of The Walking Dead, which looks to finally kick off the Whisperer War in earnest as the creepy skin walkers finally come for Hilltop. NBC has a new episode of mystery series Manifest and HBO has the network premiere of Danny Boyle's latest flick Yesterday, which imagines an alt-reality in which The Beatles never existed (yeah, it's a weird premise, but Boyle nails it).

Check out the full rundown below, heat up your DVR, and settle in for a whole lot of good genre stuff this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

Manifest (NBC), Monday 10PM - "Carry On"

In the wake of a devastating tragedy, Ben tries to connect with a despondent Olive. Michaela questions Jared's loyalties, and Saanvi shares a medical breakthrough that could change the course of all their lives.

Video of Manifest 2x08 Sneak Peek Clip 3 &quot;Carry On&quot;

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Cello Squirrel Daffodil"

Penny only wears vintage. Alice rejects a sandwich. Julia does a thing.

Video of THE MAGICIANS | FULL OPENING SCENES: Season 5 Episode 8 &quot;Garden Variety Homicide&quot; | SYFY

Yesterday (HBO), Saturday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band's songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public.

Video of Yesterday – Trailer 1 (Universal Pictures) HD

The Outsider (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Must/Can't"

SEASON FINALE: The group finds itself in a climactic showdown in their last-ditch effort to root out El Coco.

Video of The Outsider: Inside Look - Episodes 5, 6, and 7 Featurette | HBO

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Morning Star"

The Whisperers are coming for Hilltop; after Daryl and Lydia's encounter with Alpha, the communities must decide whether to run or fight; Eugene's communication with Stephanie gets complicated.

Video of Daryl&#039;s Deadly Discovery | The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Season 10, Episode 10

MONDAY

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9PM - "The Book of War: Chapter Two"

After learning that Gravedigger and the Markovians are coming to attack Freeland, the Pierce family prepares for war.

Video of Black Lightning | Season 3 Episode 15 | The Book Of War: Chapter Two Promo | The CW

Beyond the Unknown (Travel), Monday 10PM - "Mummy's Curse and Nazi Art Hoax"

Don Wildman investigates a deadly pharaoh's curse and reveals the truth behind a secret operation to sell phony art to the Nazis.

Manifest (NBC), Monday 10PM - "Carry On"

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC), Monday 10:15PM - "Simone"

The game continues as Simone and Peter follow the clues and explore the city; the gang discovers that the game runs deeper then they thought and they have to make an important choice.

Video of Dispatches From Elsewhere: Eve Lindley Is Simone | Premieres March 1

Chris Pratt: In the Room (E!), Monday 10:30PM

In true A-list style, Jason Kennedy picks up Chris Pratt from work for a little guy time at the golf course. The action star opens up about his road to fame, being told he was too fat for roles, fatherhood, finding love again and how faith guides him. He's also the master of a good staring contest! Plus, additional bonus content.

TUESDAY

Project Blue Book (History), Tuesday 10PM - "Curse of the Skinwalker"

Hynek and Quinn head to a Utah ranch to investigate a young family's claims of unexplainable and dangerous phenomena.

Video of Project Blue Book: HYNEK BETRAYED DURING ROBERTSON PANEL (Season 2) | History

Miracle Workers (TBS), Tuesday 10:30PM - "Music Festival"

Al and Maggie head to a music festival; Prince Chauncley work with a fickle rock star.

Video of Miracle Workers: Dark Ages Episode 6 Exclusive Scene | TBS

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 pm. - "Chapter Seventy-Two: To Die For"

Alice begins shooting a documentary about Riverdale and the latest mystery involving one of its own.

Video of Riverdale | Season 4 Episode 15 | Chapter Seventy-Two: To Die For Promo | The CW

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9PM - "The Terror of Horseshoe Bay"

With time running out before Carson's evidentiary hearing, Nancy turns to supernatural sources in a last-ditch effort to find clues to exonerate her father.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 1 Episode 15 | The Terror Of Horseshoe Bay Promo | The CW

LEGO Masters (Fox), Wednesday 9PM - "Mega City Block"

The remaining contestants are given the challenge of making a city block that will be brought together as a huge city at the end of the episode. Attention to detail and focus on the storytelling elements bring these LEGO worlds to life! The most dramatic and astonishing cities require buckets of bricks – the sheer density of a cityscape demands it – and luckily for the duos, bricks are limitless. Get ready to be taken to a whole new world.

Video of Preview: What Goes Up, Must Come Down | Season 1 Ep. 5 | LEGO MASTERS

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Cello Squirrel Daffodil"

THURSDAY

Katy Keene (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Chapter Five: Song For A Winter's Night"

With Katy trying to get into fashion school, she knows she needs a recommendation letter, so she turns to Gloria who puts her to the test in making her the ultimate dress in exchange, putting the pressure on Katy. Forced to stay inside because of the polar vortex, tensions grow high when Josie and Pepper get into a fight and Jorge breaks Katy's number one rule. Meanwhile, Josie is torn about the deal Alexander's dad made her, especially after what Alexander shows her.

Video of Katy Keene | Season 1 Episode 5 | Chapter Five: Song For A Winter&#039;s Night Promo | The CW

FRIDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM - "Alien Evidence Unearthed"

In 2019, millions responded to an internet post advocating to storm the gates of Area 51. When they did, the US military vowed to defend the base with deadly force. It is discussed whether the "Storm Area 51" movement finally forced open the gates of government secrecy and revealed the truth about an extraterrestrial presence on Earth.

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM - "Soccer + Des + Merchant + Titan"

In an attempt to find the main players in the Codex and cut off their match-fixing funding, Desi goes undercover to infiltrate a soccer team and find the corrupt player working with the shadow organization.

Video of MacGyver 4x05 Promo &quot;Soccer + Desi + Merchant + Titan&quot;

SATURDAY

What on Earth? (Science), Saturday 8PM

An exploration of breathtaking images and unfathomable mysteries.

Yesterday (HBO), Saturday 8PM

Captive State (Showtime), Saturday 9PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that's fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who's trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom.

Video of CAPTIVE STATE - Official Trailer [HD] - In Select Theaters March 2019

The UnXplained (History), Saturday 10PM - "Dark Prophecies"

Can humans predict the future by use of prophets and dreams, if so, can humankind harness this knowledge to avoid future deadly events.

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8PM - "The Atheist Papers"

Miles is crushed when Daryl Watkins, a renowned author and atheist, criticizes Miles' podcast; Miles must put aside his wounded pride to help Daryl when the God account sends Miles his name; Ali tests the waters of a new relationship.

Video of God Friended Me - There Is Someone You Should Meet

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "Grinning From Ear to Ear"

Batwoman and Luke are on the trail of a villain targeting social media mavens; Sophie gets an unexpected visit from her mother; Mary offers her expertise to assist Kate; Alice focuses on her plans for retribution.

Video of Batwoman | Inside: Drink Me | The CW

Outlander (Starz), Sunday 8PM - "The Company We Keep"

Roger leads Jamie's militia to the trading post of Brownsville and finds himself embroiled in a bitter feud; Jamie and Claire arrive to find that Roger's unusual strategy may have cost them the loyalty of the militia.

Video of Outlander | Ep. 3 Clip &#039;Marsali Has Questions&#039; | Season 5

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "The Bodyguard"

Lex tasks Supergirl with protecting Andrea from an anti-tech extremist; Lena moves forward with Non Nocere, with Lex's help.

Video of Supergirl | 100th Episode | Super Moments | The CW

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Sunday 9PM - "Zoey's Extraordinary Failure"

After hearing her first duet, Zoey gets a little too involved in her brother's marriage; Leif receives negative feedback at work; Maggie is offered an enticing work opportunity.

Video of Zoey Witnesses &quot;Jesus Christ Superstar&quot; and Joan&#039;s Marital Issues - Zoey&#039;s Extraordinary Playlist

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Morning Star"

The Outsider (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Must/Can't"

Curse of the Bermuda Triangle (Science), Sunday 10PM - "Witchcraft in the Devil's Triangle"

A new lead may finally solve the mystery of the Witchcraft, a yacht that disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle in 1967; a cutting-edge expedition leads experts to a surprising discovery on the ocean floor.

*TV listings via TV Guide, Zap2it.