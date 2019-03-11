TV THIS WEEK: The Passage season finale; The Flash vs. Cicada; Leprechaun Returns and more

From the return of a killer leprechaun to the season finale of a high-concept vampire saga, there's plenty to check out on TV this week. Oh, and as usual, a whole lot of superhero adventures, to boot.

Fox is wrapping up the first season of its midseason genre drama The Passage (ratings have been decent, but still no word yet on a potential renewal for a second season), while History has a new installment in its buzzy period drama Project Blue Book (which has already been renewed for Season 2). SYFY has new episodes of Deadly Class and The Magicians, as well as the network premiere of Leprechaun Returns, a revival sequel that pays homage to the original film run of the B-movie horror favorite.

Fresh off news that will be wrapping up with a shortened eighth season in the fall, The CW has new episodes across the board for the Arrowverse. The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl and Black Lightning all have new adventures set (fellow super-series Legends of Tomorrow returns from hiatus April 1). If you're still following along post-time jump, The Walking Dead is also new this weekend with Daryl and the rest of the survivors trying to figure out what to do about the Whisperers threat.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Passage (Fox), Monday 8PM - "Stay in the Light; Last Lesson"

SEASON FINALE: Amy must be the one to decide what's best for humanity when the only way to stop Fanning and the virals' escape from Project NOAH involves a dangerous explosion that could leave Brad, Sykes, and the cure for the virus caught in the crossfire. In the wake of this, surprising alliances form and a key figure returns to instill confidence, convincing everyone to fight for their lives.

Video of The Passage 1x09 &quot;Stay in the Light&quot; / 1x10 &quot;Last Lesson&quot; Promo (HD) Season Finale

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Failure is an Orphan"

With the meta-human cure ready to use, Barry and Team Flash must figure out a way to subdue Cicada long enough to take it. Killer Frost steps in to help with the plan. Meanwhile, Joe eases back into work, and Nora isn't happy about the way her dad plans to stop Cicada.

Video of The Flash | Failure Is An Orphan Promo | The CW

Deadly Class (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Kids Of The Black Hole"

After discovering Chester has taken over Shabnam's house, our heroes lay down plans to raid it.

Video of DEADLY CLASS | Season 1, Episode 8: Cherchez La Femme | SYFY

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Scars"

An outsider's arrival forces Alexandria to rehash devastating old wounds; eye-opening secrets from the past are revealed.

Leprechaun Returns (SYFY), Sunday 9PM

PREMIERE: Sorority sisters unwittingly awaken a depraved leprechaun who decides to teach them a lesson in murder.

Video of Exclusive Look: Leprechaun Returns | SYFY WIRE

MONDAY

Arrow (The CW), Monday 8PM - "Training Day"

Team Arrow attempts to work with the Star City Police Department but much to Oliver's frustration, things don't go as planned. Meanwhile, Dinah gets some life-changing news.

Video of Arrow | Training Day Scene | The CW

Shadowhunters (Freeform), Monday 8PM - "Beati Bellicosi"

Jordan and the Praetor try to track down Heidi, while the Shadowhunters attempt to locate Jonathan; Luke looks to Maryse for help; Isabelle gets a possible lead on information on what is really going on in the Clave prisons.

Video of Shadowhunters 3x13 Promo &quot;Beati Bellicosi&quot; (HD) Season 3 Episode 13 Promo

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9PM - "The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter One: The Alpha"

Lynn (Christine Adams) counsels former pod kid, Wendy (guest star Madison Bailey), in how to live in a world that's new to her but the fate of the other pod kids remains in doubt. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) figures out Grace's (guest star Chantel Thuy) secret. Lastly, Jefferson (Cress Williams) tries to install a superhero code for his metahuman offspring, but Jennifer (China Anne McClain) insists on taking revenge on Tobias (Marvin Jones III) for her boyfriend's death.

Paranormal 911 (Travel), Monday 9PM - "Phantom Footsteps"

A police officer chases a ghostly intruder around a nursing home, a father's spirit watches out for his baby from the other side after a deadly car crash and a first responder receives an extremely cold slap in the face from an unseen entity.

TUESDAY

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Barely Breathing"

With Isobel's life hanging in the balance, Liz and Michael frantically search for a way to help her. Max turns to his mom Ann about the origins of the alien symbol. Finally, Alex turns the tables on Sergeant Manes.

Video of Roswell, New Mexico | Barely Breathing Promo | The CW

Project Blue Book (History), Tuesday 10PM - "The Washington Merry-Go-Round"

The nation's capital is thrown into a panic when Washington, D.C., is swarmed by UFOs, and now the highest echelons of power task Hynek and Quinn with uncovering the true nature of the threat before it's too late. Based on the Washington, D.C., UFO incident of July 1952.

Video of Project Blue Book 1x10 Promo &quot;The Washington Merry-Go-Round&quot;

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Fifty: American Dreams"

As Gladys prepares for FP's 50th birthday party, Jughead questions his mom's motives for returning to Riverdale. When an unexpected encounter brings Archie back into the world of G&G, Jughead and Betty devise a plan to help him face his past head-on. Finally, Cheryl and Toni find themselves at a crossroads, and Veronica reveals a damaging secret to Betty.

Video of Riverdale | Chapter Fifty: American Dreams Promo | The CW

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 9PM - "Home Improvement"

Penny licks an egg. Alice is jealous of a flower.

Video of THE MAGICIANS | Season 4, Episode 8: Sneak Peek | SYFY

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC), Wednesday 10PM - "When in Rome"

Will and Frankie continue to clash, and their growing pains may jeopardize the team's next mission in Rome, where they are sent to prevent a terrorist attack.

Video of Whiskey Cavalier 1x03 Promo &quot;When in Rome&quot; (HD) Lauren Cohan, Scott Foley series

THURSDAY

Siren (Freeform), Thursday, 8PM - "Leverage"

Mermaids and humans join forces in a radical plan to stop the oil company, but their efforts have a devastating effect; facing an uncertain future, Ben, Maddie and Ryn come together for a romantic farewell.

Video of Siren 2x08 Promo &quot;Leverage&quot; (HD) Spring Finale

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Peace of Mind"

Sam and Castiel follow a case to a picturesque little town in Arkansas, only to find out nothing is as idyllic as it appears to be. Dean and Jack take a road trip to visit an old friend.

Video of Supernatural 14x15 Promo &quot;Peace of Mind&quot; (HD) Season 14 Episode 15 Promo

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Let's Just Finish the Dance"

The Salvatore School prepares to host the Miss Mystic Falls pageant, while Hope secretly deals with a recent trauma that's causing her magic to go on the fritz. Meanwhile, the unexpected arrival of Roman, a boy from Hope's past, causes Landon to be on alert. Elsewhere, MG struggles with the fallout from his recent actions, while Josie's secret desire to win Miss Mystic Falls takes a backseat to Lizzie's plan for the pageant.

Video of Legacies | Let&#039;s Just Finish The Dance Promo | The CW

The Dead Files (Travel), Thursday 9PM - "Revealed: Drawn to Evil - Medina, New York"

In an enhanced episode, Steve and Amy investigate paranormal activity at a historic estate in Medina, New York. During their unnerving investigation, Steve tracks down local experts who uncover one of the most gruesome murders in the town's history.

FRIDAY

Blindspot (NBC), Friday 8PM - "Frequently Recurring Struggle for Existence"

Jane confronts her past as the team rushes to keep a deadly weapon out of a terrorist's grasp.

Video of Blindspot 4x15 Promo &quot;Frequently Recurring Struggle For Existence&quot; (HD) Season 4 Episode 15 Promo

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Friday 9PM - "(After) Life Sentence"

Zak and the crew travel to Montana to investigate an abandoned prison that was the site of a deadly 1959 riot. Then the guys head to head to Arizona to investigate a jail and courthouse riddled with violence and mystery.

SATURDAY

The First Purge (HBO), Saturday 8PM

PREMIERE: Violence and mayhem spread across the nation when the New Founding Fathers of America try a radical sociological experiment that allows citizens to vent their aggression for one night in an isolated community.

Video of The First Purge – Official Trailer [HD]

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Melrose Hotel"

Zak and the crew investigate a historic hotel plagued by dark spirits in Grand Junction, Colo.; the vicious entities seem to target only men and may have even been responsible for a murder involving the hotel's previous owners.

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8PM - "The Dragon Slayer"

Miles gets an offer to join a podcast network that wants the exclusive rights to the God account story; Cara is faced with a choice that could hurt his big opportunity.

Video of God Friended Me - Blind Spot of Love

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "E My Sports" ?

As Bart begins to excel in video game competitions, Homer discovers a passion for coaching him; Lisa attempts to bring Homer back to reality, but the plan causes chaos.

Video of Preview: Meet Homer The Kite Surfer | Season 30 Ep. 16 | THE SIMPSONS

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9PM - "The Griffin Winter Games"

To the surprise of all the Griffins, Meg makes the U.S. Olympic team as a biathlete and competes in the Winter Olympics.

Video of Preview: Pete&#039;s Headphones | Season 17 Ep. 15 | FAMILY GUY

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"

Secretly furloughed from prison due to failing health, Lex Luthor visits his sister to seek her help; Lena is suspicious of Lex's motives, but when she's faced with a life and death situation, she must decide how she truly feels about her brother.

Video of Supergirl 4x15 Trailer &quot;O Brother, Where Art Thou?&quot; (HD) Season 4 Episode 15 Trailer

Charmed (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Switches & Stones"

Maggie shows Macy, Harry and Charity the strange room under Vera Manor, but they quickly learn just how dangerous it is when Mel and Maggie switch bodies and powers; Macy turns to The Elders for guidance about how to overcome her inner demon.

Video of Charmed | Touched By A Demon Promo | The CW

