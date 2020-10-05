TV THIS WEEK: The Right Stuff, Next & Bly Manor premiere; The Boys finale; Supernatural returns

Fall has arrived, and it's bringing a whole lot of new shows and a few major returns and finales to round it out. Put simply, it finally feels like a new TV season.

Fox's long-delayed AI thriller Next (often stylized as neXt) finally arrives this week as an event series, following a tech genius who has to take on a rogue computer program causing havoc in the world. The pilot was solid, and even though it's been shelved for a year, the show feels just as timely as devices powered by Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant become more and more ubiquitous. Disney+ is kicking off the space race with the period-set drama The Right Stuff about the early days of NASA. If you're looking for something a bit scarier, Netflix is dropping the full run of The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Digging a bit deeper, The CW has the network premiere of the first season of DC Universe's Swamp Thing, if you didn't get a chance to see it on streaming. AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returns for a new season (and new spinoff The World Beyond also has a new episode); The CW's Supernatural returns for its final run of episodes up to its pandemic-delayed series finale; Prime Video's The Boys wraps up its second season; the Adam Sandler original Hubie Halloween hits Netflix; Prime Video has its Welcome to Blumhouse series of films; Hulu has Books of Blood; and a whole lot more.

Clear some space on the sofa, check the batteries in the remote, and check out the full rundown below — there's a lot to love on TV this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

Next (Fox), Tuesday 9PM - "File #1"

SERIES PREMIERE: Silicon Valley pioneer Paul LeBlanc built a fortune on the world-changing innovations he dreamed up. After discovering that one of his own creations – a powerful artificial intelligence called neXt – might spell doom for humankind, Paul tried to shutter the project, only to be kicked out of the company by his own brother.

Video of Official Trailer: NEXT | FOX ENTERTAINMENT

The Boys (Prime Video), Thursday - "What I Know"

SEASON FINALE: The Season 2 finale of the hit superhero send-up, which finds Butcher's (Karl Urban) crew taking on the most powerful, and corrupt, ‘Supes in the world. It all comes to a head in the season finale. The series has already been renewed for Season 3.

Video of The Boys Season 2 - Official Trailer | Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video on YouTube

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Last Holiday"

FINAL RUN PREMIERE: Sam and Dean discover a wood nymph living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost.

Video of Supernatural | Season 15 Part 1 Recap | The CW

The Right Stuff (Disney+), Friday - "Episodes 1 and 2"

SERIES PREMIERE: The incredible story of the early days of the U.S. space program, based on the iconic bestseller by Tom Wolfe. At the height of the Cold War, newly formed NASA selects seven of the military's best test pilots to become astronauts. Competing to be the first in space, these men achieve the extraordinary, inspiring the world to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope.

Video of The Right Stuff | Official Trailer | Disney+

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix), Friday - Full Season

SERIES PREMIERE: From the producers of The Haunting of Hill House comes a new ghost story. The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives October 9th, only on Netflix. The Haunting of Bly Manor stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelia Eve.

Video of The Haunting of Bly Manor | Official Trailer | Netflix

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "The End Is the Beginning"

SEASON PREMIERE: Mortally wounded, Morgan must decide whether to help a desperate stranger while a mysterious bounty hunter tries to finish what Ginny couldn't.

Video of Fear the Walking Dead: A Look at Season 6

MONDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8PM - "Semifinals 1"

Qualifying is over and it's time to step it up for the competition's Semi-Finals. Competitors will face up to ten daunting obstacles including the head-spinning Corkscrew and mechanical Clockwork, which are new to the course this season, in addition to fan favorites such as the Salmon Ladder and the iconic Warped Wall.

Video of Former Giant Gary Brown Goes for a Home Run on the Course - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020

Doomsday Caught on Camera (Travel), Monday 10PM - "A Tornado of Bats and More"

A father/son camping trip turns into a battle against a raging wildfire in an intense race to survive. A towering avalanche on Mount Everest blindsides and buries climbers in their camp. A super typhoon crashes a wedding in the Philippines.

TUESDAY

Welcome to the Blumhouse (Prime Video), Tuesday - "Black Box," "The Lie"

FILM PREMIERE: Black Box: After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is. The Lie: When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception.

Video of The Lie | Official Trailer | Welcome To The Blumhouse | Prime Video

Swamp Thing (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Pilot"

NETWORK SERIES PREMIERE: Abby Arcane arrives home to Marais to examine a swamp dwelling virus. She comes across the mysteries hidden beneath the swamp.

Video of Swamp Thing | Nightmare | Season Trailer | The CW

Next (Fox), Tuesday 9PM - "File #1"

WEDNESDAY

Hubie Halloween (Netflix), Wednesday

FILM PREMIERE: Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it's up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. Hubie Halloween is a hilarious family film about an unlikely hero with an all-star cast including Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph.

Video of Hubie Halloween | Official Trailer | Netflix

Books of Blood (Hulu), Wednesday

FILM PREMIERE: Based on Clive Barker's acclaimed and influential horror anthology book series, Books of Blood follows a journey into uncharted territory through three tales tangled in space and time.

Video of Books of Blood - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original Film Hulu on YouTube

THURSDAY

The Boys (Prime Video), Thursday - "What I Know"

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Last Holiday"

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "For the Sings of You Ancestors"

SEASON PREMIERE: Zed forces humans to work a mining camp as Talon struggles to keep peace. Season 3 premiere.

Video of The Outpost | Tension | Season Trailer | The CW

FRIDAY

The Right Stuff (Disney+), Friday - "Episodes 1 and 2"

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix), Friday - Full Season

Shaft (Cinemax), Friday 8:00PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father — the legendary cop John Shaft — to scour the streets of Harlem and uncover the truth.

Video of SHAFT – Official Trailer [HD]

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Friday 8PM - "A New Twist on the Classics"

Magicians Dan Sperry, My Uyên, Shoot Ogawa, Trigg Watson, Lefty and Alexandra Duvivier are featured.

SATURDAY

Cats (HBO), Saturday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

Video of Cats – Official Trailer (Universal Pictures) HD

Eli Roth's History of Horror (AMC), Saturday 9PM - "House of Hell"

Home is where the heart is, unless you live in a house of hell.

Video of Eli Roth&#039;s History of Horror Season 2 Teaser | Returns October 10 | AMC

SUNDAY

Venom (FX), Sunday 8:30PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating.

Video of VENOM - Official Trailer (HD)

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "Now Museum, Now You Don't"

Lisa stays home from school to explore the wonders of Western art; each family member takes on the persona of a famous artist.

Video of Burns Puts The Kids To Work | Season 32 Ep. 1 | THE SIMPSONS

Pandora (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right"

Jax, Xander, Ralen and Matta track Tierney and Jax's mother to a remote planet with a mysterious secret, only to come into the crosshairs of the planet's strange religious cult, who will stop at nothing to maintain their sinister order.

Video of Pandora | Season 2 Sneak Peek | The CW

Lovecraft Country (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Rewind 1921"

Atticus Black joins his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father.

Video of Lovecraft Country Radio: I Am. | Episode 7 | HBO

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "The End Is the Beginning"

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "Boys & Squirrels"

Peter injures himself and a family of squirrels in a chainsaw accident; Chris and Stewie try to nurse one of the injured rodents back to health; a chiropractor fixes Peter's injury by realigning his spine — and restoring him to his "true height."

Video of Preview: Where Can You Find The Funny? | ANIMATION DOMINATION ON FOX

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC), Sunday 10:15PM - "The Blaze of Gory"

The group adjusts to the reality of life beyond their community's walls; Iris attempts to take charge, in spite of Hope's reservations; Felix and Huck trail the teenagers while Felix is forced to confront unwanted memories.

Video of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Sneak Peek: Season 1, Episode 1

*TV listing information via TV Guide, Zap2it and network listings.