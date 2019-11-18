TV THIS WEEK: The Simpsons’ Thanksgiving horror; The Flash goes 007; new Watchmen; more

A chunk of the Arrowverse is fresh this week as the road to Crisis winds down, and HBO is bringing the heat with new Watchmen and His Dark Materials. Oh, and there’s plenty more coming up on TV.

The Flash is new this week, with Barry and Ralph going undercover in a 007-y story; while Arrow takes Oliver and his team on a search for a weapon that can take on the Monitor. Fox has new episodes of its Sunday animation block, led by a Thanksgiving-themed horror episode of The Simpsons tackling everything from the first Thanksgiving to an evil AI corrupted by cranberry sauce. Over at NBC, it’s pure chaos in the final season of The Good Place now that the universe-shaking “experiment” is over.

USA has new episodes of The Purge and Treadstone, and The CW has Riverdale and Nancy Drew telling some fresh, angst-filled stories. CBS’s surprise hit Evil is also new this week, as its big prophecy mystery starts to come into focus.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “License to Elongate”

Barry turns his attention to prepping Elongated Man for life after Crisis and without The Flash, but Ralph ultimately teaches Barry a lesson. Meanwhile, Cecile faces her own moment of self-discovery while helping a recuperated Chester P. Runk reclaim his identity.

Video of The Flash | Season 6 Episode 6 | License To Elongate Promo | The CW

The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 9 p.m. - “The Answer”

In an attempt to plan a better future, Chidi considers his past.

Video of The Judge Rules on the Fate of Humanity - The Good Place

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Thanksgiving of Horror”

The Simpsons are forced to face various Thanksgiving nightmares, including the first Thanksgiving, an artificial intelligence mishap and a dangerous space mission complicated by a sentient cranberry sauce.

Video of Homer &amp; Marge Discuss The Cost Of Their Trip | Season 31 Ep. 7 | THE SIMPSONS

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - “The World Before”

A fight causes tensions in Oceanside while the Alexandrians set out on a high-stakes mission.

Video of (Spoilers) Sneak Peek S10 E7 | Daryl and Carol&#039;s Prisoner | The Walking Dead

Watchmen (HBO), Sunday 9 p.m. - “This Extraordinary Being”

Deep under the influence of Nostalgia, Angela gets a firsthand account of her grandfather's journey.

Video of Watchmen: Episode 6 Promo | HBO

MONDAY

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9 p.m. - “The Book of Resistance: Chapter One”

Jefferson is torn between his loyalty to his family and his commitment to saving Freeland. Meanwhile, Anissa's commitment to Grace is deepening. Lastly, Jennifer makes an interesting discovery.

Video of Black Lightning | Season 3 Episode 6 | The Book Of Resistance: Chapter One Promo | The CW

His Dark Materials (HBO), Monday 9 p.m. - “The Spies”

Following her kidnapping, Lyra falls in with a new group, but struggles to know who to trust.

Video of His Dark Materials: Season 1 Episode 3 Promo | HBO

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “License to Elongate”

Arrow (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - “Prochnost”

Upon learning the key to oppose The Monitor, Oliver and team return to Russia on a mission to gather the necessary materials. Connor reunites with a figure from his past.

Video of Arrow | Season 8 Episode 5 | Prochnost Promo | The CW

The Purge (USA), Tuesday 9 p.m. - “Happy Holidays”

Marcus sinks into darkness. Esme is on the run. Ben returns home. Ryan gets an unexpected visitor.

Video of The Purge (TV Series) | Ben Ruthlessly Stabs His Purger Friend | Season 2 Episode 5 | on USA Network

Emergence (ABC), Tuesday 10 p.m. - “Fatal Exception”

Jo and Chris rush to find Piper before she's put in harm's way. Meanwhile, Jo faces new challenges at home after betraying Alex and Ed's trust.

Video of Emergence 1x07 Promo &quot;Fatal Exception&quot; (HD)

Treadstone (USA), Tuesday 10 p.m. - “The Hades Awakening”

Soyun has a setback; Bentley takes a trip; Edwards tries to keep Haynes under control.

Video of Treadstone | Top Moments Season 1 Episode 5: Doug Fights Towards Patty Vernon | on USA Network

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - “Chapter Sixty-Four: The Ice Storm”

Archie's plan to host a peaceful Thanksgiving dinner at the community center quickly gets derailed when some unexpected guests arrive. Stranded at Stonewall Prep by an ice storm, Jughead and Betty search for clues about a recent death on campus. Elsewhere, while FP, Alice, Hiram and Hermoine wait out the storm together at Pop's, Cheryl and Toni get resourceful as they host a dinner for Cheryl's family.

Video of Riverdale | Season 4 Episode 7 | Chapter Sixty-Four: The Ice Storm Promo | The CW

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “The Tale of the Fallen Sea Queen”

Believing that solving Lucy's murder will lead to solving Tiffany's murder, the Drew Crew resolves to find a way to speak with the only eyewitness to both murders-Dead Lucy herself. To prepare for this incredibly risky séance, they set off to investigate the last few hours of Lucy Sable's life. Ultimately, they confront Dead Lucy in a horrifying séance, and Nancy is faced with a truth that seems to validate her greatest fear.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 1 Episode 7 | The Tale of the Fallen Sea Queen Promo | The CW

THURSDAY

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8 p.m. - “Golden Time”

Sam and Dean are visited by an old friend. Castiel investigates the disappearance of a local teen.

Video of Supernatural | Season 15 Episode 5 | First Five Promo | The CW

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - “That's Nothing I Had to Remember”

When a truth-seeking monster arrives in Mystic Falls during Commonwealth Day, Hope and Lizzie fear that the secrets they've each been keeping have made them targets. Meanwhile, MG, Kaleb and Kym seek out an unlikely ally, who may have knowledge on how to take down the latest monster. Finally, Freya receives an unexpected visit from one of the Salvatore Students.

Video of Legacies | Season 2 Episode 6 | That&#039;s Nothing I Had To Remember Promo | The CW

The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 9 p.m. - “The Answer”

Evil (CBS), Thursday 10 p.m. - “2 Fathers”

When David recognizes one of the sigils in the Poveglia Codex from his father Leon's artwork, he and Kristen journey to a remote art commune to investigate its meaning and how it's related to David's family.

Video of Evil - 2 Fathers (Preview)

FRIDAY

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8 p.m. - “Past is Present”

Harry and Macy make a startling discovery; Maggie teams up with Abby against an unlikely foe. Mel must save Kat from an uncertain fate.

Video of Charmed | Season 2 Episode 7 | Past Is Present Promo | The CW

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - “NO 'I' IN TEAM”

In a flashback to the Rising, Jack and her archers battle vampires that are taking over the city.

Video of VAN HELSING | Season 4 Episode 9: Sneak Peek | SYFY

In Search Of (History), Friday 10 p.m. - “UFOs”

The mystery of whether extraterrestrial life exists is explored.

Video of Stolen WWII Gold Found in German Tunnels | In Search Of (Season 2) | History

SATURDAY

Planet Earth: Blue Planet II (BBC America), Saturday 9 p.m. - “Blue Planet Now: Wonders of the Reef”

Steve, Chris and Liz join scientists to further understand the importance of migrations, long and short, and understand how human demands have impacted the oceans.

Video of Giant cassowaries are modern-day dinosaurs | Seven Worlds, One Planet | BBC Earth

Us (HBO), Saturday 8 p.m.

PREMIERE: A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them.

Video of Us (2019) - Meet the Tethered Scene (3/10) | Movieclips

In Search Of: Secrets Unearthed (History), Saturday 8 p.m. - “Special Edition”

We're on the hunt for two of the most famed and valuable treasures from the Bible — King Solomon's Mines, and the Ark of the Covenant. Do they exist? Can they still be found? Or... have they already been discovered?

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Prophet & Loss”

After Miles gets the name of Cara's stepfather, they learn that he is potentially involved with an insider trading scheme; when Cara asks Miles to ignore his urge to intervene, he is forced to choose between her wishes or the God account.

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Thanksgiving of Horror”

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - “The World Before”

Watchmen (HBO), Sunday 9 p.m. - “This Extraordinary Being”

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - “Shanksgiving”

When Lois hosts a special Thanksgiving dinner for her family, Peter decides the best way to avoid it is to get arrested; a secret that Stewie has been keeping from everyone is revealed.

Video of Lois Almost Marries Tom Tucker | Season 18 Ep. 6 | FAMILY GUY

*TV listing information via TV Guide, Zap2it.