TV THIS WEEK: The Terror; Fear the Walking Dead; Killjoys and more

It's a relatively light week in terms of new genre shows on the small screen, but there are still a few highlights to check out — including a few good scares to help ring in the fact that summer is almost over.

AMC has a new episode of The Terror this week, along with fresh installments of Fear the Walking Dead and Preacher. The CW has most of its summer slate new, led by the buzzy anthology horror series Two Sentence Horror Stories. SYFY has a new episode of the space actioner Killjoys, along with the original miniseries of Stephen King's It ... you know, in case you'd like a refresher on the OG adaptation before the modern day sequel opens up.

Digging a bit deeper, there's plenty of reality-style genre fare on the dial, including a new Ghost Hunters, The UnXplained, and Unearthed. Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Terror (AMC), Monday 9PM - "Infamy: Gaman"

Chester finds ways to provide for his family and fend off the evil that keeps on following him; Henry faces the trauma from imprisonment; Asako faces bad omens; Amy gets a new job.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Tutorial"

A beauty vlogger records a complex makeup tutorial as the camera catches someone slipping into her room when she's not looking.

Killjoys (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Cherchez La Bitch"

The team goes undercover on a Leithian military base to help find The Lady's true body.

Stephen King's It (SYFY), Saturday 7PM

Seven friends engage in a struggle with the demon they first encountered 30 years earlier in their Maine hometown. From the Stephen King book.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Ner Tamid"

In search of a permanent home for the convoy, Charlie is drawn to a synagogue where she encounters a rabbi surviving on his own; Sarah and Dwight face unexpected foes.

MONDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8PM - "Las Vegas National Finals Night 1"

Night One of the National Finals in Las Vegas. The season's top competitors attempt to conquer all four stages of the world's toughest obstacle course. Stage one features eight obstacles, including "Roulette Row" and "Diving Boards," and must be completed in less than 2:30 in order to advance to stage two.

The Terror (AMC), Monday 9PM - "Infamy: Gaman"

American Dad! (TBS), Monday 10PM - "The Hand That Rocks The Rogu"

Steve babysits Roger's ex-tumor, Rogu, to prove to Francine that he's ready for the responsibility.

Lodge 49 (AMC), Monday 10PM - "DisOrientation"

Ernie recounts his trip to Mexico and Dud sees a solution to all the Lodge's problems. Liz works at Higher Steaks. Dud and Liz spend time with a woman from their father's past.

TUESDAY

Pandora (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Time Out of Mind"

Jax discovers a deadly secret from her past that she is desperate to understand with the help of Ralen and Pilar while the CIS grows increasingly suspicious of Xander's divided loyalties.

Mysteries Decoded (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "The Montauk Experiments"

In the 1980s, stories began circulating that the U.S. government was conducting radical experiments on young children—including mind control tests and time travel. In the wake of new evidence, U.S. Navy veteran-turned-private investigator Jennifer Marshall and conspiracy podcast host Sam Tripoli head to Montauk to investigate.

WEDNESDAY

Ghost Hunters (A&E), Wednesday 9PM - "The Lady in the Window"

The team looks into the paranormal activity reported in a restaurant and bar.

Mountain Monsters (Travel), Wednesday 9PM - "The Waya Woman of Jackson County"

Dead chickens, creepy alters and Wild Bill's high school nickname are all on full display as the AIMS team hunts down a monstrous wolf creature lurking in the cornfields of Jackson County, West Virginia.

THURSDAY

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "A Crown For The Queen"

Talon and Zed pursue a cold-blooded killer in a bold rescue attempt. Gwynn tasks Janzo with finding a cure for the plaguelings, as well as a delusional patient. Gwynn and Garret are reunited.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Tutorial"

FRIDAY

Killjoys (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Cherchez La Bitch"

Mysteries of the Abandoned (Discovery), Friday 10PM - "Deserted American Secrets"

A deserted city in America's heartland, an eerie gigantic wall deep in snowcapped mountains, a deserted town in Spain and a mysterious top-secret Soviet facility are deserted engineering projects, but new discoveries reveal how they were abandoned.

The UnXplained (History), Friday 10PM - "Mysteries of the Mind"

The mysteries involving the mind are explained.

SATURDAY

Planet Earth: Nature's Great Events (BBC America), Saturday 9PM - "The Great Melt"

The summer melt of Arctic ice provides opportunities for millions of animals, but grave dangers for others, including polar bears.

Stephen King's It (SYFY), Saturday 7PM

SUNDAY

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Ner Tamid"

Preacher (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "The Lost Apostle"

Starr is desperately searching for the messiah as the clock ticks down to apocalypse; Tulip and Cass assume fake identities to track Jesse, but the Saint of Killers has him on a short leash, leading him straight toward an explosive end.

Unearthed (Science), Sunday 9PM - "Mystery of the Ice Mummy"

The Iceman is the world's oldest and most perfectly preserved mummy, and brand-new cutting-edge forensic technology is revealing his darkest secrets; these discoveries could change everything we know about the humans who lived 5,000 years ago.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (TBS), Sunday 8PM

Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) joins forces with a spy (Diego Luna) and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire's plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star.

Paranormal Survivor (Travel), Sunday 9PM - "Dark Dreams"

A woman shares her story of being haunted by evil spirits; a couple claims to have been attacked by a demon; Ivan shares his story of ghosts that want to cause harm.

*TV listing information via TV Guide and Zap2it.