TV THIS WEEK: The Terror, Killjoys, Two Sentence Horror Stories, Preacher

HIGHLIGHTS

The Happytime Murders (SHO2), Monday 9PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show.

Video of The Happytime Murders Red Band Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Trailers

The Terror (AMC), Monday 9PM - "Infamy: Shatter Like a Pearl"

The Japanese Americans are forced to undertake a humiliating exercise that divides the community. Chester comes face to face with a man who forces him to question his very nature. Luz, stricken by grief, is forced to make an important choice.

Video of &#039;Shatter Like a Pearl&#039; Next On Ep. 205 | The Terror: Infamy

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Little Monsters"

SEASON-ISH FINALE: A monster adults can't see hunts the vulnerable children of a housing project.

Video of Two Sentence Horror Stories | Little Monsters Promo | The CW

Killjoys (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Terraformance Anxiety"

The Lady's terraforming plans become a reality, as the Killjoy trio scramble to find a way to defeat her.

Video of KILLJOYS | Season 5, Episode 8: Homecoming | SYFY

Preacher (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "Fear of the Lord"

Cassidy and Tulip hide Humperdoo from the Grail, whose operatives are now searching both for their messiah -- and Starr; a tempted Jesse considers a powerful offer.

Video of &#039;Messiahs&#039; Sneak Peek Ep. 407 | Preacher

MONDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8PM - "Las Vegas National Finals Night 3"

The competition heats up in Las Vegas as 28 competitors move forward in an attempt to conquer stage two at the national finals, where six dynamic obstacles await, including three new to the course -- Giant Walk the Plank, Snap Back and Grim Sweeper.

Video of Olympic Gymnast Makes an Unreal Save in Stage 1! - American Ninja Warrior Vegas Finals 2019

The Happytime Murders (SHO2), Monday 9PM

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Monday 9PM - "Ghostly Waters"

Zak and the crew explore a Washington lighthouse with a history of shipwrecks.

The Terror (AMC), Monday 9PM - "Infamy: Shatter Like a Pearl"

Lodge 49 (AMC), Monday 10PM - "Estrella y Mar"

Liz starts a business with Lenore; Ernie and Connie reunites; Dud and Beth test out marriage; Blaise and Scott's issue with each other explodes.

Video of &#039;I&#039;m Irresistible&#039; Sneak Peek Ep. 205 | Lodge 49

TUESDAY

Strange Evidence (Science), Tuesday 8PM - "Aliens of the Apocalypse"

Experts investigate mysterious and strange events caught every day on cameras around the world, and explain how these bizarre things are possible.

Expedition Unknown (Travel), Tuesday 8PM - "Woolly Mammoth: Back from the Grave"

Josh unlocks the mysteries of the woolly mammoth as he searches for frozen DNA to resurrect the long-extinct beast.

Pandora (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "It Ain't Me Babe"

Trapped on an alien world, Jax, Xander and Ralen are stranded with no way home. They must band together to survive, but divided loyalties threaten to destroy them from within. And Jax will ultimately be forced decide her allegiances if they make it through the long night.

Mysteries Decoded (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Area 51"

What may be hidden inside Area 51. Also: A viral movement to storm the U.S. facility there.

WEDNESDAY

Ghost Hunters (A&E), Wednesday 9PM - "The Cursed Castle"

When Jimmy's father built the castle of his dreams, he didn't know it would turn into a nightmare. The stately hotel was once a famous retreat, offering the perfect weekend escape. But these days, many guests and staff have found themselves seeking escape from a variety of spirits. The team discovers a history of destructive fires on the property and Daryl enlists the help of a forensic sketch artist in hopes of identifying the mysterious "woman in white."

THURSDAY

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "The Only Way"

Talon and Zed unlock a power that Talon distrusts. The Mistress plots an unlikely path to victory as a deadly assassin is on the loose at the Outpost. Naya faces her old master, with startling consequences. Lastly, Garret takes on a new objective.

Video of The Outpost | Anand Desai-Barochia | The CW

The Dead Files (Travel), Thursday 9PM - "Revealed: Hotel Hell - Ybor City, Florida"

Steve and Amy investigate a historic hotel where the owners and guests claim they've been tormented by terrifying visions.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Little Monsters"

The Dead Files (Travel), Sunday 10PM - "The Blurry Man"

Amy and Steve meet a family who claims life in their new home has been hell on Earth. Steve learns of a murder, while Amy encounters a praying man that morphs into a terrifying monster.

FRIDAY

BattleBots (Discovery), Friday 8PM - "Live to Die Another Day"

The world's greatest bots redouble their efforts to win a spot in the knockout round when a surprising twist blows the competition wide open.

Video of HIGHLY CONTROVERSIAL MATCH! Did the Judges get it right? Lock-Jaw vs. Skorpios

Killjoys (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Terraformance Anxiety"

SATURDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Saturday 8PM - "Extraterrestrial Visitors"

Possible historic evidence and beliefs are examined around the world. The Dogon people possess knowledge of a galaxy they claim was given to them by a star god named Amma; the Hopi and Zuni people celebrate Kachinas, gods from the sky; Chinese legends tell of the Han leader, Huangdi, arriving on Earth on a flying, yellow dragon. Ancient astronaut theorists believe that extraterrestrials not only interacted with humans, but changed the course of human history.

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Extra Pulses: Lewis Flats School and Zalud House"

In an enhanced episode, Zak and the crew go to New Mexico to investigate a mysterious school situated on land soaked with the spirits of the Apache. The guys then head to a house in California that contains a severely haunted object.

SUNDAY

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Today and Tomorrow"

An encounter with a survivor sends Al and Morgan on a mission into a dangerous settlement; Al chases a lead while Morgan has an epiphany; Grace and Daniel make a connection.

Video of Opening Minutes of Season 5, Episode 13 | Fear the Walking Dead

Preacher (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "Fear of the Lord"

