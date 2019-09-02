TV THIS WEEK: The Terror, Preacher, Fear the Walking Dead, Killjoys and more

It's a light one, but if you're looking for some supernatural thrills and scares, TV this week has you covered. The Terror leads the charge at AMC, along with Fear the Walking Dead and Preacher.

SYFY has a new Killjoys, and The CW has its summer line-up of Two Sentence Horror Stories, Pandora and The Outpost. If you're looking for something on the quirkier side, AMC also has a new installment of The Lodge this week. On the movie front, SYFY has the network debut of the live action anime adaptation Ghost in the Shell.

If you think this week seems thin, you're right. It is. But don't worry — fall is almost here and the TV dial will be stacked soon enough. If you're looking for some streaming alternative options to finish things out, we'd recommend The Boys on Amazon Prime, and Season 1 of Cobra Kai is currently free to view on YouTube.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Terror (AMC), Monday 9PM - "Infamy: The Weak Are Meat"

Chester, in search of a better life, is treated with hostility by his fellow Americans. Luz hopes to be accepted by Henry and Asako in their new home as the Japanese American community celebrates Obon, a festival to commemorate the dead.

Video of &#039;Yuko Strikes Again&#039; Moment of Terror Ep. 203 | The Terror: Infamy

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Only Child"

An elderly Haitian grandma is forced to move in with her estranged son, and she begins to suspect something is very wrong with his perfect family.

Video of Two Sentence Horror Stories | Tutorial Promo | The CW

Killjoys (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Don't Stop Beweaving"

Dutch and Zeph embark on a road trip to a dangerous cult on Leith to find the key to The Lady's destruction.

Video of KILLJOYS | Season 5, Episode 8: Sneak Peek | SYFY

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Leave What You Don't"

Logan's motives are revealed; Sarah, Dwight, and Luciana negotiate for the sake of the mission; Strand and Alicia race to the aid of a new survivor in a familiar place; a dangerous threat emerges.

Video of Sneak Peek: Season 5 Episode 13 | Fear the Walking Dead

Preacher (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "Messiahs"

Tulip and Cassidy tear across the world, hell-bent on making God pay for the latest bloody twist in His plan; an old friend presents Jesse with a unique opportunity that could change everything.

Video of &#039;Messiahs&#039; Next On Ep. 407 | Preacher

MONDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8PM - "Las Vegas National Finals Night 2"

Night 2 of the National Finals in Las Vegas. Stage one features eight obstacles, including "Roulette Row" and "Diving Boards," and must be completed in under 2:30 minutes to advance to stage two. Finalists vie for a $1 million prize and the title of "American Ninja Warrior."

Video of The Women Take on the National Finals - American Ninja Warrior (Promo)

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Monday 9PM - "Ghostlahoma!"

The crew unravels the mystery behind a mortuary-turned-inn in Guthrie, Oklahoma; Zak and the guys then investigate the abandoned prison headquarters of the dark and mysterious Samaritan cult.

The Terror (AMC), Monday 9PM - "Infamy: The Weak Are Meat"

Lodge 49 (AMC), Monday 10PM - "Conjunctio"

Dud plans a trip to Mexico with El Confidente despite Ernie's attempts to steer him down a new path; Liz and Lenore's friendship grows; Scott makes big changes at Lodge 49; and Connie learns about the True Lodge.

Video of &#039;I Used to Pose Nude&#039; Sneak Peek Ep. 204 | Lodge 49

TUESDAY

Pandora (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Under the Red Sky"

Xander enlists Jax on a mission in which she must rekindle a relationship with an old flame, and Xander must confront his own feelings for Jax and question if all orders are meant to be obeyed.

Video of Pandora Series Sizzle Reel - Starts July 16th 8pm on The CW

WEDNESDAY

Psychic Kids (A&E), Wednesday 10PM - "Awake and Afraid"

Psychic Ryan Michaels trains a 9-year-old California boy who is being harassed by a dark entity in his living room. Meanwhile, in New Jersey, Peri Zarrella mentors a 13-year-old girl who suffers from insomnia because spirits speak to her incessantly at night.

THURSDAY

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "There Will Be a Reckoning"

As the Outpost is besieged, its most wanted prisoner plans an escape. Talon and Zed unearth an enemy from Talon's childhood. Milus leaves the Outpost bitterly disappointed.

Video of The Outpost | Anand Desai-Barochia | The CW

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Only Child"

FRIDAY

BattleBots (Discovery), Friday 8PM - "One Flipper to Rule Them All"

The Bots have one last shot of redemption has they fight to earn their place in the Top 16, and Hydra and Bronco fight for the title of greatest flipper in the world.

Video of HIGHLY CONTROVERSIAL MATCH! Did the Judges get it right? Lock-Jaw vs. Skorpios

Ancient Aliens (History), Friday 9PM - "The Nuclear Agenda"

The UFOs are reported to be present at nuclear facilities all over the world.

Killjoys (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Don't Stop Beweaving"

The UnXplained (History), Friday 10PM - "Incredible Survivors"

Incredible tales of human survival are featured.

Video of The UnxPlained: Fire Walkers Defy Laws of Physics (Season 1) | History

SATURDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Saturday 8PM - "Engineering Mysteries"

Evidence shows how ancient builders might have used advanced technology.

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Extra Pulses: Kay's Hollow"

In an enhanced episode, the crew heads to Utah to investigate the remains of a large stone cross said to be a dark magnet for satanic rituals, possession, and death.

SUNDAY

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Leave What You Don't"

Preacher (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "Messiahs"

Ghost in the Shell (SYFY), Sunday 9PM

PREMIERE: A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier (Scarlett Johansson) must battle a new enemy who can hack into people's minds and control them.

Video of G4VmJcZR0Yg

Paranormal Survivor (Travel), Sunday 9PM - "A Sense of Evil"

A woman claims to be tormented by apparitions; the story of a teen being attacked by a demonic beast; Rocky Primiani shares his story of encounters with the afterlife.

Paranormal Emergency (Travel), Sunday 10PM - "Scared to Death"

Two officers witness the beginning of a monstrous legend; a patrolling officer comes face to face with the ghost of a Civil War soldier; helicopter pilots try to outrun a UFO.

