TV THIS WEEK: The Twilight Zone and Doom Patrol premieres; Harley Quinn and Penny Dreadful finales

Network TV and cable is a bit light this week, but don't worry, streaming services are more than ready to pick up the slack. From twist anthologies to bizarro superheroes, here's what's on TV this week.

One of the coolest shows you're possibly not watching, Doom Patrol, makes its eagerly anticipated return to DC Universe and HBO Max for Season 2. The show is bold, weird and fantastic, and Season 2 looks to keep up the action. Jordan Peele's CBS All Access revival of The Twilight Zone is also back with a fresh batch of morality tales this month, while Netflix is bringing Season 2 of its buzzy horror-ish import Dark back for another season.

There are also some big finales this week, most notably Starz's Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and Season 2 of DC Universe's Harley Quinn animated series.

Looking to general network fare, ABC has a new episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s final season; The CW has new Stargirl and The 100; TNT has a new Snowpiercer; and Fox has a fresh episode of the insanely fun Ultimate Tag. There are also plenty of movies hitting cable this week: Avengers: Infinity War on TNT, Tomb Raider on USA, and Doctor Sleep on HBO.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Wednesday 9PM - "A Trout in the Milk"

After a bumpy landing in the disco decade, the team, with Daniel Sousa in tow, reunites with more than one familiar face at the S.H.I.E.L.D. hangout and discovers exactly how to dismantle the Chronicoms' latest plan. But when they get too close for comfort, the Zephyr unexpectedly leaps forward again, this time to a date pivotal to not only the future of S.H.I.E.L.D. but to the future of Director Mack as well.

Video of Enver Gjokaj, Agent Sousa, Joins Marvel&#039;s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access), Thursday - Season 2

SEASON PREMIERE: Discover the next dimension. The modern reimagining of The Twilight Zone, from Jordan Peele, is back.

Video of The Twilight Zone | Season 2 Official Trailer | CBS All Access

Doom Patrol (HBO Max/DC Universe), Thursday - Season 2

SEASON PREMIERE: The Doom Patrol isn't done with the weird just yet! See what the team's been up to in Season 2, starting with 3 new episodes on June 25.

Video of Doom Patrol | Season 2 Extended Trailer | DC Universe

Harley Quinn (DC Universe), Friday - "The Runaway Bridesmaid"

SEASON FINALE: The 13th episode and Season 2 finale of DC Universe's hit animated series Harley Quinn.

Video of Harley Quinn | Binge Season 2 | DC Universe

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime), Sunday 10PM - "Day of the Dead"

SEASON FINALE: Sad news spreads through the Crimson Cat; Fly Rico tries to placate the volatile crowd while Rio argues for vengeance; Peter Craft, Elsa and the boys are trapped in their car during a riot as Tiago tries to help Mateo.

Video of Next on Episode 9 | Penny Dreadful: City of Angels | SHOWTIME

MONDAY

The Titan Games (NBC), Monday 8PM - "West Region 2: The True Meaning of a Titan"

Following Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's belief that people have the potential to be the best they can be, exceptional everyday people test their strength and spirit as they compete head-to-head in hopes of reaching their goal of becoming a Titan.

Video of Kelly Stone and Margaux Alvarez Crank It Up with Nuts and Bolts - The Titan Games

Rampage (TNT), Monday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path.

Video of RAMPAGE - OFFICIAL TRAILER 1 [HD]

Beyond the Unknown (Travel), Monday 10PM - "Roswell Alien, Oakland Poltergeist and Mata Hard Spy Mystery"

Recently discovered photographic slides dating from the late 1940s cold be of a dead alien, the kind that reportedly crash landed in Roswell, New Mexico.

TUESDAY

Stargirl (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "The Justice Society"

Courtney makes a difficult decision after Pat confronts her about the potential consequences of recruiting new members to the JSA. Elsewhere, Barbara shows up in support of Mike's science fair, and Courtney, Yolanda, Beth and Rick prepare for their first major mission.

Video of DC&#039;s Stargirl | Season 1 Episode 6 | The Justice Society Promo | The CW

WEDNESDAY

The 100 (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Nakara"

Clarke and her friends find themselves on a planet that is not what it seems.

Video of The 100 | Season 7 Episode 6 | Nakara Promo | The CW

Ultimate Tag (Fox), Wednesday 9PM - "No One's Faster Than the Flow"

Six more contestants enter the Tag Arena, but only two will leave with $10,000 as they look to outrun the elite Taggers and their jaw-dropping skills. The NFL's Watt brothers (J.J., T.J. and Derek) host.

Video of Preview: Six New Challengers Take On The Fiercest Tagger | Season 1 Ep. 6 | ULTIMATE TAG

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Wednesday 9PM - "A Trout in the Milk"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

THURSDAY

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access), Friday - Season 2

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Doom Patrol (HBO Max/DC Universe), Friday - Season 2

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO: Special Premiere

Giddy up, BMO is gonna be a hero!

Video of BMO Intro | Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Blindspot (NBC), Thursday 9PM - "Awl In"

In an effort to stop Madeline from shipping two planes full of ZIP to the US, the the team splits up into a high-stakes undercover mission where they intercept Madeline's son. Meanwhile, Madeline interrogates an old ally to get information on Kurt and the team.

Video of Blindspot 5x07 Promo &quot;Awl In&quot; (HD) Season 5 Episode 7 Promo

SYFY Wire's the Great Debate (SYFY), Thursday 11PM - "TGD 2: Judgment Day"

Geek-minded panelists quarrel over arcade games, cosplay and time travel.

Video of SYFY WIRE&#039;s The Great Debate | Preview: Premieres June 18 at 11/10c | Season 1 | SYFY

FRIDAY

Harley Quinn (DC Universe), Friday - "The Runaway Bridesmaid"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Laughs, Levitations, and Lies"

Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Mai Wynn, Jay Jay, Murray SawChuck and Jarrett & Raja. Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Video of Masters of Illusion | Dial M For Masters | Season Trailer | The CW

Charlie's Angels (STARZ), Friday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction.

Video of CHARLIE&#039;S ANGELS - Official Trailer (HD)

SATURDAY

Dark (Netflix), Saturday - Season 2

The Dark trilogy continues with Season 2.

Video of Dark Season 2 | Trilogy Trailer | Netflix

Doctor Sleep (HBO), Saturday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the "shine." They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal.

Video of DOCTOR SLEEP - Final Trailer [HD]

Avengers: Infinity War (TNT), Saturday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle the evil Thanos -- an intergalactic despot who plans to use all six Infinity Stones to inflict his twisted will on reality.

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Avengers: Infinity War - Official Trailer

Tomb Raider (USA), Saturday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Hoping to solve the mystery of her father's disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan.

Video of TOMB RAIDER - Official Trailer #1

SUNDAY

Perry Mason (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Chapter Two"

Evangelical preacher Sister Alice offers the Dodsons the church's full moral and financial support, much to her mother Birdy's dismay; during a routine domestic intervention, beat cop Paul Drake is rerouted to a gruesome crime scene.

Video of Perry Mason: Meet the Characters | HBO

NOS4A2 (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "Good Father"

Charlie Manx fights for his life; Millie Manx determines to never let the lights go out in Christmasland again; Bing receives a long awaited call; Wayne McQueen, attempting to understand his mother, walks headlong into danger.

Video of NOS4A2: &#039;A Look at Season 2&#039; | Returns June 21

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime), Sunday 10PM - "Day of the Dead"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Snowpiercer (TNT), Sunday 9PM - "The Universe Is Indifferent"

On a divided Snowpiercer, Melanie intensifies her search for Layton; Layton is weaponizing her secret; Third Class faces a reckoning when he presents them with a choice.

Video of Snowpiercer: Class Warfare - Behind the Scenes of Season 1 | TNT

*TV listings via TV Guide, Zap2it and network listings.