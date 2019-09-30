TV THIS WEEK: The Walking Dead, Batwoman, Supergirl premieres

It's a big week, especially if you're a fan of The CW's superheroes, the Batman universe, and big ol' hit zombie dramas.

The big story this week is the series premiere of The CW's Batwoman, as well as the season premiere of Supergirl. The Batwoman series digs deep into the world of Gotham and the Batman comic-verse (minus the Dark Knight), while Supergirl looks to tackle some Black Mirror-ish themes this year. Looking outside The CW, AMC has the season premiere of its flagship undead series The Walking Dead, which continues the clash with the Whisperers and (we're assuming) will also do a bit of world-building to setup that upcoming Rick-centric spinoff movie.

There's also plenty of new stuff this week, led by NBC's final season of The Good Place, FX's slash-tastic American Horror Story: 1984, The Terror on AMC, Emergence on ABC, and a whole lot more.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "Slashdance"

Imitation is the best form of tragedy. Coming clean can be pretty messy.

Video of American Horror Story: 1984 | Season 9 Ep. 3: Slashdance Preview | FX

The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 9PM - "A Girl From Arizona, Part 2"

Eleanor, Michael, Janet and Tahani have their hands full when the new residents begin to show their true colors. Jason receives some unsettling news.

Video of Michael Gives a Pep Talk to Eleanor, Janet, Tahani and Jason - The Good Place (Episode Highlight)

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "Pilot"

SERIES PREMIERE: Kate Kane returns to Gotham when a gang targets her father and her ex-girlfriend Sophie Moore.

Video of Batwoman | Jampacked Trailer | The CW

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Event Horizon"

SEASON PREMIERE: Kara is surprised to find that CatCo has a new owner who has brought in a star reporter; new couples emerge and explore their budding relationships; J'onn J'onzz receives an unexpected visitor.

Video of Supergirl | Event Horizon Extended Trailer | The CW

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Lines We Cross"

SEASON PREMIERE: The group in Oceanside continues to train in case the Whisperers return; tensions are high as the heroes struggle to hold onto their concept of civilization.

Video of The Walking Dead: A Look at Season 10

MONDAY

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Monday 8PM - "Misfortunate Events"

Zak and the crew investigate a former military installation that's home to an aggressive entity. The guys then encounter a very dangerous and very unholy presence in the basement of a historic hotel in Astoria, Oregon.

The Terror (AMC), Monday 9PM - "Infamy: My Sweet Boy"

Chester and Luz have reached a turning point in their relationship. Amy must take matters into her own hands as she's tormented by a powerful nemesis. Chester meets a boy who gives him answers.

Video of &#039;Yuko Tracks Down Luz!&#039; Moment of Terror Ep. 207 | The Terror: Infamy

Lodge 49 (AMC), Monday 10PM - "Zugzwang"

L. Marvin Metz comes to the Lodge with Dud and Ernie; Liz gets a promotion; and Scott goes for a walk.

Video of &#039;The Interview&#039; Sneak Peek Ep. 208 | Lodge 49

TUESDAY

Most Terrifying Places in America (Travel), Tuesday 8PM - "Haunted Hot Spots and Ghostly Hitchhiker"

A ghostly hitchhiker stalks a lonesome road, a haunted winery pours on the poltergeists, ghost hunters cross a bridge between the living and the dead, phantom soldiers go looking for their missing limbs and more.

Pandora (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Knocking on Heaven's Door"

Jax and Xander have their hands full as a dangerous cat-and-mouse game erupts on campus. Various parties from across the galaxy arrive on Earth, all in pursuit of Jax, during which she encounters a surprise ally who not only protects Jax, but also sheds light on who she really is. Meanwhile, Atria, joined by Pilar, bravely explores her new life mission on Adar, helping her clone brothers and sisters, while Thomas searches for his missing father and Ralen contemplates his return to Zatar.

Video of Pandora | Jax And Xander Break Formalities | The CW

Pandora (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Simple Twist of Fate"

SEASON FINALE: In the Season 1 finale, Jax and Xander confront Tierney in an attempt to stop her sinister plans for galactic domination, while Atria's grassroots movement on Adar to run for Seeker may have serious consequences for the clones as well as her friends.

Video of Pandora | Stairway Firefight | The CW

UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files (History), Tuesday 9PM

For everyday heroes in law enforcement and the military, their mission to serve and protect is put to the ultimate test when they come face to face with dangerous UFOs. Through dramatic re-enactments of actual UFO classified files and expert interviews, this special explores the lengths that people on the front lines will go to keep civilian's safe from extraterrestrial encounters.

Emergence (ABC), Tuesday 10PM - "Camera Wheelbarrow Tiger Pillow"

Jo and Chris attempt to identify the sinister forces coming after Piper, while a mysterious man hinders their search and brings danger too close to home. Meanwhile, Abby works with Piper to trigger her lost memory, while Jo makes a shrewd deal with Benny to secure Piper's future safety.

Video of Emergence of Riddles Episode 1 - Emergence

WEDNESDAY

Expedition Unknown (Discovery), Wednesday 9PM - "Cracking the Secret"

Josh is out to solve a mystery no one has cracked for 40 years: The Secret.

Paranormal Caught on Camera (Travel), Wednesday 9PM - "Bedtime Hauntings and Encounters in the Graveyard"

A woman gets a wake-up call. A ghost hunter becomes hunted.

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "Slashdance"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

THURSDAY

The Dead Files (Travel), Thursday 9PM - "Deadly Force"

Steve and Amy head down to the Florida Everglades to meet with a Reiki master who claims her family is being torn apart by violent paranormal attacks. She's worried if Steve and Amy can't help, someone is going to wind up hurt—or even dead.

The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 9PM - "A Girl From Arizona, Part 2"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Evil (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "177 Minutes"

Kristen, David and Ben are called to investigate a supposed miracle when Naomi Clark, a 17-year-old soccer player, comes back to life after she had been declared dead for almost two hours. Also, Kristen meets with her former boss, Lewis Cormier, at the Queens District Attorney's office, where she runs into Leland Townsend.

Video of Evil - 177 Minutes (Preview)

The Holzer Files (Travel), Thursday 10PM - "Phantoms of the Fire"

The team reopens a legendary ghost hunter's 50-year-old case of rampant paranormal activity at one of the oldest houses in Rye, New York.

UFOs: Dangerous Encounters Exposed (History), Thursday 10:05PM

Exploring actual UFO case files of people who survived extreme encounters with extraterrestrial beings.

FRIDAY

Goosebumps (Disney), Friday 7:15PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Author R.L. Stine (Jack Black), his young daughter (Odeya Rush) and their new neighbor (Dylan Minnette) must save the day when the monsters from the "Goosebumps" books magically come to life.

Video of Goosebumps (1/10) Movie CLIP - The Abominable Snowman of Pasadena (2015) HD

Ancient Aliens (History), Friday 9PM - "The Alien Mountain"

A mysterious mountain in northern Italy has stood witness to strange sightings in the sky and unexplainable phenomena for hundreds of years but could it be attracting extraterrestrial visitors and could there be technology within its rocky slopes.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (SHOWTIME), Friday 7PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town's sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks.

Video of The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) - Betrayal of the Living Dead Scene (6/10) | Movieclips

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Dark Ties"

As a descendant of the Van Helsing warrior lineage, Vanessa Helsing leads mankind against vampires.

Video of VAN HELSING | Season 4, Episode 2: Sneak Peek | SYFY

SATURDAY

31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest (Freeform), Saturday 8PM

A party from the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles honors icons of the Halloween season; the celebration includes a 35th anniversary tribute to "Ghostbusters" and a 50th anniversary tribute to "The Haunted Mansion."

Video of 31 Nights of Halloween | Fan Fest Promo | Freeform

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Serial Killer Spirits: H.H. Holmes Murder House"

Zak and the crew investigate the Irvington, Ind., home where H.H. Holmes killed a 9-year-old boy; the current owner believes dark and sinister forces have overtaken the property, leaving her vulnerable to possession.

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8PM - "The Lady"

Miles and Rakesh help Joy with her new friend suggestion, an aspiring self-help guru; Cara follows a lead in Paris; Ali reveals to Arthur that she's left Harlem Episcopal for a progressive LGBTQ-friendly congregation.

Video of Everything You Need To Know About God Friended Me&#039;s Big Reveals

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "Pilot"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Event Horizon"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Lines We Cross"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Hell Fest (SHOWTIME), Sunday 9PM

Fun going in. Hell getting out.

Witches of Salem (Travel), Sunday 10PM - "Satan Comes to Salem"

An inexplicable evil torments the young girls of Reverend Samuel Parris' household; like a plague, it swiftly spreads through Salem Village; fearing the influence of the devil, the afflicted make accusations of witchcraft.

Mr. Robot (USA), Sunday 10PM - "401 Unauthorized"

SEASON PREMIERE: During the Christmas season, Elliott and Mr. Robot make their return; Darlene deals with real trouble; Tyrell is bored; Dom becomes paranoid.

Video of Mr. Robot | Final Season: Dom DiPierro | USA Network

*TV listing information via TV Guide and Zap2it.