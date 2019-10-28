TV THIS WEEK: Thea returns on Arrow; Ghost Hunters season finale; new Watchmen and more

The Arrowverse continues to roll along, and though most of the superhero shows are new, we'll keep the spotlight on the OG series this week.

Arrow is bringing back longtime co-star Willa Holland, aka Thea Queen, for one last adventure in the show's final season. The Flash, Black Lightning, Batwoman and Supergirl are also new this week as the entire multiverse keeps marching toward the Crisis. Beyond the super-shows, A&E's Ghost Hunters revival digs into its final case of the season, while HBO is rolling out a new episode of Watchmen. AMC has a new episode of The Walking Dead as the Whisperer war is on the verge of sparking right back up into an undead rumpus.

Digging deeper, NBC has a new episode of The Good Place, USA has the Bourne spinoff Treadstone and The Purge, The CW has Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and TBS has an airing of It: Chapter One on Halloween night, in case you're staying in and looking for some scares.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Arrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Leap of Faith"

Reunited with his sister, Oliver and Thea find themselves searching through a familiar maze of catacombs. Meanwhile, John and Lyla partner on a special ops mission.

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9PM - "The Haunted Ring"

As the funeral for Tiffany Hudson nears, her confused spirit seemingly haunts Horseshoe Bay. Nancy invites Bess to stay with her, allowing Nancy to figure out what Bess is hiding. Nick struggles with what he learned about Tiffany. Meanwhile, George reluctantly seeks help from an unusual source as Ace runs into a significant person from his past. Lastly, Carson continues to advise Ryan, much to Nancy's chagrin.

Ghost Hunters (A&E), Wednesday 10PM - "Hospital Horror"

SEASON FINALE: Growing up in the small town of Pampa, Texas, cousins Luke and Chelsea always wanted to start a business together. When the iconic Worley Hospital went up for sale after sitting abandoned for 44 years, they decided it would be the ideal site for a new bed and breakfast. However, after pouring their life savings into it, their plans came to a screeching halt as strange things began to happen soon after starting renovations. With Luke and Chelsea's livelihood on the line, Grant and the team agree to help out by investigating alleged sightings of shadow figures and multiple reports of paralyzing feelings of dread that permeate throughout the hospital. The team detects what appears to be skittish entities, but fail to make contact, so they decide to try an unconventional tactic to help stir up activity.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "What It Always Is"

Supplies go missing from Hilltop; Negan is idolized by an Alexandrian; Ezekiel holds a secret.

Watchmen (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "She Was Killed by Space Junk"

Following a late-night visit from the senator who authored Masked Policing Legislation in Oklahoma, FBI agent Laurie Blake heads to Tulsa to take over the recent murder investigation; The Lord of the Manor receives a harshly worded letter.

MONDAY

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9PM - "The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four"

Jefferson faces new challenges due to the shocking state of Freeland. Lynn finds herself under intense pressure as she desperately tries to find a solution to the continuing crisis in Freeland. Meanwhile, Anissa continues her work at the clinic. Lastly, Jennifer finds her confidence shaken.

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "There Will Be Blood"

Barry's efforts to prepare Cisco for Crisis are derailed when Cisco schemes to save Barry's life instead. Meanwhile, Ramsey Rosso uses his deadly new abilities to save his own life, while sacrificing his humanity in the process.

Arrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Leap of Faith"

The Purge (USA), Tuesday 9PM - "Blindspots"

The residual effects of Purge Night infect the lives of Ryan, Marcus, and Esme.

Emergence (ABC), Tuesday 10PM - "RDZ9021"

Jo is determined to prove Kindred was behind the attack on Benny and April. Meanwhile, Piper experiences intense, confusing visions.

Treadstone (USA), Tuesday 10PM - "The Berlin Proposal"

Bentley searches for answers. Edwards meets an asset. Doug gets a visitor. Soyun gets a mission.

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Sixty-One: Halloween"

Ominous videotapes appear on doorsteps across Riverdale. At Stonewall Prep, Jughead learns about a series of mysterious disappearances that have occurred to former students at the school. Meanwhile, Archie's plan to create a safe space for the town's kids gets derailed when some unwanted visitors crash their Halloween party. Elsewhere, Veronica comes face to face with trouble, while Betty's past comes back to haunt her. Lastly, a haunting a Thistlehouse rocks Cheryl and Toni to their core.

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9PM - "The Haunted Ring"

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "The Lady in White"

A hidden chapter of Camp Redwood is revealed. The survivors help a stranded hitchhiker.

Ghost Hunters (A&E), Wednesday 10PM - "Hospital Horror"

THURSDAY

It (TBS), Thursday 8PM

Seven young outcasts are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise.

The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time (The CW), Thursday 8PM

Dean Cain counts down the scariest movies of all time

Mysteries Decoded (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Vampires of New Orleans"

US Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall heads to New Orleans and teams up with vampire/writer Vincent Curiel to investigate whether an ancient vampire has cracked the code on immortality.

The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 9PM - "A Chip Driver Mystery"

One of the new residents creates a division in the ranks.

FRIDAY

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Deconstructing Harry"

Macy and Mel join forces with Abigael to track down the Assassin; Maggie starts her new gig and has a breakthrough when she reaches out to help Jordan. Harry discovers a horrifying secret.

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Miles And Miles"

In an infested desert, Flesh and Axel chase a crazed Max, who has held Jennifer and Owen hostage.

In Search Of (History), Friday 10PM - "Secrets of the Bible"

King Solomon's Mines and the Ark of the Covenant are sought.

SATURDAY

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Albion Castle"

Zak and the team investigate the Albion Castle in San Francisco

Destination Fear (Travel), Saturday 10PM - "Old South Pittsburg Hospital"

The team explores a haunted hospital in Tennessee

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8:30PM - "The Fighter"

The God account sends Miles the name of Elena, a social worker who began training in mixed martial arts to help heal the emotional wounds of a traumatic experience; Arthur is torn between a professional opportunity and promises he made to Trish.

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "Gorillas on the Mast"

After a trip to Aquatraz Water Park, Lisa becomes determined to set free Springfield's most vicious animals in captivity; Homer fulfills a lifelong dream of buying a boat, and quickly realizes boat ownership sucks.

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "Cat Fight"

When Quagmire opens a cat café in town, Brian decides to take a stand to get the café shut down; when Meg and Brian get in trouble at school, Lois becomes nervous and decides they need to go to church camp to find their way.

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "Mine Is a Long and a Sad Tale"

Alice takes Kate down the sad, winding road of her life in the days after the accident; Mary has an argument with Catherine that sends her looking for Kate at Wayne Tower, but she becomes unwelcome company for Luke.

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Dangerous Liaisons"?

On the eve of the worldwide launch of Andrea Rojas's virtual reality contact lenses, Kara and William team up on an investigation that exposes a terrorist plot; Kelly and Alex celebrate an anniversary, but Alex's safety is in jeopardy.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "What It Always Is"

Venom (Starz), Sunday 8PM

PREMIERE: Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating.

Watchmen (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "She Was Killed by Space Junk"

Mr. Robot (USA), Sunday 10PM - "405 Method Not Allowed"

Dom has no fun on Christmas; Darlene and Elliot give a run-around; Krista plays hooky.

