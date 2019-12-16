TV THIS WEEK: Treadstone, The Purge and Mr. Robot finales; Celebrating Stan Lee special

Things are a bit slow as we head toward Christmas, but there are still some goodies under the TV tree. The big story is USA's fresh lineup of genre-adjacent originals comes to an end this week, along with the acclaimed Mr. Robot.

The Jason Bourne-related action series Treadstone, as well as the horror adaptation The Purge (complete with an Ethan Hawke cameo!), are both wrapping up their subsequent seasons this week. The long-running Mr. Robot is also bringing its twisty mystery to an end. If you're looking for some comic book-y goodness, ABC has a special looking back on the legacy of Stan Lee that should be a good one. Digging a bit deeper, SYFY has a new Van Helsing, HBO has a new His Dark Materials, and History has a new Vikings.

Of course, things might be a bit slow on linear TV at the moment, but there's a boatload of new stuff on streaming. Amazon Prime has a new season of The Expanse and Hulu has a fresh season of The Runaways, just to name a few of the December highlights.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Purge (USA), Tuesday 9PM - "7:01 a.m."

SEASON FINALE: As Purge Night rages on, Esme, Ryan, Marcus and Ben fight for their lives and their loved ones.

Treadstone (USA), Tuesday 10PM - "The Cicada Covenant"

SERIES FINALE: Bentley makes a choice; Tara takes action, and Edwards runs into complications.

Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee (ABC), Friday 8PM

Stars of the Marvel Universe assemble to celebrate the life and luminous legacy of Stan Lee.

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "The Beholder"

The President and Ivory try to decipher what really happened in the Dark Realm.

Mr. Robot (USA), Sunday 9PM - "Series Finale Parts 1 & 2"

Parts one and two of the series finale.

MONDAY

His Dark Materials (HBO), Monday 9PM - "The Fight to the Death"

Lyra must use her methods of deception to outwit a formidable foe.

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

UFOs: The Lost Evidence (Travel), Wednesday 8PM

Looking into some evidences that could prove that ancient men were visited by aliens

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Wednesday 9PM - "Christmas Magic 2019"

This one-hour special features some of today's hottest magicians, along with a dose of holiday magic. The special is hosted by Dean Cain and produced by Associated Television International.

Vikings (History), Wednesday 10PM - "All the Prisoners"

Lagertha leads her village's response to the recent attacks but despite her best efforts, when the inevitable attack comes, the consequences are tragic. Olaf has a bold new plan for the future of Norway. In Kiev, although Ivar discusses Oleg's ambitions for Scandinavia, he's actually more interested in the plight of Igor, the young heir who Oleg controls.

THURSDAY

Disney Prep & Landing, Parts 1 & 2 (ABC), Thursday 8PM

A veteran elf (voice of Dave Foley) is passed over for a promotion and instead gets paired with an eager rookie. The new partners encounter a violent snowstorm during their Christmas Eve mission, making their job more challenging than they anticipated. Voice of Magee: Sarah Chalke. Then: An elf needs help troubleshooting a Christmas crisis after a mischievous kid hacks into Santa's database, so he reaches out to his estranged brother, who works on the coal squad.

FRIDAY

UFOs: Secret Alien Technology (History), Friday 10PM

Many wonder if our greatest inventions are the products of reverse-engineered alien technology.

SATURDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Saturday 8PM - "Forbidden Sites"

In 2019, millions responded to an internet post advocating the storming of the gates of the world's most top-secret military installation; a look at the Storm Area 51 movement.

SUNDAY

