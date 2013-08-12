TV THIS WEEK: True Blood, Being Human finales, Face Off and more!

This week on True Blood it looks like there will be one bloody finale as the series finishes its sixth season, and BBC America's Being Human signs off forever after a battle with the devil.
Also, Syfy premieres its sixth season of Face Off with the vets vs. rookies, and then some of the best cosplayers out there compete on Syfy's Heroes of Cosplay.
And Scott and Stiles continue the search for their parents on Teen Wolf, tension rises on Under the Dome, Fry's brain is explored on Futurama, a possible âbiopocalypseâ is delved into on Joe Rogan Questions Everything, Wilfred's aggression becomes an issue on Wilfred, and devastating cyber attacks strike Vancouver on Continuum.
Here's what we have to look forward to this week on sci-fi, fantasy and paranormal TV.
Monday, Aug. 12
Teen Wolf (MTV) 10 p.m. - âAlpha Pactâ
With Scott's mom and Stiles' dad still missing, the gang searches for the Darach. Meanwhile, Derek and Peter try to find a way to save Cora.
Here's a preview:
Under the Dome (CBS) 10 p.m. - âThicker Than Waterâ
Julia discovers the powers of the mini-dome. Meanwhile, food and water become more scarce, and Junior stands up to Big Jim.
Here's a promo:
Other Monday shows of interest:
On Bio's My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera (9 p.m.), a woman's phone continues to ring after it's been unplugged. And on the channel's The Ghost Inside My Child (10 p.m.), a girl is afraid buildings will collapse on her in âDisaster Deaths.â
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Face Off (Syfy) 9 p.m. - âGoing for Goldâ
Season-five premiere! The rookies discover they're competing against the vets for top honors.
Here's a look:
Heroes of Cosplay (Syfy) 10:30 p.m. - âWizard World of Portlandâ
Series premiere! Nine cosplayers travel around the world to compete in costume competitions at comic-book and genre conventions. First up, several of the cosplayers create new characters for Wizard World in Portland.
Here's a preview:
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Paranormal Witness (Syfy) 9 p.m. - âThe Saint of Deathâ
A man is haunted by the patron saint of the criminal underworld, Santa Muerte.
Here's a look:
Futurama (Comedy Central) 10 p.m. - âGame of Tonesâ
When a spaceship begins emitting musical tones that Fry believes he's heard before, the Professor takes an in-depth look into Fry's brain to see if he can pinpoint the original source of the music.
Here's a preview:
Â
Â
Â
Joe Rogan Questions Everything (Syfy) 10 p.m. - âBiopocalypseâ
Joe Rogan questions whether a real-life version of the movie 28 Days Later could happen because of a man-made or mutated disease.
Here's a promo:
Other Wednesday shows of interest:
On FX's horror showÂ The Bridge (10 p.m.), Marco discovers secrets about Sonya and Hank's past in âID.â
Thursday, Aug. 15
Wilfred (FX) 10 p.m. - âDistanceâ
How to deal with Wilfred's aggression becomes an issue.
Here's a promo:
Friday, Aug. 16
Continuum (Syfy) 10 p.m. - âSecond Guessedâ
Kiera and Carlos try to stop a series of crippling cyber attacks on Vancouver. Meanwhile, clues point to Alec's technology as the cause.
Here's a preview:
Other Friday shows of interest:
On the season-eight premiere of the Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures (9 p.m.), Zak, Nick and Aaron head to Goodsprings, Nev., to investigate reports at the century-old Pioneer Saloon. And on Disney's Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel (8 p.m.), when Doofenshmirtz's power-draining âinatorâ zaps Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor and Hulk, the guys try to help them get back their superpowers.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Being Human (BBC America) 11 p.m. - âThe Last Broadcastâ
Series finale! In the finale episode of the series, Hal, Tom and Alex go to war with the devil in hopes of saving the world. Note the later time.
Here's a promo:
Do No Harm (NBC) 10 p.m. - âCircadian Rhythmsâ
The incomplete kill drug causes Jason and Ian's condition to become unstable just as Jason prepares to operate on Jordan's son.
Other Saturday shows of interest:
On A&E's Psychic Tia (10 & 10:30 p.m.), Tia gets a visit from a celebrity spirit and Tia plans an anti-baby shower for her son and his girlfriend.
Sunday, Aug. 18
True Blood (HBO) 9 p.m. - âRadioactiveâ
Season-six finale! Sookie considers a future with Warlow, while Bon Temps prepares when a new crisis threatens both the humans and the vamps. Meanwhile, Bill learns that salvation has a price. HBO has renewed True Blood for a seventh season.
Here's a look:
What are you going to watch?
Â