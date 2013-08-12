TV THIS WEEK: True Blood, Being Human finales, Face Off and more!

This week on True Blood it looks like there will be one bloody finale as the series finishes its sixth season, and BBC America's Being Human signs off forever after a battle with the devil.

Also, Syfy premieres its sixth season of Face Off with the vets vs. rookies, and then some of the best cosplayers out there compete on Syfy's Heroes of Cosplay.

And Scott and Stiles continue the search for their parents on Teen Wolf, tension rises on Under the Dome, Fry's brain is explored on Futurama, a possible âbiopocalypseâ is delved into on Joe Rogan Questions Everything, Wilfred's aggression becomes an issue on Wilfred, and devastating cyber attacks strike Vancouver on Continuum.

Here's what we have to look forward to this week on sci-fi, fantasy and paranormal TV.

Monday, Aug. 12

Teen Wolf (MTV) 10 p.m. - âAlpha Pactâ

With Scott's mom and Stiles' dad still missing, the gang searches for the Darach. Meanwhile, Derek and Peter try to find a way to save Cora.

Here's a preview:

Video of INKGhLzENF4

Under the Dome (CBS) 10 p.m. - âThicker Than Waterâ

Julia discovers the powers of the mini-dome. Meanwhile, food and water become more scarce, and Junior stands up to Big Jim.

Here's a promo:

Video of PoY72CAUxiw

Other Monday shows of interest:

On Bio's My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera (9 p.m.), a woman's phone continues to ring after it's been unplugged. And on the channel's The Ghost Inside My Child (10 p.m.), a girl is afraid buildings will collapse on her in âDisaster Deaths.â

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Face Off (Syfy) 9 p.m. - âGoing for Goldâ

Season-five premiere! The rookies discover they're competing against the vets for top honors.

Here's a look:

Video of Um5Wc0ndh70

Heroes of Cosplay (Syfy) 10:30 p.m. - âWizard World of Portlandâ

Series premiere! Nine cosplayers travel around the world to compete in costume competitions at comic-book and genre conventions. First up, several of the cosplayers create new characters for Wizard World in Portland.

Here's a preview:

Video of Epo1F4lc_lE

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Paranormal Witness (Syfy) 9 p.m. - âThe Saint of Deathâ

A man is haunted by the patron saint of the criminal underworld, Santa Muerte.

Here's a look:

Video of YndyqT1ZRJk

Futurama (Comedy Central) 10 p.m. - âGame of Tonesâ

When a spaceship begins emitting musical tones that Fry believes he's heard before, the Professor takes an in-depth look into Fry's brain to see if he can pinpoint the original source of the music.

Here's a preview:

Â

Â

Â

Joe Rogan Questions Everything (Syfy) 10 p.m. - âBiopocalypseâ

Joe Rogan questions whether a real-life version of the movie 28 Days Later could happen because of a man-made or mutated disease.

Here's a promo:

Video of JvlA6baBObM

Other Wednesday shows of interest:

On FX's horror showÂ The Bridge (10 p.m.), Marco discovers secrets about Sonya and Hank's past in âID.â

Thursday, Aug. 15

Wilfred (FX) 10 p.m. - âDistanceâ

How to deal with Wilfred's aggression becomes an issue.

Here's a promo:

Video of Y8k5K1jCRNQ

Friday, Aug. 16

Continuum (Syfy) 10 p.m. - âSecond Guessedâ

Kiera and Carlos try to stop a series of crippling cyber attacks on Vancouver. Meanwhile, clues point to Alec's technology as the cause.

Here's a preview:

Video of YEd4_qXM-F4

Other Friday shows of interest:

On the season-eight premiere of the Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures (9 p.m.), Zak, Nick and Aaron head to Goodsprings, Nev., to investigate reports at the century-old Pioneer Saloon. And on Disney's Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel (8 p.m.), when Doofenshmirtz's power-draining âinatorâ zaps Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor and Hulk, the guys try to help them get back their superpowers.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Being Human (BBC America) 11 p.m. - âThe Last Broadcastâ

Series finale! In the finale episode of the series, Hal, Tom and Alex go to war with the devil in hopes of saving the world. Note the later time.

Here's a promo:

Video of 7BMrt-a5fW8

Do No Harm (NBC) 10 p.m. - âCircadian Rhythmsâ

The incomplete kill drug causes Jason and Ian's condition to become unstable just as Jason prepares to operate on Jordan's son.

Other Saturday shows of interest:

On A&E's Psychic Tia (10 & 10:30 p.m.), Tia gets a visit from a celebrity spirit and Tia plans an anti-baby shower for her son and his girlfriend.

Sunday, Aug. 18

True Blood (HBO) 9 p.m. - âRadioactiveâ

Season-six finale! Sookie considers a future with Warlow, while Bon Temps prepares when a new crisis threatens both the humans and the vamps. Meanwhile, Bill learns that salvation has a price. HBO has renewed True Blood for a seventh season.

Here's a look:

Video of Mk5CuD3g3YQ

What are you going to watch?

Â