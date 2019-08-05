TV THIS WEEK: Two Sentence Horror Stories premiere; The 100 and Blood & Treasure finales

If you're looking for a clever spooky project to provide a few scares this summer, The CW is trying to fill that void this week. We also have some summer show finales as we slowly start to move toward the fall season.

The CW's new anthology horror series Two Sentence Horror Stories makes its debut this week, bringing the viral concept to primetime. The network is also wrapping up the sixth season of the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series The 100, and CBS is dropping the finale of its action-packed thriller Blood & Treasure (already renewed for a second season). Digging a bit deeper, AMC has new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and Preacher this week, as well as a preview of the tenth season of The Walking Dead.

Beyond that, there's a new Legion on FX, a new Krypton on SYFY, a new The InBetween on NBC, a new Killjoys on SYFY, and plenty of ghost-hunting and investigation shows across the dial.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

The 100 (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "The Blood of Sanctum"

SEASON FINALE: In the Season 6 finale, Sanctum becomes a battleground between the devout and the non-believers; and the mystery of the anomaly deepens.

Video of The 100 | The Blood Of Sanctum Promo | The CW

Blood & Treasure (CBS), Tuesday 10PM - "The Revenge of Farouk"

SEASON FINALE: In the Season 1 finale, secrets are exposed, fates are sealed, and Danny and Lexi's lives will never be the same after Farouk's master plan is put into action.

Video of Blood &amp; Treasure - What&#039;s In The Vault?

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Gentleman"

SERIES PREMIERE: In the premiere, a serial killer with an obsession for single moms stalks a young mother who rejected him.

Video of Two Sentence Horror Stories | New Nightmare Promo | The CW

Killjoys (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Ship Outta Luck"

The Killjoy trio must figure out a way to breakout from an inescapable maximum security prison.

Video of KILLJOYS | Season 5, Episode 4: Sneak Peek | SYFY

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Channel 4"

The group, traveling in a convoy, doubles-down on their mission to help survivors; in an effort to encourage more survivors to reach out, Al, Luciana and Charlie document Morgan and the gang on a dangerous mission to help a reclusive survivor.

Video of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 Comic-Con Trailer

MONDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8PM - "Seattle; Tacoma City Finals"

"American Ninja Warrior" heads back to the Pacific Northwest for the City Finals round of the competition at the Tacoma Dome. Competitors face up to 10 obstacles, including Northwest Passage.

Video of Josh Harris Gets Fresh on the Course - American Ninja Warrior Oklahoma City Finals 2019 (Exclusive)

Paranormal Survivor (Travel), Monday 9PM - "Within These Walls"

Julie Weinstein gets more than she bargained for when she buys a farmhouse haunted by an evil slave runner; a couple's new home seeps blood from the walls while a ghost targets their son; and a fixer-upper becomes a reno nightmare.

American Dad! (TBS), Monday 10PM - "Enter Stanman"

Roger helps Stan enter Francine's dreams after he becomes insecure about their contents.

Video of American Dad: Smith House Rules | TBS

Legion (FX), Monday 10PM - "Chapter 26"

The beginning of the end.

Video of Legion | Season 3 Ep. 7: Chapter 26 Preview | FX

Paranormal Emergency (Travel), Monday 10PM - "It Wasn't Human"

An officer discovers a demon lurking around an abandoned factory; a paramedic is trapped inside a speeding ambulance with a poltergeist; and a mysterious entity protects an officer during a shootout.

TUESDAY

Pandora (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "I Shall Be Released"

Jax joins Xander and her fellow cadets in responding to an emergency distress call from a secret lab only to discover that a deadly experiment has infected the scientists and now the cadets are infected as well.

Video of Pandora | The Truth Trailer | The CW

The 100 (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "The Blood of Sanctum"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Blood & Treasure (CBS), Tuesday 10PM - "The Revenge of Farouk"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

WEDNESDAY

Contact (Discovery), Wednesday 10PM - "Alien Evidence"

At a turning point in UFO history, six experts deploy CIA-developed link analysis software, special ops intelligence training, and boots-on-the-ground journalism in a global investigation to determine if aliens have made contact with Earth.

Krypton (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Blood Moon"

Seg reunites with Val and the Rebels as General Zod mounts his final attack on the Rebellion.

Video of KRYPTON | Season 2, Episode 8: Guess Who? | SYFY

The InBetween (NBC), Wednesday 10PM - "The Devil's Refugee"

Cassie, Tom and Damien investigate the cold case disappearance of Millie and soon realize that her disappearance may involve an old acquaintance, Ed Roven.

Video of The InBetween 1x09 Promo &quot;The Devil&#039;s Refugee&quot; (HD)

THURSDAY

The Dead Files (Travel), Thursday 8PM - "The Problem Upstairs and the Manifestation"

Steve and Amy investigate a home in Pittsburgh where a family is terrified by a dangerous entity, and Amy encounters clashing spirits. Then, in Ohio, a poltergeist is haunting a family, and Amy confronts the manifested negative energy.

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "The Blade of the Three"

Wythers hatches a plan to save Garret before it is too late. Gwynn responds to Tobin's proposal. Meanwhile, Talon and Zed discover a key to great power. Lastly, Garret heads out on a dark mission.

Video of The Outpost | Regarding The Matter Of Garret Spears Scene | The CW

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Gentleman"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Thursday 9:30PM - "Squirm"

A low-paid office assistant wakes up naked in her own bed after the office holiday party with no idea how she got there.

Elementary (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "Reichenbach Falls"

Tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach inadvertently provides Holmes and Watson with a lead that could give them evidence that brings him to justice.

Video of Elementary - Reichenbach Falls (Preview)

FRIDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM - "The Alien Infection"

(Enhanced.) In 2016, scientists made the astonishing discovery that 30 percent of all protein adaptations since humans' divergence with chimpanzees have been driven by viruses.

Ancient Aliens (History), Friday 9PM - "Project Hybrid"

It is discussed whether extraterrestrials are altering human DNA and repopulating the Earth with alien/human hybrids. A trail of evidence is followed from ancient cultures to modern-day animal mutilations and alien abductions.

Haunted Towns (Travel), Friday 10PM - "Wrath of the Fire Goddess"

The Tennessee Wraith Chasers experience unimaginable terror as they investigate the town of Hilo, Hawaii. Voices in underground lava tubes warn of impending danger on the Big Island, giving the team a new respect for the vengeful fire goddess Pele.

Killjoys (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Ship Outta Luck"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

The UnXplained (History), Friday 10PM - "Unnatural Nature"

Many mysteries of planet Earth are far from understood. This episode will try to find out how the Devil's Tower was formed and other unsolved mysteries of the planet earth.

Video of The UnXplained: Secrets of the Winchester Mystery House (Season 1) | History

SATURDAY

Passengers (FXX), Saturday 9PM

Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers (Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt) enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger.

Video of 7BWWWQzTpNU

Aquaman (HBO), Saturday 8PM

PREMIERE: Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother.

Video of Aquaman - Official Trailer 1

The UnXplained (History), Saturday 8PM - "Enhanced"

An exploration of the world's most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries; Compelling contributions from scientists, historians, and witnesses as they seek to shed light on how the impossible can happen.

What on Earth? (Science), Saturday 8PM

An exploration of breathtaking images and unfathomable mysteries.

SUNDAY

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 8PM - "Season 10 Preview Special"

In the years following a zombie apocalypse, survivors seek refuge in a world overrun by the dead.

Video of The Walking Dead Season 10 Comic-Con Trailer

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Channel 4"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Preacher (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "Deviant"

In her attempt to rescue Cassidy, Tulip meets an unexpected obstacle; as his hopes of escape fade, Cassidy reflects on decisions he made 100 years ago; the Saint of Killers is closing in on Jesse.

Video of Preacher Season 4 Teaser: &#039;Faith&#039; | Returns August 4

*TV listings via TV Guide and Zap2it.