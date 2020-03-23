TV THIS WEEK: Vagrant Queen premieres; Picard and Project Blue Book season finales

We might all be stuck inside living our best self-isolation life, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty of stuff on the small screen to keep us distracted in the meantime. From the premiere of a buzzy new SYFY series to a couple of high-profile finales, here's what we'll be watching on TV this week...

The big story is the premiere of SYFY's new space adventure Vagrant Queen, based on the comic of the same name. The series has a real Killjoys/Farscape vibe to it and looks to be one of the few new shows hitting amidst the coronavirus panic. As for big finales, Star Trek: Picard is wrapping up its first season (but don't worry, it's already been renewed for Year 2) and Project Blue Book has its last case of Season 2 this week.

Outside of endings and beginnings, there are also some great shows right in the middle of their runs. We have a new episode of Westworld, which recently returned for its third season, plus a new episode of The Walking Dead (which is still dealing with the aftermath of that shocking death). If you're looking for something a bit more super-heroic, Supergirl and Batwoman are both new this week (though The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow are on a brief, sudden hiatus for a few weeks).

So find a comfy spot on the couch, set your DVR, and dig into our full rundown below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Project Blue Book (History), Tuesday 10PM - "Operation Mainbrace"

SEASON FINALE: UFOs and USOs begin plaguing a massive naval exercise on the border of Russian waters, and Hynek and Quinn soon realize it's up to them to stop a rogue Admiral from starting World War III.

Video of Inside Project Blue Book: Broken Arrow (Season 2) | History

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access), Thursday - "Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2"

SEASON FINALE: The second part of the epic season finale arrives. But don't worry — Picard is already renewed for a second season in 2021.

Video of Star Trek: Picard - &quot;Et In Arcadia Ego, Part 2&quot; Exclusive Clip

Vagrant Queen (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "A Royal Ass-Kicking"

SERIES PREMIERE: Former queen Elida is cornered by her nemesis. An old friend comes to her aid, delivering big news.

Video of Vagrant Queen | Official Trailer 1 | Premieres Friday March 27 At 10/9c | SYFY

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Look at the Flowers"

Heroes and villains reckon with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire; Eugene takes a group on a journey to meet Stephanie, with the hopes of befriending another civilization.

Video of Virgil Asks Michonne a Favor | The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Season 10, Episode 13

Westworld (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "The Absence of Field"

Some do not like what they see in the mirror but shouldn't blame the mirror.

Video of Westworld Season 3 | Analysis: Thandie Newton &amp; Tessa Thompson Featurette | HBO

MONDAY

Supernatural (The CW), Monday 8PM - "Destiny's Child"

A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam and Dean to Jo's door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby. Meanwhile, Castiel asks Jack to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest.

Video of Supernatural | Season 15 Episode 13 | Destiny&#039;s Child Promo | The CW

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Monday 9PM - "Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space"

Liz is forced to put her latest experiment on hold after Rosa begins to struggle with her new life in Roswell. Reluctant to face the truth about his mother's past, Michael turns his attention to helping Maria, who is dealing with her own family crisis. Elsewhere, Isobel agrees to join her mother for a day of spiritual healing to keep herself distracted. Finally, Rosa turns to Kyle to learn the truth about what really happened the night she died.

Video of Roswell, New Mexico | Amber Midthunder - Interview | The CW

The Plot Against America (HBO), Monday 9PM - "Episode 2"

Lindbergh's increasingly popular campaign sweeps through the U.S. and captures some in the Levin family, as well as Bengelsdorf, with Evelyn as his assistant and lover, becoming a key asset in the Lindbergh camp, while Sandy, enamored of the aviator's charm, celebrity and history, begins a rebellion of his own within the family of New Deal Democrats. Meanwhile, Alvin must decide between serving a local developer or risking an open fight with the fascist forces he sees spreading across the world.

Video of The Plot Against America: Script to Screen (Episode 1 Bonus Clip) | HBO

Manifest (NBC), Monday 10PM - "Unaccompanied Minors"

As Zeke's condition worsens and the clock ticks towards his Death Date, he must confront his past while Saanvi tries to secure him a future. A pair of connected callings lead Ben and TJ to a surprising loved one, and Michaela faces a moral dilemma when her own calling instructs her to let a criminal go free.

Video of Manifest 2x11 Promo &quot;Unaccompanied Minors&quot; (HD)

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC), Monday 10PM - "Clara"

The game begins to have a deeper impact on our team's lives in the real world; the mystery of Clara's disappearance deepens as the gang learns the full story; fresh clues take the game in a new direction.

Video of &#039;Peter&#039; Series Premiere FULL Episode | Dispatches From Elsewhere

TUESDAY

Project Blue Book (History), Tuesday 10PM - "Operation Mainbrace"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages (TBS), Tuesday 10:30PM - "Moving Out: Part One"

Al and Prince Chauncley make big plans for their futures.

Video of Miracle Workers: Dark Ages | Prince Chauncley Meets Princess Vicky | TBS

WEDNESDAY

A Wrinkle In Time (Disney+), Wednesday

The epic fantasy adventure film lands on DIsney+, featuring the all star cast Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Zach Galifianakis, Chris Pine and a whole lot more.

Video of A Wrinkle in Time Official US Trailer

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform), Wednesday 9PM - "My Witches"

The unit travels to Salem Town, but a disturbance throws the proceedings into chaos. Tally wonders if she made the right choice to embark on a military career. Abigail attempts to bury the hatchet with Raelle. Raelle grows closer to Scylla.

Video of This Season On Motherland: Fort Salem | Freeform

LEGO Masters (Fox), Wednesday 9PM - "Good vs. Evil"

Terry Crews is welcomed to the LEGO MASTERS set as the contestants embark on a competition of good vs. evil. Storytelling and creativity are at the forefront as contestants create evil lairs. The episode's twist involves each team member incorporating a "swooshable vehicle," a handheld creation that is brought to life as contestants fly them around their LEGO® world. One duo will be eliminated, leaving only three teams left.

Video of Build Of The Week: Vegetable Monster | Season 1 Ep. 7 | LEGO MASTERS

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "The Balls"

Margo sees a purse she hates. Alice writes a letter.

Video of THE MAGICIANS | Sneak Peek: The Final Musical Episode | Season 5 Episode 12 | SYFY

True Terror With Robert Englund (Travel), Wednesday 10PM - "Fear the Unknown"

Two aging ranch hands battle a flying man-eater in the Arizona desert; a young Theodore Roosevelt trespasses into the lair of a half-human predator; and demonic entities prey upon villagers in rural Pennsylvania.

Video of WATCH OUR NEW SERIES! &quot;True Terror with Robert Englund&quot; Preview Clips

THURSDAY

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access), Thursday - "Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Katy Keene (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Chapter Eight: It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)"

With everyone reeling from what happened to Jorge, Jorge must now explain to his dad about Ginger. Katy is vying for an important apprenticeship, but in order to earn it she is given an impossible task that involves dealing with Xandra. The group all wants to celebrate Pepper's birthday like in years past, but this year she does something a little different, but her plan gets hijacked by Ms. Freesia. Meanwhile, Josie shoots a music video behind Alexander's back.

Video of Katy Keene | Season 1 Episode 8 | Chapter Eight: It&#039;s Alright, Ma (I&#039;m Only Bleeding) Promo | The CW

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Facing Darkness Is Kinda My Thing"

In a race to save Josie, Hope infiltrates her subconscious and finds herself in a fairy tale world filled with dark magic. Back at the Salvatore School, Alaric, Lizzie and the Super Squad commit to their own risky plan to get Josie back despite the potential consequences.

Video of Legacies | Season 2 Episode 16 | Facing Darkness Is Kinda My Thing Promo | The CW

FRIDAY

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+), Friday - "Deal or No Deal"

The latest episode of the series' final season. The story finds Trace making a rash decision after learning what they are transporting is for the Pyke Syndicate.

Video of Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Official TV Spot | Disney+

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Third Time's The Charm"

The Charmed Ones must face their worst fears in order to reclaim the power of three.

Video of Charmed | Season 2 Episode 15 | Third Time’s The Charm Promo | The CW

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM - "Mac + Desi + Riley + Aubrey"

A double date descends into chaos when Mac and Desi witness a murder in the back of the restaurant, and as they work to find the killer, Riley tries to keep the secret about her and her friends' "day jobs" from her new boyfriend, Aubrey.

Video of MacGyver - Mac + Desi + Riley + Aubrey (Preview)

Vagrant Queen (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "A Royal Ass-Kicking"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

SATURDAY

It looks like a fairly slow night, so why not go for a walk? Read a book? Catch up on your streaming queue? Watch a favorite movie? Put on a favorite record and rock out? Or, you know, you can always just watch re-runs.

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8PM - "Almost Famous"

Ali is hopeful when she's told that she's a candidate for a new drug trial; Miles is reluctant to get involved with the God account's latest friend suggestion for fear of endangering Ali's chances of being accepted into the drug trial.

Video of God Friended Me - Enjoy The Movie

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "A Narrow Escape"

Batwoman encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces; Alice's limits are tested.

Video of Batwoman | Building The Batbike | The CW

Outlander (Starz), Sunday 8PM - "The Ballad of Roger Mac"

The Regulator Rebellion reaches a boiling point, forcing Jamie to face his fear and confront the consequence of his divided loyalties.

Video of Outlander | Meet Adso the Cat | Season 5

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Sunday 9PM - "Zoey's Extraordinary Glitch"

After receiving heartbreaking news, Zoey suffers a mysterious "glitch" in her powers.

Video of Max Sings &quot;I&#039;m Gonna Be (500 Miles)&quot; by The Proclaimers - Zoey&#039;s Extraordinary Playlist

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Deus Lex Machina"

Lex proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena closer to him, defeat Leviathan's latest attack, and pit Supergirl against Leviathan; how Lex came into power after Crisis is revealed.

Video of Supergirl | Season 5 Episode 16 | Alex In Wonderland Promo | The CW

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Look at the Flowers"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Westworld (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "The Absence of Field"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

*TV listing information via TV Guide, Zap2it and SYFY WIRE'S monthly streaming guide.