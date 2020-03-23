TV THIS WEEK: Vagrant Queen premieres; Picard and Project Blue Book season finales

We might all be stuck inside living our best self-isolation life, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty of stuff on the small screen to keep us distracted in the meantime. From the premiere of a buzzy new SYFY series to a couple of high-profile finales, here's what we'll be watching on TV this week...
The big story is the premiere of SYFY's new space adventure Vagrant Queen, based on the comic of the same name. The series has a real Killjoys/Farscape vibe to it and looks to be one of the few new shows hitting amidst the coronavirus panic. As for big finales, Star Trek: Picard is wrapping up its first season (but don't worry, it's already been renewed for Year 2) and Project Blue Book has its last case of Season 2 this week.
Outside of endings and beginnings, there are also some great shows right in the middle of their runs. We have a new episode of Westworld, which recently returned for its third season, plus a new episode of The Walking Dead (which is still dealing with the aftermath of that shocking death). If you're looking for something a bit more super-heroic, Supergirl and Batwoman are both new this week (though The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow are on a brief, sudden hiatus for a few weeks).
So find a comfy spot on the couch, set your DVR, and dig into our full rundown below.
HIGHLIGHTS
Project Blue Book (History), Tuesday 10PM - "Operation Mainbrace"
SEASON FINALE: UFOs and USOs begin plaguing a massive naval exercise on the border of Russian waters, and Hynek and Quinn soon realize it's up to them to stop a rogue Admiral from starting World War III.
Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access), Thursday - "Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2"
SEASON FINALE: The second part of the epic season finale arrives. But don't worry — Picard is already renewed for a second season in 2021.
Vagrant Queen (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "A Royal Ass-Kicking"
SERIES PREMIERE: Former queen Elida is cornered by her nemesis. An old friend comes to her aid, delivering big news.
The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Look at the Flowers"
Heroes and villains reckon with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire; Eugene takes a group on a journey to meet Stephanie, with the hopes of befriending another civilization.
Westworld (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "The Absence of Field"
Some do not like what they see in the mirror but shouldn't blame the mirror.
MONDAY
Supernatural (The CW), Monday 8PM - "Destiny's Child"
A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam and Dean to Jo's door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby. Meanwhile, Castiel asks Jack to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest.
Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Monday 9PM - "Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space"
Liz is forced to put her latest experiment on hold after Rosa begins to struggle with her new life in Roswell. Reluctant to face the truth about his mother's past, Michael turns his attention to helping Maria, who is dealing with her own family crisis. Elsewhere, Isobel agrees to join her mother for a day of spiritual healing to keep herself distracted. Finally, Rosa turns to Kyle to learn the truth about what really happened the night she died.
The Plot Against America (HBO), Monday 9PM - "Episode 2"
Lindbergh's increasingly popular campaign sweeps through the U.S. and captures some in the Levin family, as well as Bengelsdorf, with Evelyn as his assistant and lover, becoming a key asset in the Lindbergh camp, while Sandy, enamored of the aviator's charm, celebrity and history, begins a rebellion of his own within the family of New Deal Democrats. Meanwhile, Alvin must decide between serving a local developer or risking an open fight with the fascist forces he sees spreading across the world.
Manifest (NBC), Monday 10PM - "Unaccompanied Minors"
As Zeke's condition worsens and the clock ticks towards his Death Date, he must confront his past while Saanvi tries to secure him a future. A pair of connected callings lead Ben and TJ to a surprising loved one, and Michaela faces a moral dilemma when her own calling instructs her to let a criminal go free.
Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC), Monday 10PM - "Clara"
The game begins to have a deeper impact on our team's lives in the real world; the mystery of Clara's disappearance deepens as the gang learns the full story; fresh clues take the game in a new direction.
TUESDAY
Project Blue Book (History), Tuesday 10PM - "Operation Mainbrace"
See more in our "Highlights" section above.
Miracle Workers: Dark Ages (TBS), Tuesday 10:30PM - "Moving Out: Part One"
Al and Prince Chauncley make big plans for their futures.
WEDNESDAY
A Wrinkle In Time (Disney+), Wednesday
The epic fantasy adventure film lands on DIsney+, featuring the all star cast Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Zach Galifianakis, Chris Pine and a whole lot more.
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform), Wednesday 9PM - "My Witches"
The unit travels to Salem Town, but a disturbance throws the proceedings into chaos. Tally wonders if she made the right choice to embark on a military career. Abigail attempts to bury the hatchet with Raelle. Raelle grows closer to Scylla.
LEGO Masters (Fox), Wednesday 9PM - "Good vs. Evil"
Terry Crews is welcomed to the LEGO MASTERS set as the contestants embark on a competition of good vs. evil. Storytelling and creativity are at the forefront as contestants create evil lairs. The episode's twist involves each team member incorporating a "swooshable vehicle," a handheld creation that is brought to life as contestants fly them around their LEGO® world. One duo will be eliminated, leaving only three teams left.
The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "The Balls"
Margo sees a purse she hates. Alice writes a letter.
True Terror With Robert Englund (Travel), Wednesday 10PM - "Fear the Unknown"
Two aging ranch hands battle a flying man-eater in the Arizona desert; a young Theodore Roosevelt trespasses into the lair of a half-human predator; and demonic entities prey upon villagers in rural Pennsylvania.
THURSDAY
Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access), Thursday - "Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2"
See more in our "Highlights" section above.
Katy Keene (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Chapter Eight: It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)"
With everyone reeling from what happened to Jorge, Jorge must now explain to his dad about Ginger. Katy is vying for an important apprenticeship, but in order to earn it she is given an impossible task that involves dealing with Xandra. The group all wants to celebrate Pepper's birthday like in years past, but this year she does something a little different, but her plan gets hijacked by Ms. Freesia. Meanwhile, Josie shoots a music video behind Alexander's back.
Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Facing Darkness Is Kinda My Thing"
In a race to save Josie, Hope infiltrates her subconscious and finds herself in a fairy tale world filled with dark magic. Back at the Salvatore School, Alaric, Lizzie and the Super Squad commit to their own risky plan to get Josie back despite the potential consequences.
FRIDAY
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+), Friday - "Deal or No Deal"
The latest episode of the series' final season. The story finds Trace making a rash decision after learning what they are transporting is for the Pyke Syndicate.
Charmed (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Third Time's The Charm"
The Charmed Ones must face their worst fears in order to reclaim the power of three.
MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM - "Mac + Desi + Riley + Aubrey"
A double date descends into chaos when Mac and Desi witness a murder in the back of the restaurant, and as they work to find the killer, Riley tries to keep the secret about her and her friends' "day jobs" from her new boyfriend, Aubrey.
Vagrant Queen (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "A Royal Ass-Kicking"
See more in our "Highlights" section above.
SATURDAY
It looks like a fairly slow night, so why not go for a walk? Read a book? Catch up on your streaming queue? Watch a favorite movie? Put on a favorite record and rock out? Or, you know, you can always just watch re-runs.
SUNDAY
God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8PM - "Almost Famous"
Ali is hopeful when she's told that she's a candidate for a new drug trial; Miles is reluctant to get involved with the God account's latest friend suggestion for fear of endangering Ali's chances of being accepted into the drug trial.
Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "A Narrow Escape"
Batwoman encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces; Alice's limits are tested.
Outlander (Starz), Sunday 8PM - "The Ballad of Roger Mac"
The Regulator Rebellion reaches a boiling point, forcing Jamie to face his fear and confront the consequence of his divided loyalties.
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Sunday 9PM - "Zoey's Extraordinary Glitch"
After receiving heartbreaking news, Zoey suffers a mysterious "glitch" in her powers.
Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Deus Lex Machina"
Lex proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena closer to him, defeat Leviathan's latest attack, and pit Supergirl against Leviathan; how Lex came into power after Crisis is revealed.
The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Look at the Flowers"
See more in our "Highlights" section above.
Westworld (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "The Absence of Field"
See more in our "Highlights" section above.
*TV listing information via TV Guide, Zap2it and SYFY WIRE'S monthly streaming guide.