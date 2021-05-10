TV THIS WEEK: Van Helsing, Debris, Legends of Tomorrow, Castlevania, Manifest, The Simpsons & more

There's not much in the way of splashy premieres this week, but there's still plenty of new stuff on the dial. From vampires to a super spy Simpsons adventure, let's dig in.

SYFY has a new episode of Van Helsing and NBC has fresh installments of its two genre hits Manifest and Debris. The CW is also loaded with new Arrowverse content, led by The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. The Simpsons has a genre-friendly episode this week that pays some homage to the 007 motif and CBS has a new case in its Silence of the Lambs sequel series Clarice. MTV also has its annual Movie and TV awards show to wrap up the weekend.

On streaming, Disney+ has a new episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch (the streamer's next major series, Loki, doesn't arrive until June). Netflix has new seasons of animated favorites Castlevania and Love, Death & Robots plus the premiere of the new sci-fi survival thriller Oxygen.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Video of George Reveals a Game-Changer to Bryan and Finola - Debris

Video of Vance Asks Ben How Much He&#039;s Willing to Sacrifice to Get to the Truth - Manifest

MONDAY

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9 p.m. - "The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two"

Jefferson takes Khalil up on his offer to help; Lynn finds herself wrestling with what could be the biggest decision of her life; Tobias follows through on a hunch.

Video of Black Lightning | My CW Story: Shunteria | The CW

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "Asalah"

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Timeless"

After a devastating betrayal, Barry turns to Timeless Wells for help; Iris leads Team Citizen down a dangerous road in search of answers; Cisco confides his biggest fear to Kamilla.

Video of The Flash | A Good Day’s Work | Season Trailer | The CW

Jojo Rabbit (Cinemax), Tuesday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend — Adolf Hitler — Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on.

Video of JOJO RABBIT | Official Trailer [HD] | FOX Searchlight

Supergirl (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Fear Knot"

As the Super Friends brave the Phantom Zone to bring Supergirl home, the members of the team are confronted by visions of their worst fears.

Video of Supergirl | Season 6 Episode 7 | Fear Knot Promo | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Oxygen (Netflix), Wednesday

PREMIERE: No escape, no memory, 90 minutes to live. Liz is running out of oxygen and time, in order to survive she must find a way to remember who she is.

Video of Oxygen | Official Trailer | Netflix

Kung Fu (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Rage"

When the retrieval of a weapon doesn't go as planned, Nicky takes matters into her own hands; Jin takes Mei-Li on a surprise date; Althea finds herself faced with an ultimatum.

Video of Kung Fu | John Prasida - Romantic Rookie | The CW

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "The Celestial Visitor"

A striking stranger appears and is looking for Nancy; he announces himself as the billionaire Tom Swift; Ace has issues with the way Nancy insists on handling things with Celia.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 2 Episode 15 | The Celestial Visitor Promo | The CW

The World's End (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m.

An immature 40-year-old convinces his childhood pals to join him in an epic pub-crawl, but as they make their way toward their final destination, a battle for mankind emerges.

Video of The World&#039;s End - International Trailer

THURSDAY

Castlevania (Netflix), Thursday - Season 4

Manifest (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Bogey"

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "I Was Made to Love You"

Hope's suspicion is piqued after Wade shares some startling news with her; to uncover the secrets of a mysterious artifact, Alaric must work with an enemy from his past; MG is forced to make a difficult decision.

Video of Legacies | Season 3 Episode 11 | You Can&#039;t Run From Who You Are Promo | The CW

Clarice (CBS), Thursday 10 p.m. - "Silence Is Purgatory"

The River Murders are linked to a pharmaceutical company, so Clarice seeks help from their corporate accountant; Catherine goes outside for the first time since her rescue from Buffalo Bill.

Video of Clarice - Silence is Purgatory (Preview)

FRIDAY

Love, Death & Robots (Netflix), Friday - Volume 2

SEASON PREMIERE: The NSFW animated anthology returns with a vengeance. Naked giants, Christmas demons, and robots-gone-wild… Consume irresponsibly. Presented by Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen.

Video of LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS VOLUME 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+), Friday - Episode 103

Follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army —each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Video of Mercenaries | Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Disney+

Charmed (The CW), Friday - "Spectral Healing"

The gang discover a letter from their mother that may hold answers to burning questions; Harry considers a life-changing decision; Jordan's goodwill gets him into trouble.

Video of Charmed | Season 3 Episode 12 | Spectral Healing Promo | The CW

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Sisterhunt"

SATURDAY

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (SYFY), Saturday 9 p.m.

The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill's true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy.

Video of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - Trailer 3 (Official)

SUNDAY

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "The Ex-Factor"

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - "The Man From G.R.A.M.P.A."

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Zoey's Extraordinary Goodbye"

SEASON FINALE: Zoey must face a difficult goodbye.

Video of Zoey Takes an Emotional Trip Down Memory Lane - Zoey&#039;s Extraordinary Playlist

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "And Justice for All"

Batwoman is faced with a new challenge when Gotham's addicts become ravenous for more than the next fix.

Video of Batwoman | Season 2 Episode 13 | I&#039;ll Give You A Clue Promo | The CW

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "J.D."

June splits off from the group in an effort to gather any information to help stop an oncoming threat.

Video of Opening Minutes of &#039;In Dreams&#039; | Fear the Walking Dead Ep. 612

The Nevers (HBO), Sunday 9 p.m. - "True"

After Amalia's origin story is revealed, a long-awaited reunion crystallizes the Orphans' mission.

Video of The Nevers: Inside Amalia and Lord Massen’s Confrontation | HBO

2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV), Sunday 9 p.m.

Leslie Jones hosts the celebration that honors some of the biggest moments in film and television from the Palladium in Los Angeles.

Video of Every GOAT Honoree Acceptance Speech | Movie &amp; TV Awards: Greatest of All Time

Hellboy (SYFY), Sunday 9 p.m.

Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who's out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world.

Video of Hellboy (2019 Movie) Official Trailer “Smash Things” – David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - "Tales of Former Sports Glory"

SEASON FINALE: The guys regale each other with stories of youthful athletic accomplishments; Cleveland was a teenage baseball player from Cuba; Quagmire was a bad boy tennis superstar from New York; Peter was an underdog boxer from Philadelphia.

*TV listing information via Zap2it, network and streaming listings.