TV THIS WEEK: Van Helsing, Manifest, Falcon & Winter Soldier, Black Lightning’s backdoor pilot

Looking for a bit of bloody, supernatural action and drama to fill out your weekend? Good news! SYFY's Van Helsing is back for a brand new season, and it's far from the only good show on the dial this week.

Along with Van Helsing's return with new episodes, the second MCU series at Disney+ is quickly barreling toward its (likely bloody) conclusion with a fresh episode, while NBC has new episodes of sci-fi mysteries Manifest and Debris. The CW has a ton of Arrowverse shows, led by the backdoor pilot for Black Lightning's potential "Painkiller" spinoff. There's also new Batwoman, The Flash and Supergirl (to go along with the network's usual slate of teen-friendly supernatural dramas).

Digging a bit deeper, SYFY has the network premiere of the shark survival flick 47 Meters Down and throwback sci-fi flick Cowboys & Aliens. The network is also dropping new installments of animated shows The Pole and The Summoner. AMC has a new Fear the Walking Dead, CBS has a new MacGyver; HBO has a new The Nevers; and a whole lot more.

Check out the full rundown below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9 p.m. - "Painkiller"

When Khalil's violent history crashes his idyllic new beginning, he is thrust back into action with a mission to bring justice where he once gave out punishment.

Video of Black Lightning | Season 4 Episode 7 | Painkiller Promo | The CW

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "You Can Call Her Caroline"

Bryan and Finola head to Maine to pursue an INFLUX lead, but they discover a volatile situation where a young girl has lost her father to debris; meanwhile, Maddox learns Anson's secrets.

Video of Bryan and Finola Open Up to Each Other - Debris

Manifest (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Wingman"

While in pursuit of criminals, Michaela is sidelined by devastating news; Ben teams up with a gifted 828er to aid a young teen; as Grace confronts ancient family wounds, Olive explores ancient mythology in hopes of helping all the passengers.

Video of Manifest Season 3 - The First Five Minutes

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+), Friday - New Episode

Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.

Video of Hypothetical | Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Disney+

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Past Tense"

SEASON PREMIERE: After waking in the Dark Realm, Jack is sent through a portal with only the words to guide her.

Video of Van Helsing Returns April 16 | Van Helsing | SYFY

The Nevers (HBO), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Exposure"

Mundi takes a personal stake in tracking down Maladie; Amalia launches an investigation of her own; Lavinia Bidlow seeks to destigmatize the Touched at a society event; Hugo Swann enlists Augie to help monetize his illicit enterprise.

Video of The Nevers: Discover the New Series | HBO

MONDAY

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9 p.m. - "Painkiller"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (SYFY), Monday 9 p.m.

A woman (Jennifer Connelly) and her stepson learn the chilling meaning behind the proclamation of an alien visitor (Keanu Reeves) that he is a "friend to the Earth."

Video of Day the Earth Stood Still | Movie Trailer | 20th Century FOX

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "You Can Call Her Caroline"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

TUESDAY

Glass (FX), Tuesday 7 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men.

Video of Glass - Official Trailer [HD]

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Growing Pains"

When a mysterious ice powered enemy frames Frost for a brutal crime, she must find a way to clear her name; Barry and Iris have a surprise houseguest; Joe continues to deal with Kristen Kramer.

Video of The Flash | Season 7 Episode 7 | Growing Pains Promo | The CW

Supergirl (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Phantom Menaces"

Supergirl makes a new ally; Lena and Lex battle for control of Luthor Corp.

Video of Supergirl | Season 6 Episode 3 | Phantom Menaces Promo | The CW

47 Meters Down (SYFY), Tuesday 9 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Two sisters vacationing in Mexico become trapped in a shark cage on the ocean floor. As their oxygen starts to run out and with great white sharks circling them, the sisters must find a way to get to the surface alive.

WEDNESDAY

Kung Fu (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Silence"

When adjusting to life back at home doesn't go as planned, Nicky turns to Henry for help in her hunt for Zhilan; Jin looks forward to life getting back to normal.

Video of Kung Fu | Vanessa Kai - Your Life Choice | The CW

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "The Trail of the Missing Witness"

Nancy and Celia Hudson go head-to-head; Nick hires a new line cook at The Claw.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 2 Episode 12 | The Trail Of The Missing Witness Promo | The CW

Living With a Serial Killer (Oxygen), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "The Black Widow's Web: Joanne Dennehy"

PREMIERE: Spree killer Joanne Dennehy stabbed three men to death in 2013. Now, for the first time, Dennehy's daughter Shianne shares how she has struggled to come to terms with the realities of being the child of Britain's most dangerous woman.

The Pole (SYFY), Wednesday 12 a.m. - "Like, Not a Christmas Carol"

Following Gretchen as she goes through her own version of "A Christmas Carol."

Video of Santa’s Elves Suck at Making Teddy Bears | The Pole | SYFY

The Summoner (SYFY), Wednesday 12:15 a.m. - "Checkout"

The Summoner panics when Rory leaves him alone at the grocery checkout counter.

The Summoner (SYFY), Wednesday 12:20 a.m. - "First Date"

Rory and Shannon go on a first date, and The Summoner joins, doing his best to help.

THURSDAY

Manifest (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Wingman"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Bounty Hunters: The Doctor Is In"

There's a huge cash bounty on the head of Witch Doctor, and eight hopefuls are determined to win it, but first they must defeat each other; Valkyrie, Huge, Subzero and Malice are among the stars setting out on the quest for glory.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "All's Well That Ends Well"

After capturing a new monster at the school, Hope and her friends learn some terrifying news about one of their own; a surprise visit from Lizzie gives Josie some much-needed courage; MG and Ethan team up to help others.

Video of Legacies | Season 3 Episode 10 | All&#039;s Well That Ends Well Promo | The CW

FRIDAY

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+), Friday - New Episode

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8 p.m. - "H2O + Orthophosphates + Mission City + Corrosion + Origins"

Mac and Desi travel with Bozer to his childhood home when his aunt dies in a tragic accident; they soon discover she may have been murdered for trying to expose the city's contaminated water supply.

The UnXplained (History), Friday 9 p.m. - "Outrageous Robberies"

Examining what motivates someone to steal.

Video of The UnXplained: Navy Squadron DISAPPEARS in Bermuda Triangle (Season 2) | History

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Past Tense"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

SATURDAY

Cowboys & Aliens (SYFY), Saturday 10 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A 19th-century gunslinger (Daniel Craig) unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat.

Video of Cowboys &amp; Aliens (2011) - Not Your Lucky Day Scene (1/10) | Movieclips

SUNDAY

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Arrive Alive"

With Batwoman and the Crows each hot on the trail of the False Face Society, their efforts collide and tension escalates; Alice seeks out Enigma; Sophie and Ryan find some common ground.

Video of Batwoman | Season 2 Episode 10 | Time Off For Good Behavior Promo | The CW

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Panic on the Streets of Springfield"

Lisa gets a new imaginary friend -- a depressed British singer from the 1980s; Homer becomes a truck guy.

Video of Preview: Is This The End Of Mr. Burns? | Season 32 Ep. 18 | THE SIMPSONS

Mastermind of Murder (Oxygen), Sunday 8:30 p.m. - "Victims Wanted"

PREMIERE: A man is shot after answering a local help wanted ad. Detectives soon discover there are other victims with eerily similar stories. Their quest to locate a possible serial killer leads them to a suspected killer working for an evil manipulator.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Zoey's Extraordinary Girls' Night"

Zoey gets more than she bargained for when she tries to help Emily with a problem; Maggie reconnects with an old friend; Max, Simon and Mo have a bonding night together.

Video of Zoey&#039;s Powers Are Glitching Again - Zoey&#039;s Extraordinary Playlist

The Nevers (HBO), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Exposure"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Charmed (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Bruja-Ha"

As the charmed ones try to contain what was unleashed from the Tomb of Chaos, they discover who created it... and why.

Video of Charmed | Season 3 Episode 9 | No Hablo Brujeria Promo | The CW

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Things Left to Do"

A stand-off occurs between Virginia, her rangers and Morgan's group; Ginny has made a lot of enemies and it's finally catching up to her.

Video of Opening Minutes of &#039;The Door&#039; Season 6 Premiere | Fear the Walking Dead

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - "Young Parent Trap"

Lois and Peter are mistaken for young parents by another couple at Stewie's school and are invited to live in a millennial apartment complex, leaving Meg and Chris home alone.

*TV listings via ZAP2IT, network and streaming listings.