TV THIS WEEK: Wally returns on The Flash; Hobbs & Shaw; Negan helps Alpha on The Walking Dead

The Arrowverse is back in full force this week, while the newest chapter of the Fast & Furious-verse is heading to HBO for its network premiere. Oh, and LEGO Masters is looking to break some stuff.

The CW's schedule is led by the long-awaited return of Wally West on a new The Flash, while Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman and Black Lightning (which is dropping its season finale!) are also all new this week. SYFY has a new episode of The Magicians and HBO has the network premiere of last year's furiously fast box office hit Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Fox's LEGO Masters is also new, with builders tasked with making the strongest bridges bricks can build.

Looking toward the weekend, Alpha and her gang of Whisperers finally strike the Hilltop, with Negan apparently helping lead the charge on The Walking Dead. There's also a sexy new Outlander on Starz, along with a heavenly fresh God Friended Me.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 7PM - "Death of the Speed Force"

Kid Flash returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the speed force. Meanwhile, Cisco returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime.

Video of The Flash | Season 6 Episode 14 | Death Of The Speed Force Promo | The CW

LEGO Masters (Fox), Wednesday 8PM - "Need For Speed, Super-Bridges"

The remaining teams are tasked with two challenges of speed and strength. The first is a timed challenge to build a car. In the second, the duos' technical building skills are put to the test when they must make a visually impressive, yet super-strong bridge. Then, their feats of LEGO engineering are tested as their creations go through a "stress test," during which more and more weight is added to the bridges until only one remains standing. The winning duo gets a game-changing advantage.

Video of Aaron &amp; Christian&#039;s Build Takes A Terrible Tumble | Season 1 Ep. 5 | LEGO MASTERS

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 9PM - "Purgatory"

Margo learns to project. Josh goes to the spa.

Video of THE MAGICIANS | Season 5 Episode 10 Sneak Peek: Penny And Plum Plan Their Escape | SYFY

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (HBO)

NETWORK PREMIERE: Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world's population.

Video of Hobbs &amp; Shaw (2019) - Badass Escape Scene (4/10) | Movieclips

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Walk With Us"

With Negan's help, Alpha and the Whisperers attack Hilltop.

Video of Negan Changes Alpha&#039;s Mind | The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Season 10, Episode 11

MONDAY

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 8PM - "The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation"

SEASON FINALE: Black Lightning faces off against Gravedigger.

Video of Black Lightning | Season 3 Finale Extended Trailer | The CW

Manifest (NBC), Monday 9PM - "Airplanes Bottles"

As a storm rages outside the Stone home and anxieties boil over inside, Olive frantically searches for meaning in a centuries-old text. Meanwhile, Michaela faces unexpected scrutiny at work, and Zeke comes to Saanvi's aid when her lab research takes a dangerous turn.

Video of Manifest 2x09 Promo &quot;Airplane Bottles&quot; (HD)

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 7PM - "Death of the Speed Force"

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Mr. Parker's Cul-de-sac"

Ray plans a date night with Nora, but all goes awry when an Encore shows up; Ava learns what Sara was really doing while she was away and confronts her; Charlie and Constantine make a deal to work together; Rory is upset by negative book comments.

Video of DC&#039;s Legends of Tomorrow | Season 5 Episode 6 | Mr. Parker&#039;s Cul-De-Sac Promo | The CW

Project Blue Book (History), Tuesday 9PM - "What Lies Beneath"

Sensitive material is stolen from Generals Harding and Valentine. Hynek and Quinn realize that not only does their culprit lie far closer to home than they could imagine, but so does undeniable evidence of a UFO conspiracy.

Video of Project Blue Book: Dr. Hynek Learns the Truth About the Skinwalker Curse (Season 2) | History

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages (TBS), Tuesday 9:30PM - "Day in Court"

Al sues the crown, and Prince Chauncley makes an unexpected breakthrough with his father.

Video of Miracle Workers: Dark Ages | Light Moments Blooper Reel | TBS

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 7PM - "Chapter Seventy-Three: The Locked Room"

Starting the school year, Archie Andrews wants to pursue a future in the music business, but is without a mentor. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom.

Video of Riverdale | Season 4 Episode 16 | Chapter Seventy-Three: The Locked Room Promo | The CW

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "The Haunting of Nancy Drew"

While using a combination of forensic clues, skilled observation and relentless questioning of those who knew Lucy at the end of her life, Nancy unravels what happened the night Lucy died. While her detective work succeeds in some ways, it also reveals a devasting truth.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 1 Episode 16 | The Haunting Of Nancy Drew Promo | The CW

LEGO Masters (Fox), Wednesday 8PM - "Need For Speed, Super-Bridges"

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 9PM - "Purgatory"

THURSDAY

Katy Keene (The CW), Thursday 7PM - "Chapter Six: Mama Said"

As she tries to move on from KO, Katy once again throws herself into her work, which turns out to be a sticky situation with her clients. Meanwhile, Pepper is confronted about what she is up, and Jorge learns he might be losing his coveted performance spot at Molly's Crisis.

Video of Katy Keene | Season 1 Episode 6 | Chapter Six: Mama Said Promo | The CW

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "There's A Place Where the Lost Things Go"

In order to deal with their recent trauma, Emma suggests the students participate in a group simulation that transports them to a film noir world. Hope, Josie, Lizzie, MG and Rafael quickly learn they must confront their conflicts head-on or risk facing the game's catastrophic consequences.

Video of Legacies | Season 2 Episode 14 | There&#039;s A Place Where The Lost Things Go Promo | The CW

FRIDAY

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 7PM - "Right + Wrong + Both + Neither"

When Russ' first love, Emilia, is kidnapped by the same rebels he fought during his private military contract days, he takes the Phoenix team to a small, impoverished town to rescue her and rid the town of the rebels for good.

Video of MacGyver - Right + Wrong + Both + Neither (Preview)

SATURDAY

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (HBO)

The UnXplained (History), Saturday 10PM - "Lost Civilizations"

A look at what could cause once-thriving groups of people to just abandon their great cities, never to return; modern scientific knowledge may be able to help answer the unsolved questions surrounding these lost civilizations.

Video of The UnxPlained: The Unexplained Prophecies of Nostradamus (Season 1) | History

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8PM - "Harlem Cinema House"

When the God account sends Miles the names of three employees of an old movie theater he and Ali used to go to as children, he makes it his mission to help the theater's owner raise the money to save the theater before it closes down.

Video of God Friended Me - There Is Someone You Should Meet

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "Off With Her Head"

More of Alice's dark past is uncovered when Cartwright shares a twisted story with Kate; Jacob goes searching for his wayward daughter; Mary and Luke follow a lead on Beth's killer.

Video of Batwoman | Season 1 Episode 14 | Grinning From Ear To Ear Scene | The CW

Outlander (Starz), Sunday 8PM - "Perpetual Adoration"

Jamie and his militia arrive at Hillsborough to learn that Governor Tryon has proposed a rather unorthodox solution to deal with the threat posed by the Regulators and to resolve the growing political crisis.

Video of Outlander | Ep. 4 Clip &#039;Jemmy’s Coin&#039; | Season 5

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "Better off Ned"

Bart bonds with Ned Flanders, which leaves Homer jealous, so he retaliates by mentoring Nelson Muntz; a heroic act by Homer makes Bart look up to him again.

Video of Bart Teaches Maggie Blackjack | Season 31 Ep. 15 | THE SIMPSONS

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Reality Bytes"

Nia's roommate is attacked by a man targeting Dreamer; Dreamer refuses to give into the man's threats and puts herself in the line of fire to stop him; Alex, J'onn and Kelly attempt to rescue a man stuck inside a virtual reality escape room.

Video of Supergirl | Season 5 Episode 14 | Andrea Receives A Manifesto Scene | The CW

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Walk With Us"

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "Baby Stewie"

Stewie builds a machine that will allow him to remain smart forever, but it transforms him into what he should have always been -- an actual baby.

Video of Peter Digs A Hole To Get Out Of The House | Season 18 Ep. 12 | FAMILY GUY

*TV listings via TV Guide, Zap2it.