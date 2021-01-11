TV THIS WEEK: WandaVision brings MCU to Disney+, Batwoman returns, SYFY's Movie Show

Two new super-shows premiere this week, running the gamut from DC to Marvel, so there should be something for everyone out there.

The biggest story is arguably the premiere of Disney and Marvel's first new MCU series on Disney+, WandaVision, which stars big screen alums Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. The show's described as a twisty thriller that draws reality-bending inspiration from classic sitcoms that all eventually culminates in a full-on Marvel movie. On the other end of the spectrum, The CW's Batwoman returns for its second season, introducing a brand new character under the cowl as the show undergoes a major retooling in Year 2.

If you're looking for something a bit scarier, The CW also has the season premiere of anthology horror series Two Sentence Horror Stories. High-concept sci-fi? Amazon Prime has you covered with a fresh episode of The Expanse, which is still rolling out some explosive new episodes in its penultimate season. If you need a few puppet-starring laughs, SYFY's The Movie Show is new this week and all about the superhero genre.

Digging a bit deeper, Starz has a new American Gods, CBS All Access has a new The Stand, NBC has a new Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, BBC America has The Watch, and Hulu is dropping a new season of the kid-friendly genre project The Endlings.

Check out the full rundown below and settle in for a super-loaded week.

HIGHLIGHTS

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Bag Man," "Elliot"

SEASON PREMIERE: Five high school seniors in their first detention find themselves falling prey to a terrifying monster. Then: A transmasculine student endures merciless bullying in his high school until a mysterious janitor offers the teen a way to take care of his bullies once and for all.

The Expanse (Prime Video), Wednesday - "Oyedeng"

In different parts of the Solar System, the crew of the Rocinante and their allies confront the sins of their past, while Marco Inaros unleashes an attack that will alter the future of Earth, Mars, the Belt, and the worlds beyond the Ring.

The Movie Show (SYFY), Thursday 10 p.m. - "The Movie Show Does Marvel"

Deb and Wade discuss Thor: Love and Thunder and why a raccoon has a gun.

WandaVision (Disney+), Friday - "Two-Part Series Premiere"

SERIES PREMIERE: Marvel Studios' captivating new series "WandaVision" stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "What Happened to Kate Kane?"

SEASON PREMIERE: While Kate's friends and family hold on to hope that Kate may still be found, a homeless 25-year-old named Ryan Wilder stumbles upon Kate's batsuit.

MONDAY

Beetlejuice (E!), Monday 7:30 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A ghoul (Michael Keaton) helps a newly dead couple (Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis) haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home.

Hancock (SYFY), Monday 8:30 p.m.

A scruffy superhero (Will Smith) protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat.

TUESDAY

Dracula Untold (SYFY), Tuesday 8:30 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Vlad III (Luke Evans), prince of Wallachia, trades his humanity for the power to defend his land and people from the ruthless forces of the Ottoman Empire.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - ""Bag Man," "Elliot"

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Zoey's Extraordinary Distraction"

Zoey's attempts to spend private time with Max are continually thwarted by both Mo and work problems. The Clarke family gets a new guest when Emily's sister, Jenna, comes to "help" with the baby.

WEDNESDAY

The Expanse (Prime Video), Wednesday - "Oyedeng"

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10:45 p.m. - "First Look At New Series"

First look at new series: An alien crashes on Earth and hides in a remote Colorado mountain town; after assuming the identity of the town doctor, his nefarious mission is threatened when he realizes one of the townspeople, a 9-year-old boy, can see his true alien form.

THURSDAY

The Stand (CBS All Access), Thursday - "Suspicious Minds"

Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, CBS All Access's The Stand stars Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, and many more. The limited event series will also feature an all-new coda written by Stephen King.

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Battle of the Undefeated"

Sparks are flying at the midpoint of the season as Valkyrie and Rotator square off in a battle of hard-hitting horizontal spinners. Undefeated bots Malice and MadCatter duke it out and Uppercut takes on bad-bot Sawblaze in an explosive main event.

The Movie Show (SYFY), Thursday 10 p.m. - "The Movie Show Does Marvel"

FRIDAY

WandaVision (Disney+), Friday - "Two-Part Series Premiere"

Endlings (Hulu), Friday - Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

SEASON PREMIERE: From the Emmy Award winning Creator/Director J.J. Johnson (Annedroids; Dino Dan/Dino Dana), Endlings is a sci-fi action adventure series about four foster kids who come together to save fantastical creatures from across the galaxy who are just like them: alone.

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8 p.m. - "Jack + Kinematics + Safe Cracker + MGKN03 + GTO"

Young war hero Angus "Mac" MacGyver uses his extraordinary knack for unconventional problem solving and an extensive bank of scientific knowledge to tackle high-risk missions around the world.

The UnXplained (History), Friday 9 p.m. - "Secrets of America's Monuments"

A look at the secrets of America's monuments.

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "What Happened to Kate Kane?"

American Gods (Starz), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Serious Moonlight"

An ex-convict becomes the bodyguard of a powerful old deity looking to reclaim his lost glory.

The Watch (BBC America), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Twilight Canyons"

Carcer is willing to do anything to find the sword for Gawain; the Watch is close on his tail, following him to Twilight Canyons, a place where the elderly residents await death; death patiently waits for them to draw their last breaths.

*TV listings via TV Guide, Zap2it and network listings.