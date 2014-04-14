TV This Week: Warehouse 13's final season begins, Orphan Black returns + more

It's the beginning of the end for Warehouse 13.

Tonight the Syfy series airs the first of its final six episodes, and there's lots of unfinished business to attend to. Meanwhile, Orphan Black returns for its second season, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. continues its season-one endgame, and Salem debuts on WGN America.

Check out this week's genre TV below. What will you be watching?

Highlights of the Week

Warehouse 13 (Syfy) Monday, 9 p.m. - "Endless Terror"

Final Season Premiere! - It's an intriguing and bittersweet time for Syfy original programming. Last week, the beloved Being Human ended its run after four seasons, and tonight the first of Warehouse 13's final six episodes will air. When Warehouse 13 premiered back in 2009, it was one of Syfy's highest-rated shows ever, and though its numbers had dipped significantly by season four (season four's premiere was nearly 1.5 million viewers down from the series premiere), the show still has a rabid core of dedicated fans who are sad to see it go. It's been a dependable, and usually dependably entertaining, part of the network's lineup for half a decade, and with it and Being Human saying goodbye, it's hard not to see the Syfy original series landscape changing in a significant way. Don't despair, though. The network's got some ambitious stuff on the way.

As for tonight's episode itself, well ... things don't look so good for the team. After chasing most of the team out at the end of last season -- except for Claudia, who stayed behind and trusted in the Warehouse to keep her safe -- Paracelsus (Anthony Head) has turned the Warehouse into his own funhouse frightfest, but there are also still new cases to investigate. Check out a preview for the final six episodes below.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC) Tuesday, 9 p.m. - "Providence"

New time alert! - Last week, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. used the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier as a springboard to completely change its game. The Clairvoyant was revealed, as was the infiltration of HYDRA, an ally to the team was killed, and a team member turned traitor. If you're a fan of the show, it's a pretty exciting time to be watching. Unfortunately, the same episode that brought about all these big changes was also the series' lowest-rated to date. Now, that could be, in part, because viewers who hadn't seen Winter Soldier yet didn't want to spoil themselves, so maybe tonight's episode will see a boost. Even if that's a factor, though, the show's still struggling with underwhelming ratings. They're not necessarily underwhelming enough to get the show canceled, but they do stand in contrast to the massive successes Marvel keeps racking up in the movie department. With a new status quo for the show's storytelling, though, there's a chance season one's endgame could turn things around and lead into a strong second season. In the meantime, ABC's airing this week's episode an hour later, and airing the preceding episode -- "Turn, Turn, Turn" -- at the usual 8 p.m. time, in the hope that viewers who haven't caught up will watch the fun back to back. We'll see how it goes.

As for the episode itself, it's Patton Oswalt guest star time as Coulson and his team go underground while on the run from HYDRA agents, and Ward meets up with Raina.

Orphan Black (BBC America) Saturday, 9 p.m. - "Nature Under Constraint and Vexed"

Season two premiere! - Orphan Black was one of last year's biggest genre debuts. It wasn't big enough to pull in Doctor Who-level ratings for BBC America, but it did earn a devoted fan following and mountains of acclaim for lead actress Tatiana Maslany, so it's hard to imagine the show won't get a nice word-of-mouth bump from people who've caught up on season one, and it's even harder to imagine Maslany's star won't keep rising as she keeps juggling the many roles this series throws at her. This show is poised to grow into something bigger. Now we wait and see just how big it'll get.

Faced with a missing daughter and the shattering discovery that her DNA is actually patented and owned by someone else, Sarah's ready for an all-out war with the "Proclone" Rachel as season two begins, and Rachel seems happy to oblige. Check out a trailer for the season below.

Game of Thrones (HBO) Sunday, 9 p.m. - "Breaker of Chains"

We're only two episodes into the fourth season of Game of Thrones, and already the show has delivered an internet-shattering shocking death at the "Purple Wedding." The new season also premiered to massive ratings, delivering HBO's biggest audience since The Sopranos said goodbye seven years ago. Game of Thrones was already a pop culture phenomenon coming in to this season, but now it's something even bigger. It's a genre TV juggernaut that's already guaranteed six seasons. Now, with its near future secured, the question is: How long can it keep this up?

Back to this season, though. With another of its most memorable characters gone, where does Game of Thrones go in the coming weeks? Well, the Lannisters are about to do some serious investigating, Davos and Stannis are making new plans, Jon's warning the Watch of new threats, and Daenerys is marching her army to a new city. Check out a trailer for the next episode (with BIG SPOILERS from the last one, obviously) below.

Salem (WGN America) Sunday, 10 p.m. - "The Vow"

Series premiere! - It worked for AMC, it worked for FX, and now WGN America is launching into original programming with the supernatural drama that revisits the Salem witch trials. Only this time, the witches are real. It'll be interesting to see how this show fares, not just because it's WGN's first foray into an original scripted series, but because it's heading into a night already very crowded with must-watch shows, including Game of Thrones and Mad Men. The series does have the advantage of not sharing a timeslot with those two juggernauts, though, so we'll see how much WGN's ambitious new step pays off.

In the first episode, war hero John Alden (Shane West) returns home to Salem to find that the town has been swept up in a witchcraft-driven panic. Check out a trailer for the series below.

Monday, April 14

Metal Hurlant Chronicles (Syfy) 8 p.m. - "King's Crown" and "The Endomorphe"

Series Premiere! - This English-language French import series is a sci-fi anthology based on the long-running comic book Metal Hurlant (known here in the States as Heavy Metal). Each episode will tell a different story, with a different cast of characters, on a different planet, so you'll get a variety of sci-fi tales to dig into. Check out a preview for the series below.

Star-Crossed (The CW) 8 p.m. - "Some Consequences Yet Hanging in the Stars"

Teri is faced with a dangerous decision, while Taylor throws a party for a meteor shower.

The Tomorrow People (The CW) 9 p.m. - "Modus Vivendi"

Stephens making progress with his work as a double agent, while Russell must meet the founder.

Tuesday, April 15

Person of Interest (CBS) 10 p.m. - "Death Benefit"

To get closer to a congressman who may be the key to stopping Decima's plan for a second Machine, Reese must go undercover and pose as a secret agent.

The Originals (The CW) 8 p.m. - "The Big Uneasy"

Klaus notices Elijah's attempts to impress Hayley, while Genevieve's plan comes to light.

Supernatural (The CW) 9 p.m. - "Meta Fiction"

Castiel rejects an offer from Metatron, while the Winchesters are on the hunt for Gadreel.

Face Off (Syfy) 9 p.m. - "Cry Wolf"

The artists work on werewolves to counter the vampires they crafted the week before.

Jim Henson's Creature Shop Challenge (Syfy) 10 p.m. - "Heads Up"

The designers build creatures that will be brought back to life by a wizard.

From Dusk Till Dawn (El Rey) 9 p.m. - "Place of Bad Roads"

Seth's deal with Carlos is in jeopardy, and Ranger Gonzalez is still tracking his prey.

Wednesday, April 16

Arrow (The CW) 8 p.m. - "The Man Under the Hood"



The battle between Oliver and Slade continues, and this time Oliver's got a plan to take the fight directly to his enemy.

The 100 (The CW) 9 p.m. - "Twilight's Last Gleaming"

Kane's plan comes to light, while Clarke's new relationship is in trouble.

Thursday, April 17

The Vampire Diaries (The CW) 8 p.m. - "Resident Evil"

Elena and Stefan begin having dreams in which alternate versions of their lives play out.

Friday, April 18

Continuum (Syfy) 10 p.m. - "Minute to Win It"

Kiera uncovers what's controlling the bank robbers, while Carlos' work begins to suffer.

Saturday, April 19

The Real History of Science Fiction (BBC America) 10 p.m. - "Robots"

Series premiere! - Sci-fi legends from Nichelle Nichols to Nathan Fillion and beyond come together for this documentary miniseries exploring various tropes in sci-fi storytelling. This week, the series kicks off with an exploration of robots in science fiction.

Da Vinci's Demons (Starz) 9 p.m. - "The Sun and the Moon"

Leonard reunites with old friends in the New World, while Lorenzo battles to save Florence.

Sunday, April 20

Once Upon a Time (ABC) 8 p.m. - "Bleeding Through"

As the Wicked Witch hatches a plan to change the past, Regina hosts a seance to seek help from beyond the grave.

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey (FOX) 9 p.m. - "The Clean Room"

This week, Neil deGrasse Tyson explores the work of geochemist Clair Patterson, who determined the age of the Earth through uranium-lead dating.

Believe (NBC) 9 p.m. - "Bang and Blame"

Winter seeks protection from guardians from Bo's past.