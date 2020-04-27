TV THIS WEEK: Westworld finale; Supergirl's Crisis fallout; Blindspot returns; Amazon's Upload

It's a stacked week for premieres and finales, ranging from network and cable TV all the way over to streaming. We have sci-fi comedies with AAA pedigree, the end of Westworld (for now), plus a whole lot more.

The big story is the season finale of Westworld, which wraps up its excellent third season on HBO. Thankfully, the show has already been renewed for Season 4. Amazon Prime also has a splashy premiere this week with Upload, which stars Robbie Amell (Code 8) and focuses on a sci-fi afterlife. It was also created by comedy legend Greg Daniels (you know, one of the masterminds behind The Office and Parks and Recreation). NBC has the premiere of the fifth season of long-running mystery thriller Blindspot, AMC is wrapping up the first season of its mysteriously weird Dispatches From Elsewhere, and The CW's Charmed is casting its final spell of the season.

Beyond all the premieres and finales, though, there's still plenty of other stuff to dig into. Most of the Arrowverse is new this week, including The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Supergirl. Supergirl's latest could be the juiciest, focusing on some lingering Crisis on Infinite Earths fallout regarding Lex Luthor. DC Universe has a new Harley Quinn, Disney+ has a new Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and FX has a new What We Do in the Shadows. If you're looking to go old school, CBS is reviving its Sunday night at the movies with Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC), Monday 9PM - "The Boy"

SEASON FINALE: A final mystery is solved.

Video of &#039;An Unexpected Guest&#039; Talked About Scene Ep. 109 | Dispatches From Elsewhere

Blindspot (NBC), Thursday 10PM - "I Came to Sleigh"

SEASON PREMIERE: In the season five premiere, Jane tries to pick up the pieces after the explosive events in Iceland. She gets a strange message from an unknown ally that allows her to mount a rescue mission to free Rich Dotcom from a CIA black site.

Video of Blindspot Season 5 Promo (HD) Final Season

Upload: Season 1 (Amazon Original series), Friday

SERIES PREMIERE: From Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) comes Upload, a new sci-fi comedy. In the near future, people who are near death can be "uploaded" into virtual reality environments. Cash-strapped Nora works customer service for the luxurious "Lakeview" digital afterlife. When party-boy/coder Nathan's car crashes, his girlfriend uploads him into Nora's VR world.

Video of Upload - Official Trailer I Prime Video

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Unsafe Space"

SEASON FINALE; In the season finale, The Charmed Ones must stop the Faction from reaching the sacred tree in the Command Center before disaster strikes. In the meantime, Mel has a surprising encounter with Ruby, Maggie's newfound powers prove a double-edged sword, and Harry and Macy deal with a new twist in their relationship.

Video of Charmed | Season 2 Episode 19 | Unsafe Space Promo | The CW

Westworld (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Crisis Theory"

SEASON FINALE: Time to face the music.

Lex proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena closer to him, defeat Leviathan's latest attack, and pit Supergirl against Leviathan; how Lex came into power after Crisis is revealed.

Video of Westworld: Creating Westworld&#039;s Reality - Behind the Scenes of Season 3 Episode 6 | HBO

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Deus Lex Machina"

Video of Supergirl | Season 5 Episode 17 | Deus Lex Machina Promo | The CW

MONDAY

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Monday 9PM - "Como La Flor"

Liz (Jeanine Mason) is forced to revisit a painful part of her past when her mother Helena (guest star Bertila Damas) shows up at the diner unexpectedly. Michael (Michael Vlamis) urges Maria (Heather Hemmens) to seek help after she experiences a strange vision, and Kyle's (Michael Trevino) attempt to get Steph (guest star Justina Adorno) to open up doesn't go as planned. Finally, Helena's arrival in Roswell sends Rosa spiraling.

Video of Roswell, New Mexico | Season 2 Episode 7 | Como La Flor Promo | The CW

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC), Monday 9PM - "The Boy"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Liberation"

After recent events, Barry (Grant Gustin) takes a closer look at his life with Iris (Candice Patton). Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) makes a bold move.

Video of The Flash | Season 6 Episode 17 | Liberation Promo | The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "The Great British Fake Off"

With Sara recuperating from her latest battle, Charlie starts to notice something may not be right with her. Still searching for the Loom, Constantine and Zari find themselves trapped in a 1910 boarding house with a slew of out-of-time Encores.

Video of DC&#039;s Legends of Tomorrow | Season 5 Episode 10 | The Great British Fake Off Promo | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian"

Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) follow a new lead after the contents of the latest videotape takes a sinister turn. Meanwhile, Kevin (Casey Cott), Reggie (Charles Melton) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) take their latest business venture to the next level, while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Veronica's (Camila Mendes) maple rum business faces a new threat. Finally, Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) contemplate their next steps.

Video of Riverdale | Season 4 Episode 18 | Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian Promo | The CW

Ghost Hunters (A&E), Wednesday 9PM - "Alone in Alaska"

The team agrees to trek to Haines, Alaska, where no paranormal investigator has ever investigated. They investigate a hotel called Hotel Halsingland, where concerning paranormal activity is now being reported.

Video of Ghost Hunters &amp; Celebrity Ghost Stories Cast Crossover! Discussing All Things Paranormal | A&amp;E

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform), Wednesday 9PM - "Mother Mycelium"

Abigail forges a connection with Adil, a new visitor to base camp, and pushes a devastated Raelle to help him save a life. Tally uses Gerit as distraction from her increasingly burdensome secrets. And Anacostia probes into Scylla's past.

Video of Motherland: Fort Salem 1x07 Promo &quot;Mother Mycelium&quot; (HD) Witches in Military drama series

What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "The Curse"

While the vampires fear they've been electronically cursed, Guillermo tries to thwart a deadly threat to his masters.

Video of What We Do in the Shadows | Season 2 Ep. 4: The Curse Preview | FX

THURSDAY

Katy Keene (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Chapter Eleven: Who Can I Turn To?"

With the pressure of the Meta Gala, Katy (Lucy Hale) is being pulled between her new roles. Pushing through everything, Katy takes a designing risk for the Meta Gala that she hopes pays off and top everything off, Katy hears back from Parsons. Pepper (Julia Chan) goes head to head with her foe by making a splash at the Meta Gala to help promote Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and the Pussycats and The Pepper Plant, but all might end badly when her foe gets to Alex. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) decides to figure himself out, but her learns some surprising information about his parents. Meanwhile, KO (Zane Holtz) asks for Katy's help and KO finds himself sticking up for Katy, which could put her job in jeopardy.

Video of Katy Keene | Season 1 Episode 11 | Chapter Eleven: Who Can I Turn To? Promo | The CW

Blindspot (NBC), Thursday 10PM - "I Came to Sleigh"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Siren (Freeform), Thursday 10PM - "The Island"

Ryn discovers a refuge of injured mermaids that escaped Tia's violent takeover. Ben and Xander get caught in a battle with Tia's troops. Maddie feeds Robb half-truths to secure his discretion. Ted explores his family lineage.

Video of Siren 3x06 Promo &quot;The Island&quot; (HD)

FRIDAY

Upload: Season 1 (Amazon Original series), Friday

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney Plus), Friday - "Shattered"

Episode 11 of the seventh season of Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars. After capturing Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka's journey to the Jedi Council is disrupted when Order 66 is declared, turning her world upside down.

Video of Star Wars: The Clone Wars | &quot;The Phantom Apprentice&quot; Clip | Disney+

Harley Quinn (DC Universe), Friday - "Batman's Back Man"

Bruce Wayne awakens from his coma to find Gotham in shambles. Meanwhile, Two-Face attempts to forge a criminal alliance with Bane, to be the only two Big Bads left in Gotham.

Video of Harley Quinn Season 2 | Catch Up Now - Ep. 4 | DC Universe

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Unsafe Space"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM - "Loyalty + Family + Rogue + Hellfire"

The Phoenix team is forever altered when MacGyver's Aunt Gwen gets into his head about family and connection and convinces Mac and Riley to join Codex. Also, Matty and Russ take their concerns about Codex to the White House.

Video of MacGyver 4x12 Promo &quot;Loyalty + Family + Rogue + Hellfire&quot; (HD) Season 4 Episode 12 Promo

SATURDAY

What on Earth? (Science), Saturday 8PM

An exploration of breathtaking images and unfathomable mysteries.

DuckTales (Disney XD), Friday 9PM - "Astro B.O.Y.D.!"

Gyro, Fenton and Huey take a malfunctioning B.O.Y.D. back to the lab where he was created in Japan; as Huey bonds with the robot boy, a secret from Gyro's past threatens to destroy the city and Gizmoduck.

Video of Donald&#039;s Mission | Sneak Peek | DuckTales | Disney XD

SUNDAY

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "If You Believe in Me, I'll Believe in You"

Batwoman enlists Luke and Julia for an undercover mission to recover one of the most important items from her cousin's arsenal; Alice gets an unexpected visit from Jacob Kane; Mary tries to prove herself to Kate.

Video of Batwoman | Season 1 Episode 17 | A Narrow Escape Promo | The CW

Sunday Night At The Movies: Raiders of the Lost Ark (CBS), Sunday 8PM

Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact.

Video of Raiders of the Lost Ark (9/10) Movie CLIP - Face Melting Power (1981) HD

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "Warrin' Priests Part 2"

In Michigan, Reverend Lovejoy uncovers the reason why Bode left and came to Springfield; when the congregation learns of his crime, they must decide whether to banish their new priest.

Video of Preview: Who&#039;s Springfield&#039;s New Pastor? | Season 31 Ep. 19 | THE SIMPSONS

Outlander (Starz), Sunday 8PM - "Journeycake"

Honeymooning in 1945 Scotland, a combat nurse is suddenly transported back to the 1700s.

Video of Outlander 5x11 Promo &quot;Journeycake&quot; (HD) Season 5 Episode 11 Promo

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Sunday 9PM - "Zoey's Extraordinary Dad"

After hearing an ominous song, Zoey does everything in her power to stop something bad from happening.

Video of Lauren Graham (Joan) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Ava) sing “The Boy Is Mine” - Zoey’s

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Deus Lex Machina"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Killing Eve (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Still Got It"

Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, and Eve is the woman charged with hunting her down; the two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

Video of Sneak Peek: Meetings Have Biscuits | Killing Eve | Sunday, April 26 at 9pm | BBC America &amp; AMC

Westworld (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Crisis Theory"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "Better Off Meg"

When Meg is erroneously reported to have died in a car crash, she goes along with the story to start a new life elsewhere; the Griffins experience a life without Meg.

Video of Catch Up: Jacked Stewie | FAMILY GUY

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime), Sunday 10PM - "Dead People Lie Down"

Raul Vega lies on the brink of death; Tiago and Lewis meet radio evangelist Sister Molly Finnister; Councilman Townsend furthers his political goals; Peter Craft runs into Elsa at the beach; Lewis and his friends investigate Third Reich activities.

Video of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels | Series Premiere | Full Episode (TVMA)

*TV listing information via TV Guide, Zap2it.