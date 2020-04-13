TV THIS WEEK: What We Do in the Shadows S2; LEGO Masters finale; 'One World' live

One of the funniest shows out there returns for its second season while the surprise hit LEGO Masters finally reveals who's the best builder of them all — plus a whole lot more on TV this week.

The vampire sitcom What We Do in the Shadows makes its blood-sucking return for more laughs on FX and LEGO Masters wraps up its run with what will hopefully be some of the coolest builds yet. HBO also has a new episode of Westworld, which has been dropping bombshells left and right this year; SYFY has a new Vagrant Queen, and The CW has some fresh originals like Charmed and Riverdale cued up. On streaming, DC Universe has a new Harley Quinn, Disney+ has a new Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Netflix is dropping fresh episodes of the animated series The Last Kids on Earth.

If you're looking for something outside the box, the multi-network live event One World: Together at Home will be airing on NBC, CBS and ABC, co-hosted by late night hosts from each network (Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon). Sure, it's not exactly genre, but it could make for something unique and communal while we all self-isolate. Saturday Night Live is also expected to be back again with the comedy stars filming segments from home (though that's obviously a bit subject to change).

HIGHLIGHTS

LEGO Masters (Fox), Wednesday 9PM - "Finals"

SEASON FINALE: In the final challenge of the season, the two remaining duos go head-to-head as they create their most epic master builds yet. Eliminated contestants return and loved ones come to cheer the teams on. Duos are expected to give their all and impress the judges one last time. Only one team will take home the cash prize, the ultimate trophy and the grand title.

Video of Preview: It&#039;s The Final Challenge | Season 1 Ep. 10 | LEGO MASTERS

What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "Resurrection/Ghosts"

SEASON PREMIERE: Nadja and Laszlo's new familiar poses problems for an increasingly anxious Guillermo, and the vampires enlist the services of a local necromancer. The vampires hold a seance to deal with a ghost infestation, which leads to a larger ghost infestation.

Video of What We Do in the Shadows | Season 2: Official Trailer [HD] | FX

One World: Together at Home (NBC, ABC, CBS), Saturday 8PM

LIVE: Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon host a celebration in support of frontline healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video of One World: Together at Home

Vagrant Queen (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "In a Sticky Spot"

A stealth mission through the Republic border becomes a fight for survival as Lazaro closes in.

Video of VAGRANT QUEEN | FULL EPISODE: Season 1 Episode 2 - &quot;Yippee Ki Yay&quot; | SYFY

Westworld (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Decoherence"

Therapy.

Video of Westworld: In the Weeks Ahead (Season 3) | HBO

MONDAY

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Monday 9PM - "I'll Stand By You"

The discovery of some complications with Max's pod forces Liz, Michael and Isobel to confront the possibility that they may not be able to save him. Elsewhere, Maria and Alex make amends.

Video of Roswell, New Mexico | Season 2 Episode 5 | I’ll Stand By You Promo | The CW

The Plot Against America (HBO), Monday 9PM - "Part 5"

Herman learns the family has been selected for an essentially forced relocation to Kentucky under the Homestead Act, so he looks to make a challenge in court, while Bess and Philip appeal to Bengelsdorf and Evelyn, respectively. Later, Bess gives Herman an ultimatum when violence breaks out at a rally for Lindbergh's most public liberal challenger.

Video of The Plot Against America Podcast: Part 4 | Episode 4 | HBO

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC), Monday 10:25PM - "Lee"

The gang reflects on their experiences; Peter and Simone go on their first date together and Janice faces an unexpected decision; Fred Wynn is convinced there is more to the story.

Video of &#039;Lee&#039; Next On Ep. 108 | Dispatches From Elsewhere

TUESDAY

With The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow on hiatus due to the pandemic shutdown, Tuesday is looking pretty light this week. But there's hope coming! Both shows will be back with new episodes on Tuesday, April 21.

Video of The Flash | Season 6 Episode 16 | So Long And Goodnight Promo | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town"

Kevin decides to bring back the tradition of hosting a variety show and ends up rallying against their principal after stopping him in performing a "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" number.

Video of Riverdale | Season 4 Episode 17 | Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town Promo | The CW

Ghost Hunters (A&E), Wednesday 9PM - "Proof of Afterlife"

Though Fort Stanton is no longer in use, it has been preserved as a historic landmark. Disturbing reports of paranormal activity date back to the 1940s, but a recent uptick in claims has the Deputy Director of New Mexico historic sites worried about the safety of the two lone staff members that live on site.

Video of Ghost Hunters | New Season Wednesday April 8th at 8P | A&amp;E

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform), Wednesday 9PM - "Bellweather Season"

Abigail brings the unit to a High Atlantic wedding, in hopes of increasing their odds for War College. Abigail struggles under family pressures, while Raelle leans on Scylla. Tally makes a discovery that will alter the future of the unit.

Video of Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1, Episode 4 | Scylla Admits Her Feelings To Raelle | Freeform

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9PM - "The Clue in the Captain's Painting"

Nancy and her friends look into a mysterious death and ends up getting new leads about the Aglaeca curse.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 1 Episode 18 | The Clue In The Captain&#039;s Painting Promo | The CW

LEGO Masters (Fox), Wednesday 9PM - "Finals"

True Terror With Robert Englund (Travel), Wednesday 10PM - "Spirits in the Air"

The horror escalates as a Massachusetts family hunts for a hidden fortune in a haunted house; a farmer battles a devilish curse in Ohio; and a greedy mortician faces the wrath of the dead after he defiles their graves in a corrupt scheme.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "Resurrection/Ghosts"

THURSDAY

Katy Keene (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Chapter Nine: Wishin' and Hopin'"

Katy struggle with her new position, so she turns to Gloria who gives her excellent advice. Alex tries to put the Pussycats back again.

Video of Katy Keene | Season 1 Episode 9 | Chapter Nine: Wishin&#039; &amp; Hopin&#039; Promo | The CW

Siren (Freeform), Thursday 10PM - "Life and Death"

Ben and Maddie help Ryn guide her surrogate through a life-threatening delivery. Helen and Xander deliver a hybrid corpse to Beth at The Ranch. Xander faces danger on the high seas during a ride-along with the Bristol Cove water patrol.

Video of Siren 3x04 Sneak Peek Clip 2 &quot;Life and Death&quot;

FRIDAY

Harley Quinn (DC Universe) - "Trapped," Friday

The latest episode of Harley Quinn's second season.

Video of Harley Quinn is BACK! | Season 2 Out Now ft Batman, Mr. Freeze, + More

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+) - "Old Friends Not Forgotten," Friday

Anakin and Obi-Wan must decide whether to help Ahsoka pursue Maul or rescue Palpatine.

Video of Star Wars: The Clone Wars | &quot;Together Again&quot; Clip | Disney+

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix), Friday

When zombies and monsters invade his hometown, a scrappy 13-year-old orphan teams up with his friends in hopes of surviving the chaos.

Video of ZOMBIE&#039;S Survival Guide to the Apocalypse - The Last Kids on Earth

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 9PM - "Tesla + Bell + Edition + Mac"

When Mac is put into a dream state to help him recall key evidence found in Nikola Tesla's secret lab that could stop Codex's deadly plot, he encounters Nikola Tesla, Alexander Graham Bell, Thomas Edison and his mother.

Video of MacGyver - Tesla + Bell + Edison + Mac (Preview)

Charmed (The CW), Friday 9PM - "Don't Look Back in Anger"

An urgent problem leads Mel and Maggie to seek help from their father; Macy discovers a shocking secret about her past.

Video of Charmed | Season 2 Episode 18 | Don&#039;t Look Back In Anger Promo | The CW

Vagrant Queen (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "In a Sticky Spot"

SATURDAY

One World: Together at Home (NBC, ABC, CBS), Saturday 8PM

Saturday Night Live (NBC), Saturday 10PM

Talented actors and comedians who are accompanied by a weekly guest host present a series of skits and sketches; includes musical performances from popular artists.

Video of SNL Stories from the Show: John Mulaney

The UnXplained (History), Friday 10PM - "Vampires and Werewolves"

Dracula, Lycaon of Arcadia, the Beast of Gévaudan: these are the names of grotesque monsters who have reared their terrifying heads throughout history, unearthly creatures that thrived on human blood and flesh.

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8PM - "Collateral Damage"

Miles weighs the consequences of carrying out the God account's wishes when his new friend suggestion alleges Miles ruined his life when he helped Rose reunite with Lt. Freemont.

Video of God Friended Me - Backing Out

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby"

Cletus becomes a helium tycoon; Maggie reunites with baby Hudson.

Video of Catch Up: No Friends With Salad | THE SIMPSONS

Outlander (Starz), Sunday 8PM - "Monsters and Heroes"

When Jamie is bitten by a venomous snake, Claire fears she may not have the resources to save him; Jamie asks Roger to complete an important task in the event of his death.

Video of Outlander | Ep. 7 Clip &#039;Save Him&#039; | Season 5

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Sunday 9PM - "Zoey's Extraordinary Outburst"

Zoey surprisingly finds herself getting into major conflict with Simon, Max, Mo, and Howie; tensions arise at SPRQ Point when the fourth and sixth floors compete over an important piece of code; Mitch and Maggie try to celebrate their anniversary.

Video of Zoey&#039;s Extraordinary Playlist 1x10 Promo &quot;Zoey&#039;s Extraordinary Outburst&quot; (HD) Jane Levy series

Killing Eve (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Episode 2"

Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, and Eve is the woman charged with hunting her down; the two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

Video of Break Up | Killing Eve Season 3 Returns Sunday, April 12 at 9pm | BBC America &amp; AMC

Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (Disney XD), Sunday 9PM - "Web of Venom"

SEASON PREMIERE: When Spider-Man and Max Modell experiment on a sample of the Venom symbiote to advance the medical industry, the symbiote escapes and unleashes a weapon of unknown purpose.

Video of Road to Maximum Venom | Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom | Disney XD

Westworld (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Decoherence"

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "Start Me Up"

Peter's nonstop sweating becomes a liability at his company, so his boss tells him to work from home; Stewie and Chris cause thousands of dollars in damage to an electronics store.

Video of Catch Up: Gymnastics | FAMILY GUY

*TV listing information via TV Guide and Zap2it.