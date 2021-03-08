TV THIS WEEK: Wynonna Earp, Debris, The Walking Dead, Resident Alien, WandaVision doc & more

Disney+ might be in-between blockbuster Marvel shows, with WandaVision complete and The Falcon and Winter Soldier not debuting until next week, but don’t worry — there’s still plenty of great genre stuff to watch this week.

SYFY has some fresh originals with new episodes of both Resident Alien and Wynonna Earp, while NBC has a twisty new installment of its freshmen sci-fi thriller Debris. The CW’s schedule is also fairly stacked, with Superman & Lois, The Flash, Black Lightning, Batwoman and more all new this week. If you’re looking for something a bit more undead, AMC has a new episode of its super-sized season of The Walking Dead.

Already missing your weekly WandaVision fix? Don’t worry, Disney+ still has you covered for one more week. The service’s new docu-series focused on the series’ creation drops on Friday, and should provide some welcome insights into the ambitious drama. Elsewhere on streaming, Apple TV+ is debuting new episodes of its alt-history sci-fi series For All Mankind, along with a spine-tingling new tale in M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - “You Are Not Alone”

Bryan and Finola investigate Debris that is mysteriously dragging metal from an evacuated town for an unknown purpose; Bryan is forced to keep his secret about Finola's father's survival.

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - “The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower”

Clark shares some of his Kryptonian history with Jordan and Jonathan during a family breakfast; Lois and Chrissy dig deeper to uncover the truth about Morgan Edge.

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - “The Green Glow”

Fearing he's facing failure, Harry enlists an unlikely ally to help find his ship.

Marvel Studios Assembled (Disney+), Friday - “The Making of WandaVision”

Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and WandaVision’s creative team as the episode pulls back the curtain on this highly groundbreaking series. Learn how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television.

Wynonna Earp (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - “Hell Raisin' Good Time”

Wynonna and Waverly have a Halloween they'll never forget; Rotten Jack terrorizes Purgatory.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - “One More”

With Maggie's map, Gabriel and Aaron search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria; checking out one more location, they chance upon a stash; faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test.

MONDAY

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9 p.m. - “The Book of Ruin: Chapter One”

Gambi supports Black Lightning as he departs on a special mission; Grace tries to persuade Anissa to let her guard down.

Snowpiercer (TNT), Monday 9 p.m. - “Our Answer for Everything”

Layton and Till investigate the murders; Wilford leads Miss Audrey down a dark path.

Maleficent (SYFY), Monday 9 p.m.

Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge.

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - “You Are Not Alone”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

TUESDAY

Logan (FX Movies), Tuesday 7:40 p.m.

In the near future, a weary Logan (Hugh Jackman) cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) while protecting a young mutant girl (Dafne Keen) from the dark forces that want to capture her.

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “The Speed of Thought”

When Barry suddenly gains the power of speed thinking, he attempts to use his new gift to save Iris; Cisco is hesitant to trust Barry's new power; Eva must face a shattering truth.

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - “The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (MTV2), Tuesday 9:30 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: The turtles spring into action to battle Shredder (Brian Tee), mad scientist Baxter Stockman (Tyler Perry), Bebop (Gary Anthony Williams), Rocksteady (Stephen "Sheamus" Farrelly), and the notorious Krang (Brad Garrett).

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - “Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky”

Following in his Grandpa Artie's footsteps, Archie begins to recruit Riverdale's new volunteer fire department; Toni's attempt to lure Cheryl out of Thornhill and back into daily life in Riverdale leads to more tension between the two.

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “The Legend of the Murder Hotel”

Nancy is approached by a group of young girls asking for help in finding a volleyball teammate they believe was kidnapped by a ghost; Ace and Amanda share a moment.

BattleBots: Mega Fights (Science), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “Fight to the Finals!”

Only 16 bots remain heading toward the championship finals, where two bots will battle for the Giant Nut Trophy.

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - “The Green Glow”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

THURSDAY

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - “The World Championship Finals”

The BattleBots World Championship Tournament reaches its climax as the remaining eight bots battle to hoist the Giant Nut and be crowned champion of the world.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - “To Whom It May Concern”

After a sudden mass exodus of the school's student body, Alaric and the squad desperately try to recruit new students to keep the school afloat; Hope agrees to help Lizzie with the new student orientation.

Clarice (CBS), Thursday 10 p.m. - “Get Right With God”

Clarice is drugged and confined to a hospital bed by a serial killer in the medical profession, causing her to experience intense hallucinations.

I, Robot (SYFY), Thursday 10 p.m.

In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective (Will Smith) tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist.

FRIDAY

Marvel Studios Assembled (Disney+), Friday - “The Making of WandaVision”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

For All Mankind (Apple TV+), Friday - “Season 2, Episode 4”

With a little help from Molly, Ed plans a career change — as his old Jamestown cremates Gordo and Danielle struggle.

Servant (Apple TV+), Friday - “Season 2, Episode 9”

As they wait for Jericho’s return, Dorothy and Sean pretend everything is fine at a tense Christmas Eve lunch.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows (Nickelodeon), Friday 8 p.m. - “The Tale of the Midnight Magic”

With dark forces growing stronger and the curse claiming another victim, a shattered Midnight Society prepares to fight back against the Shadowman.

Doctor Sleep (Cinemax), Friday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the "shine." They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal.

The UnXplained (History), Friday 9 p.m. - “Serial Killers”

The contempt for life exhibited by serial killers makes people question their own safety; psychopaths and sadists rarely show regret or empathy for the lives they destroy.

Wynonna Earp (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - “Hell Raisin' Good Time”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

SATURDAY

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (E!), Saturday 7 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A husband (Brad Pitt) and wife (Angelina Jolie) are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other.

SUNDAY

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - “It's Best You Stop Digging”

As Ryan's condition worsens, she questions Batwoman's "no killing" code when she realizes the opportunity to avenge her mother is slipping away; Tatiana fills in the gaps for Alice about her time on Coryana and her history with Ocean.

American Gods (Starz), Sunday 8 p.m. - “The Lake Effect”

An ex-convict becomes the bodyguard of a powerful old deity looking to reclaim his lost glory.

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Do Pizza Bots Dream of Electric Guitars”

Homer tries to reunite his favorite band from his youth, but film and TV creator J.J. Abrams beats him to it.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - “One More”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

Charmed (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Private Enemy No. 1”

While Harry and Macy unravel the mystery of an ancient magical artifact, Mel helps Abby track down an unseen evil force; Maggie deals with academic sabotage.

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - “The Marrying Kind”

Stewie gets a mail order bride and experiences domestic life; Peter and Chris become addicted to free hotel breakfast buffets.

