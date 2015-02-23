TV THIS WEEK: Agent Carter's finale, Once Upon a Time returns, and more!

It's a bit of a bittersweet week for some genre TV fans, because two shows are ending their seasons with uncertain futures. Tonight, Sleepy Hollow's second season finale hits, and Agent Carter's season-one closer drops tomorrow. Both shows have devoted but small fanbases, and their respective networks still haven't told us whether we're getting more, so enjoy what we have while you can. Plus, Once Upon a Time is back, the Red Hood appears on Gotham, and Young Justice returns in a Teen Titans Go! crossover.

Sleepy Hollow (FOX) Monday, 9 p.m. - "Tempus Fugit"



Season finale!- It might seem a little early, but the 18-episode second season of Sleepy Hollow comes to a close tonight, and it does so at a time when we're really not sure if the series will be back for a third year. Season one started off so strong, dropping below 10 million total viewers just once, that FOX couldn't wait to bring the show back, but season two has failed to garner the same enthusiasm, with a Live+Same Day premiere audience of just 5.51 million viewers and a series low of fewer than 4 million live viewers just two weeks ago. Of course, the show does still get a DVR boost, but it's also off by quite a bit compared to last season's highs. Sleepy Hollow's numbers haven't doomed it, but it has struggled all season, something FOX execs have hoped to remedy by keeping the show a little more episodic in nature. The good news is that execs have talked openly about working to improve the show, which seems to signal that they'd rather keep it around and make it better than simply pull the plug, but at this point we just don't know what'll happen next. This week, a special relationship suffers irreparable damage, and Sleepy Hollow will never be the same again. Check out a preview below.

Agent Carter (ABC) Tuesday, 9 p.m. - "Valediction"



Season finale! - After a much-hyped eight-episode run, Agent Carter ends its first season tonight, and like Sleepy Hollow, there's deep uncertainty about whether it'll be back. The show was met with plenty of acclaim upon its premiere, not just because of its expansion of diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also because it was just a good series, and it's largely maintained that love. The problem is that the show's audience was never really that big to begin with. Its premiere drew a little less than 7 million Live+Same Day viewers, which might not be bad if that number had been maintained week after week. By its fourth episode, though, the show dropped to between 4 and 5 million live viewers, and that's where it's remained ever since. The good news is that, by that fourth episode, the show had found a steady audience willing to come back each and every week, but, of course, the bad news is that audience might be too small to sustain an hourlong period drama packed with stunts and effects. So, as we go into the finale, I doubt this'll be the last we see of Peggy Carter, but be prepared for the possibility that it is the last we'll see of Agent Carter (unless, you know, Netflix is willing to expand its Marvel deal). This week, Peggy faces Leviathan, and Howard Stark returns. Check out a preview below.

Teen Titans Go! (TOON) Thursday, 6 p.m. - "Let's Get Serious"

Young Justice alert! - Despite critical acclaim and a core of very enthusiastic fans, Young Justice went off the air in 2013 after two seasons and 46 episodes, and these days most DC Comics animation comes to us in the form of feature-lengthy direct-to-video releases. Teen Titans Go! is still plugging away on Cartoon Network, though, and while it may be aimed at a somewhat younger audience than many previous DC 'toons, it's still got fans of all ages. This week, some of the older fans will get a special treat, as Young Justice arrives on the show for a crossover event and the Titans learn they need to get serious. Check out a preview below.

Good Witch (Hallmark) Saturday, 8 p.m. - "Starting Over...Again"



Series premiere! - If you or someone in your house is a Hallmark Channel viewer, you're probably familiar with the Good Witch series of feel-good supernatural TV movies that have aired on the network since 2008. Seven films have produced starring Catherine Bell's lovable witch Cassandra Nightingale, and they've been so successful that Hallmark has decided to go the TV series route with the character. Bell returns in the title role, and James Denton (All-Star Superman) joins the cast as her new neighbor. Hey, it might not be your speed, but there's a genre story for everyone. Check out a preview below.



Once Upon a Time (ABC) Sunday, 8 p.m. - "Darkness on the Edge of Town"



Midseason premiere! - After wrapping up its Frozen-inspired storyline in 2014, Once Upon a Time returns this week with new revelations, new threats and new villains in the form of evil queens Cruella De Vil and Maleficent. The show enjoyed a bit of a renewed prime-time spotlight in the first half of the season thanks to how much so many people love Frozen, and now it's using that attention to launch what looks to be one of its most ambitious stories yet. The first half of the season went well, and at the moment the show looks to be a sure bet for renewal, but now we have to see how this new story plays with viewers. This week, Gold seeks new allies, Henry seeks clues about the Author, and Hook and Belle try to free the fairies from the Sorcerer's Hat. Check out a preview below.

Monday, February 23



Gotham (FOX) 8 p.m. - "Red Hood"



Gordon and Bullock investigate the Red Hood gang following several bank robberies. Meanwhile, Selina Kyle continues to bond with Barbara, and Fish Mooney tries to reclaim her position in the underworld.

Star Wars Rebels (Disney XD) 9 p.m. - "Rebel Resolve"

The rebels attack a courier droid that the Imperials are using to transmit information from a ship in orbit.

Sleepy Hollow (FOX) 9 p.m. - "Tempus Fugit"

Scorpion (CBS) 9 p.m. - "Going South"

A tech billionaire hires Team Scorpion to rescue his kidnapped daughter. Meanwhile, some feelings get hurt when Walter gives an interview and fails to acknowledge the other members of the team.

Tuesday, February 24

Face Off (Syfy) 9 p.m. - "Queen Bees"



The artists are brought to the middle of the woods for a Spotlight Challenge, which they are shocked to learn involves body-painting nude models.

Agent Carter (ABC) 9 p.m. - "Valediction"

Forever (ABC) 10 p.m. - "Memories of Murder"

A romantic connection sparks between Henry and a woman helping him with an investigation.

Person of Interest (CBS) 10 p.m. - "Blunt"

Reese and Finch protect a street-savvy grifter when her plan to steal money from a medical marijuana dispensary goes up in smoke.

Wednesday, February 25

Arrow (CW) 8 p.m. - "Nanda Parbat"



Merlyn is captured by Ra's al Ghul and taken to Nanda Parbat. Meanwhile, Ray becomes obsessed with finishing his Atom suit so he can save the city, but Felicity fears he is heading down the same path as Oliver and tries to pull him out of the lab.

The 100 (CW) 9 p.m. - "Bodyguard of Lies"

A dangerous roadblock is encountered by Jaha and Murphy. Meanwhile, Bellamy races against time.

Thursday, February 26

Teen Titans Go! (TOON) 6 p.m. - "Let's Get Serious"



Steven Universe (TOON) 6:30 p.m. - "Maximum Capacity"

A garage sale reunites Greg and Amethyst with an old favorite.

Adventure Time (TOON) 7 p.m. - "The Diary"

Jake's son finds a lost diary.

Archer (FX) 10 p.m. - "The Kanes"

Archer meets Lana's parents.

Vikings (History) 10 p.m. - "The Wanderer"

A mysterious wanderer arrives in Kattegat; Lagertha and Athelstan establish a Viking settlement.

Friday, February 27

12 Monkeys (Syfy) 9 p.m. - "The Keys"



Cole, Railly and Aaron race to stop the virus from being deployed as a bioweapon in Chechnya.

Helix (Syfy) 10 p.m. - "Cross-Pollination"

Things go from bad to worse on the island. Elsewhere, Walker decides to go to St. Germain after learning about Brother Michael.

Saturday, February 28

Good Witch (Hallmark) 8 p.m. - "Starting Over ... Again"



Sunday, March 1

Once Upon a Time (ABC) 8 p.m. - "Darkness on the Edge of Town"



The Walking Dead (AMC) 9 p.m. - "Remember"

Molding into a new lifestyle proves difficult for the group.

