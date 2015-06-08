TV THIS WEEK: Dark Matter premieres, Defiance returns, and more!

Summer TV is in full swing, and that means we're still saying goodbye to midseason shows while welcoming in new summer fun. This week we say goodbye to iZombie and Game of Thrones for the season (and Phineas and Ferb forever), welcome in new seasons of Defiance and Beauty and the Beast and check out new series Dark Matter and Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell. Basically, your DVR's gonna get crowded.

Check out the week in TV below. What's on your watchlist?

Highlights of the Week

Beauty and the Beast (CW) Thursday, 8 p.m. - "The Beast of Wall Street"



Season premiere! - It's been nearly a year since we last saw an episode of Beauty and the Beast, and for a while last spring it looked a little like we might not see anything beyond the second season. When the news came that The CW had pushed the show's final Season 2 episode to the summer, the assumption was that the show wasn't performing well, and the network wanted to give those prime midseason slots to something else. Then, by May 2014, a third season had been ordered, and earlier this year, months after Season 2 concluded and months before Season 3 would even start, The CW gave the show a *fourth* season order. So, after a bit of uncertainy, we now know this show will be around for a while. This week, Vincent considers popping the question while Cat stumbles upon a new case. Check out a preview below.

Defiance (Syfy) Friday, 8 p.m. - "The World We Seize" and "The Last Unicorns"

Season premiere! - We've talked a lot around here about the hard sci-fi push Syfy will be making in the months and years to come, but Defiance has been part of that effort for two seasons and counting, and now it's back for another year of mayhem on an Earth forever changed by the arrival of aliens. As the season begins, the town is under seige, our heroes are divided and endangered, and we get something we've been waiting for ever since we got to know the characters that kicked off the show: new aliens. Yes, a new alien race will join the adventure this season, and that's only the beginning. Check out a preview below.

Dark Matter (Syfy) Friday, 10 p.m. - "Episode One"

Series premiere! - Well, were just talking about more hard sci-fi programming at Syfy, and this week we get a brand-new series aimed at just that. Creators Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie always intended their memory-loss space voyage concept to be a TV series, but when they couldn't make that work at the beginning they went the comic-book route instead, and after a successful limited series run in 2012, they're finally getting their small-screen wish with a 13-episode first season. In case you haven't heard, Dark Matter follows the crew of a spaceship as they awaken from space-travel stasis with no memory of who they are, why they're there or what their mission is. As they reach their destination, they have to piece together whatever it is they're supposed to be doing, while also fighting to survive. If that's not intriguing enough for you, check out the trailer below.

Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell (BBC) Saturday, 10 p.m. - "The Friends of English Magic"

Miniseries premiere! - At last, a few weeks after it premiered in the U.K., the adaptation of Susanna Clarke's endlessly acclaimed historical fantasy series comes to the States this weekend. Attempts to adapt this massive book, which follows two English magicians in the Napoleonic era with very different views of their craft, date all the way back to 2004, when New Line Cinema optioned the book just weeks after it was released. Now, finally, we get to see it onscreen courtesy of the BBC, with Bertie Carvel and Eddie Marsan cast pretty perfectly in the leading roles. Check out a preview below.

Game of Thrones (HBO) Sunday, 9 p.m. - "Mother's Mercy"

Season finale! - It feels like we only just got Game of Thrones back, and now it's leaving us again after a very eventful season that promises to deliver even more epic goods in the finale. What's been particularly interesting about Season 5, apart from the usual controversy and shock that comes with the show, has been watching the way the series has evolved into a kind of adaptation/original material hybrid. Fans of the books can still chart the course of some characters with relative certainty, but others have now gone completely off the reservation. Now that the finale is here, we have to wonder: Do readers know where certain characters are heading, or do they only think they do? We'll find out on Sunday. Check out a preview below.

Monday, June 8

The Whispers (ABC) 10 p.m. - "Hide and Seek"



John Doe's mysterious mission continues, while Claire delays offering his sketch to other bureau offices so she can focus on identifying him herself. Later, a displeased Lena learns that Wes is communicating with Claire about a case, and Drill's dangerous game with Minx, Henry and Harper continues.

Tuesday, June 9

iZombie (CW) 9 p.m. - "Blaine's World"



Season finale! - Season 1 ends with Liv and Clive discovering new evidence in the Max Rager case. They then pay a visit to Vaughn Du Clark at Max Rager headquarters. Meanwhile, Ravi continues his search for a cure; Blaine makes Liv an offer she can't refuse; and Major gets involved in an unbelievable situation.

Stitchers (ABC Family) 9 p.m. - "Friends in Low Places"



A deadly new drug surfaces and claims a young woman's life, so the team look for the drug's source and encounter Detective Fisher, who's on the same mission.

Wednesday, June 10

Wednesday's pretty quiet this week, but there will be new comics to enjoy.

Thursday, June 11

Beauty and the Beast (CW) 8 p.m. - "The Beast of Wall Street"

Read more in our Highlights section above.

Wayward Pines (FOX) 9 p.m. - "The Truth"

Ethan ventures outside of Wayward Pines and is shocked by what he discovers; Theresa shows up to her first day of work and meets with a client who seems to share her feelings for the town; and Megan Fisher teaches Ben the truth about where he's living.

Aquarius (NBC) 9 p.m. - "Home is Where You're Happy"

Hodiak investigates the murder of a corrupt coffee-hut owner. Meanwhile, Manson hides Emma, and Grace puts pressure on Hodiak.

Hannibal (NBC) 10 p.m. - "Primavera"

A healed Will follows a hunch and lands in Italy to search for Hannibal Lecter. Will draws suspicion from an inspector, who then tries to enlist Will's help to apprehend Lecter.

Olympus (Syfy) 11 p.m. - "Heritage"

Oracle discovers the truth about the Lexicon, while Hero attempts the dangerous deeds needed to fulfill his destiny. After Pandora's tomb is opened, Hero and Medea rush back to the safety of the palace, where King Aegeus engages in a battle to the death.

Between (Netflix) 11:30 p.m. - "Love Hurts"

No synopsis available.

Friday, June 12

Defiance (Syfy) 8 p.m. - "The World We Seize" and "The Last Unicorns"

Read more in our Highlights section above.

Phineas and Ferb (Disney) 9 p.m. - "Last Day of Summer"



Series finale! - The series concludes with the last day of summer vacation. Phineas and Ferb decide to seize the day and make the most of it, but Candace becomes determined to bust her brothers at last.

The Messengers (CW) 9 p.m. - "Death Becomes Her"

One Messenger's in danger according to The Man, who also brings news of disloyalty within the group. Meanwhile, Amy's drawings foreshadow the arrival of someone who can alter destinies.

Dark Matter (Syfy) 10 p.m. - "Episode One"

Read more in our Highlights section above.

Saturday, June 13

Orphan Black (BBC) 9 p.m. - "Insolvent Phantom of Tomorrow"



No synopsis available.

Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell (BBC) 10 p.m. - "The Friends of English Magic"

Read more in our Highlights section above.

Sunday, June 14

Game of Thrones (HBO) 9 p.m. - "Mother's Mercy"



Read more in our Highlights section above.

Golan the Insatiable (FOX) 9:30 p.m. - "Shame on Pee"

Dylan wets the bed, so Golan makes fun of her in an attempt to be accepted by the cool kids. Meanwhile, Alexis helps Keith throw a party for his 17th birthday that makes headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Halt and Catch Fire (AMC) 10 p.m. - "The Way In"

The Clarks receive a surprising invitation as Bosworth tries to reconnect with his former life. Meanwhile, a problem from within Mutiny threatens its survival.

Penny Dreadful (Showtime) 10 p.m. - "Little Scorpion"

Vanessa and Ethan flee to the Cut-Wife's cottage on the lonely moors where they draw closer together, until a figure from her dark past resurfaces. Meanwhile, Lyle and Frankenstein uncover disturbing information from the Verbis Diablo relics; and it's learned that Lily isn't what she appears to be.

Salem (WGN) 10 p.m. - "On Earth as in Hell"

Mary has a public fall from grace, while Alden and Cotton work together to save the Boy's soul.

