WIRE Buzz: The Walking Dead: World Beyond poster & pics; Into the Dark ‘Pooka Lives’ cast; more

The dawn of a new era in The Walking Dead’s expanding universe is almost upon us, and AMC is ramping up the buzz for next month’s premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond — the new spinoff series that follows the adventures of the post-apocalypse’s younger generation.

Blasting out a colorful poster in which the show’s four new heroes go leaping over the side of a suspiciously menacing cliff face, the series teases World Beyond’s setup succinctly: “The end of the world was our beginning.” It’s a nod to the overall premise that the main characters in World Beyond were born after the plague. In other words, unlike the grown-ups in The Walking Dead, these kids have no memory of what life was like before society didn’t have to worry about getting jumped by zombies.

The network also shared a quick new teaser, along with a trove of new images that get us up to speed on how the new cast fits together.

Billed as a two-season event series, World Beyond is the first new TWD spinoff to join Fear The Walking Dead, and opens “a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world,” according to AMC. “Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other.”

Co-created by Scott Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, World Beyond stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, and Julia Ormond. It all begins Apr. 12, when the first episode stalks onto AMC at a special 10 p.m. ET time slot (all episodes after that will release an hour earlier at 9 p.m. ET).

Look at all the pretty lights! Hulu’s Into the Dark returns next month to catch us up with a frighteningly familiar face for fans of Season 1: Pooka, the deceptively friendly toy mascot whose costume pretty much possessed Wilson Clowes (Nyasha Hatendi), its occupant in the third episodes of the anthology series (see the trailer above).

Now Pooka’s back for the April 2020 installment of Into the Dark, and Blumhouse Television has just revealed casting details for the toy's revivified return in the aptly-named episode “Pooka Lives.” Signing on to do their part in the ongoing struggle not to be murdered by Pooka’s mind-warping mayhem are Felicia Day, Wil Wheaton, Malcolm Barrett, Rachel Bloom, Jonah Ray, Lyndie Greenwood, and Gavin Stenhouse, Blumhouse said in a press release.

That’s an all-new assembly of stars (which makes total sense, if you watched things unfold in the first “Pooka!”), with Blumhouse describing the new setup as “a group of thirty-something friends from high-school” who “create their own Creepypasta about Pooka for laughs.” What they don’t count on, though, is how their story’s viral internet success could mean epic trouble: the group is shocked when they realize all that social media sharing “actually manifests more murderous versions of the creature.”

Hey, fans wanted more Pooka, and now it looks like they’ll be getting it — in spades. Written by Ryan Copple and directed by Juan of the Dead’s Alejandro Brugués, “Pooka Lives” premieres on Hulu Apr. 3.

Emerald City Comic-Con might’ve been postponed until summer due to coronavirus, and with it fans’ dreams of getting some quality hands-on time with their favorite Funko Pop! figures. But Funko has found a way to keep fans engaged in the meantime, announcing its first-ever “Virtual Convention” event to be livestreamed as a way to “connect with the Funko Family, play games, host giveaways, and award prizes to Funatics,” according to the company’s blog.

The three-day event will run over multiple streams, where everything Funko was planning to bring to Seattle as ECCC exclusives will be available to order on the company’s online storefront beginning Mar. 13.

That means a slew of Funko exclusives from big names like Marvel, Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Pokémon, Jurassic Park, and more will still be up for grabs — just as they would be for fans who had planned to attend the real thing. There’ll even be “virtual unboxings” so fans can get their best glimpse at everything that would have made the ECCC floor, as well as “special guests who would have attended the in-person convention.”

Funko has a complete rundown of all the toys it’ll be debuting via the Virtual Con, so head on over to the blog and check out the details. Funko’s Virtual Convention begins on Wednesday, Mar. 11 and runs through Friday, Mar. 13.