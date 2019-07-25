Take a bite out of life by renting Bella Swan's house from Twilight

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to wake up to the soothing sounds of local brooding vampire Edward Cullen gently rapping at your bedroom window, you are in for a real treat. The house used as the Swan family residence in the 2008 film Twilight is now available for rent on Airbnb. The home is located in Saint Helens, Oregon and comes complete with life-size cutouts of your favorite Twilight characters.

The house was briefly listed for sale back in 2018, but it looks like selling a piece of movie history isn't as easy as you might think! The house was taken off the market and is now available to rent for that epic reenactment you've always wanted to do.

The quaint 1935 home was used as the primary residence for young Bella Swan and her father during the filming of Twilight. Although the setting of the movie is Forks, Washington, the majority of filming took place in Oregon. Sorry to burst the magic Hollywood bubble!

The Airbnb hosts are a real-life husband and wife named Dean and Amber. Here's what they say about their lovely home in the listing:

"This house was used for filming in the movie Twilight! Take photos recreating all of your favorite Twilight scenes! Dine at Charlie's actual dining table that was used in filming. Sleep in Bella's bedroom! Team Edward?--Sleep in the "lookout" room, overlooking the front yard, which is where Bella looks out the window to see Edward parked. Team Jacob?--Sleep in the "Jacob Black guest room", located off the main entry downstairs."

We kind of love that the hosts have included huge cut-outs of some of the main characters from the film, including Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Jacob (Taylor Lautner). Back when the home was for sale, the owners gave an interview for Cascade Sotheby Realty's blog, where they went into extensive detail about how their house became part of a pop-classic.

“I’ve kept the house as it was from the movie. The choices the filmmakers really made the house shine. Production was done and the film was about to be released. I sat down to watch the television and a trailer for Twilight came on the screen. To see a picture of the very house you’re sitting, in followed by an image of the very room you’re in, is a sensation that very few will ever know.”

Summit Entertainment's Twilight Saga was, of course, adapted from Stephanie Meyer's mega-hit book series. In the first movie, Bella relocates to Forks, Washington, where she lives with her father, Charlie. The house strikes a balance between hard and soft by using a muted palette and lived-in furnishings. The real key to the home's warmth, however, is that 1930s craftsmanship. The original windows and molding give the house its considerable charms. The hosts have gone to great lengths to give people the feeling like they are a part of the epic saga. A closer examination of the fireplace even shows some "family" photos of the famous vampire family, the Cullens.

The home has a vintage brick fireplace, four bedrooms, two baths, and is now available to rent up to eight months in advance. So, how much will renting a piece of Hollywood history set you back per night? During the week, a cool $330 per night. On the weekends or during peak season, the cost increases to $440 per night. There's also a two-night minimum stay.

While we can't promise that staying in this house will give you access to eternal life, we can predict you'll take enough photos to last a lifetime.

