The Twilight Zone astronauts

Twilight Zone extended trailer teases new space-set episode

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 27, 2019

The Twilight Zone is returning thanks to genre wunderkind Jordan Peele, with the first two star-studded episodes of weirdness already receiving full-blown teases. Now, with the show almost here and its new extended trailer hitting the internet, fans can see a bit more of what’s in store for them in the coming anthology’s entries.

The newest trailer shows off more clips from the first two episodes — "The Comedian" and "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet" — while teasing a few more that are yet to come. Some, like those starring John Cho and Steven Yeun, fans have seen in previous material. Others, like one set aboard a spaceship having all sorts of trouble, are all new.

Take a look:

There’s a fire on a spaceship, some haggard astronauts, and a possible explosion — and that’s just one episode. Another sees Ike Barinholtz going strangle-crazy. Yikes.

For those fans looking to brush up on Twilight Zone history before the new series premieres, they will have to look no further than Jordan Monsell’s Etsy shop. It’s there that they can find a gigantic poster chock-full of Easter eggs about the twisty genre show:

Twilight Zone poster Fifth Dimension

Source: Jordan Monsell

What all did you find? The poster — titled “Fifth Dimension” — is so stuffed it’ll take even a seasoned fan a while to “I Spy” everything, but those interested in owning it can buy it when it becomes available at this weekend’s WonderCon at table DL-31. SYFY WIRE will be attending the convention as well, offering up coverage all weekend long.

Until then, it’s no April Fool’s joke: The Twilight Zone returns to TV when it hits CBS All Access on April 1.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Twilight Zone
Tag: Trailers
Tag: posters
Tag: CBS All Access

Tag: The Twilight Zone
Tag: Jordan Peele
Tag: The Twilight Zone
Tag: Jordan Peele
Tag: The Twilight Zone
Tag: Jordan Peele
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Captain Marvel
