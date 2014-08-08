Twin Peaks star joins Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in what should be a MAJOR role

The folks at Marvel are beefing up the cast for year two of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and it sounds like they’ll be tackling one of the biggest mysteries left dangling in the finale.

No, not the Coulson resurrection stuff, or that big blue alien corpse — we’re talking about Skye’s (Chloe Bennet) bizarre parentage, about which some major breadcrumbs were dropped during season one. TV Line is reporting that the series will introduce Skye’s missing father next season, and he’ll be played by a familiar face for genre fans.

Kyle MacLachlan, best known for his iconic turn in Twin Peaks, has reportedly signed on to play Skye’s dad. With an actor like MacLachlan locked in, it’d seem Skye’s father will play a fairly major role in season two. As far as other details? They’re few and far between.

As fans already know, Skye apparently grew up in an orphanage and doesn’t know much of anything about her mother and father. But we do know she’s classified as an 0-8-4, aka an object of unknown origin, and the season-one finale revealed Centipede’s Raina speaking with a shadowy figure (who’ll now apparently be played by MacLachlan). Her message, while holding a photo of Skye: “I found your daughter.”

Yeah, this should be interesting. The first season was a bumpy ride, but the writers seem to have found their groove with the Captain America: Winter Soldier tie-ins once all hell broke loose. Considering how season one ended, we’re hopeful that momentum will carry over. Sure, Skye's not the most compelling character, but hopefully they're taking her in a good direction.

What do you think of the casting choice? Is MacLachlan a good pick for Skye's father?

The second season of S.H.I.E.L.D. is set to premiere Tuesday, Sept. 23.

